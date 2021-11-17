U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,698.50
    +2.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,092.00
    +31.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,306.75
    +6.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,402.90
    -1.90 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.26
    -0.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.70
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    +0.0110 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    16.37
    -0.12 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3433
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7920
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,065.78
    -2,136.02 (-3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,472.33
    -35.05 (-2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,326.97
    -24.89 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,716.90
    -91.22 (-0.31%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

A lean startup's growth marketing tech stack

Jonathan Martinez
·5 min read

You’ve launched a few paid acquisition channels and are now starting to see your first leads trickle in. Maybe you’ve even set up a drip campaign to convert these leads into paid subscriptions. Amazing!

But when you start ramping up, having a growth marketing tech stack (which we’ll refer to as “growth stack” for the rest of this column) becomes increasingly vital. Every startup with a successful growth program has factored in this foundational piece as a part of its overall strategy. They’ve also had a proper understanding and implementation of their growth stack.

So, what’s a growth stack? What are its components? How do you properly set everything up without heavy resources or funds?

Help TechCrunch find the best growth marketers for startups.

Provide a recommendation in this quick survey and we'll share the results with everybody.

Growth stack overview

A growth stack is the foundation of your growth marketing efforts — it essentially webs everything together. While not an exhaustive list, the main components to a growth stack include:

  • Customer data platform (CDP).

  • Mobile measurement partner (MMP).

  • Data warehouse.

  • Business intelligence tool (BI).

  • Customer engagement tools.

  • A/B testing/experimentation tools.

  • Acquisition mediums.

Think of these tools as the parts of a car, where the customer data platform acts as the engine and the other tools are the parts hooked up to the engine. The customer data platform (i.e., Segment) provides a basis for aggregating the data and federating it to other tools as necessary.

A mobile measurement partner is only necessary when running mobile app install campaigns and is being used as the tool to attribute paid acquisition efforts. Without getting into the details of how they work, mobile measurement partners are necessary to help mitigate fraud from ad partners, establish last-click attribution windows and assign credit to winning channels.

Now that you have data flowing between tools and channels, where is the data stored internally? This is typically the point when companies start looking for a data warehouse (Redshift, for example). However, I’d like to debunk the myth that a data warehouse is needed early on, because business intelligence tools (like Amplitude) have become very robust and can easily replace a data warehouse’s function.

In short, a data warehouse is used to combine data from many sources, track historical changes in data and provide a single source of truth. But for a lean startup, this can all be initially accomplished with the use of a business intelligence tool.

Now comes the fun tools for your growth stack — or, to continue our analogy, the modifications to your car. Customer engagement, A/B testing/experimentation tools and all your acquisition mediums are the pieces that help you drive top-of-funnel growth, optimizing the funnel and engaging with customers to push them toward conversion.

Why growth stacks?

If the answer isn’t already clear on why a growth stack is crucial for your startup, we can summarize the top three reasons for implementing one:

  1. Source of truth.

  2. Clear attribution.

  3. Actionable data.

Let’s say you’re five months into your startup, and you’ve proven there’s product-market fit. You’re now scaling various acquisition mediums, including paid, influencers and lifecycle.

Meanwhile, there is also exhaustive testing and iteration on the user funnel being performed. This sounds very typical to a startup in scale mode, with various tests and optimizations in progress. It can either be done slowly and incorrectly or, with the help of a growth stack, rapidly and accurately.

Instead of relying on ad dashboard data, which often lacks accuracy, a growth stack helps provide a single source of truth for all growth sources. This inherently increases the reliability of attribution and allows for the use of more accurate, actionable data. Nothing beats taking a few minutes to pull that data in a singular dashboard, leading to increased optimizations.

Testing velocity with and without a growth stack. Image Credits: Jonathan Martinez

Implementing a growth stack

There isn’t a structured or one-size-fits-all method to implementing a growth stack; each startup has unique needs. The top three components to prioritize early on should include a customer data platform, a business intelligence tool and a mobile measurement partner. These pieces will help build your growth foundation while allowing you to correctly track and optimize incoming traffic.

