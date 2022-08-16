Lean Solutions Group Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the U.S.

The nearshore and offshore company makes prestigious list for the fourth consecutive year

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a rapidly growing nearshore and offshore services provider, announced today it has been named to Inc. Magazine's esteemed Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in America. Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have been ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. For the 2022 list, Lean Solutions Group is ranked at No. 395, with a growth rate of 1,519 percent.

"This is the fourth consecutive year the sought-after award has recognized our remarkable revenue growth," said Robert Cadena, CEO and co-founder at Lean Solutions Group. "Our growth over the past three years is a direct result of our employee's outstanding work and the value we bring to our clients. This award has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, and we are honored to be a part of it."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Lean Solutions Group is projected to grow its workforce of 7,000 employees to more than 10,000 by the end of the year and boasts an industry-leading 97 percent retention rate. The rapidly expanding company recently opened new offices in Guatemala and the Philippines. While Lean Solutions Group began as a nearshore provider to the transportation and logistics industry, the company has increased its offerings for other sectors including retail, warehousing, and healthcare.

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of 7,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provide, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com.