Visual representation of a lean growth stack. Image Credits: Jonathan Martinez

In this simplified representation of a lean growth stack, there is a customer data platform, business intelligence tool and mobile measurement partner. The paid channels and lifecycle platform are acquisition mediums, which pass data back to the centralized customer data platform. As the customer data platform receives data, it federates data to the business intelligence tool for visualization.

If your startup is still in its early days and testing for product-market fit, you might not need a growth stack. In this case, launching acquisition mediums is sufficient. After identifying whether there is potential, prepping for the implementation of a lean growth stack will become key.

Leveraging a growth stack

So, you’ve got your growth stack all set up. Now what?

The power of this implementation is now unlocked, and you can start performing some powerful analyses that can help provide actionable insights for optimizations. Think cohort modeling (actuals versus cohorted), retention charting, deep funnel analyses, identifying user-level behaviors, cross-channel attribution and more.

Sample Amplitude (business intelligence) dashboard. Image Credits: Amplitude

With a business intelligence tool, setting up a dashboard with various visualizations is one of the most beautiful ways to leverage your data. Wake up to a centralized dashboard with daily traffic reports by channel, funnel conversion rates, conversion counts by state and endless other options.

The ability to act on data rapidly becomes a breeze, rather than painfully slow, when pulling and analyzing from different sources. Having one source of truth for all growth sources will also keep everything at parity, which becomes important when comparing cross-source performance.

It’s so crucial to implement a growth stack early on to accelerate optimizations. Those who do will eventually reap the rewards.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Qualcomm Soared Nearly 8% Higher Today

    Shares of mobile chip leader Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) soared nearly 8% higher today, building on the company's gains since reporting on the final quarter of its 2021 fiscal year (the 12 months ended Sept. 26, 2021). The latest jump comes following Qualcomm's investor day presentation. Qualcomm's relationship with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been tenuous in recent years, and indications are that Apple might eventually part ways with Qualcomm.

  • Apple Could Smash Its iPhone Holiday Sales Record. What That Means for the Stock.

    Apple is on pace to sell more than 40 million iPhones between Black Friday and Christmas, according to new analysis from Wedbush Securities.

  • Qualcomm Gives Rosy Forecast, Fueled by Push Into New Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, gave an upbeat sales forecast, fueled by growth in new markets. The shares jumped 7.9% to a record high.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillRevenue has the potential to top $46 billion by fiscal

  • Chipmaker Qualcomm Charts Path From Smartphones, Apple

    Chipmaker Qualcomm on Tuesday outlined plans to diversify its business from smartphones and major customer Apple.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: How The Metaverse Could Give 5G Wireless And 6G A Boost

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Qualcomm forecasts post-Apple sales growth, shares hit all-time high

    (Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc said on Tuesday it expects chip sales to Apple Inc to dwindle to a trickle in the coming years but predicted brisk growth in chips for autonomous cars and other connected devices, sending shares up 7.9% to a record high close of $181.81. Qualcomm currently supplies all of the modem chips that connect Apple's devices to mobile data networks, but Apple is working on its own modem chips. At an investor conference in New York, Qualcomm executives said they expect to supply only 20% of Apple's modem chips by the launch of the iPhone in 2023.

  • DOGE Users Seethe Over Binance’s 2-Week Withdrawal Freeze

    They wonder why a Dogecoin upgrade that led to a Binance glitch now leaves them out in the cold.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal First Quarter Earnings Due Amid Supply Chain Issues

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • What Is Duolingo's Chart Language Saying?

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Friday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer welcomed Dr. Luis Von Ahn to the show for the first time. Von Ahn is the co-founder and CEO of Duolingo , the online language learning app. Von Ahn described Duolingo as a product-driven technology company that also happens to be the most popular way to learn new languages.

  • Epic Games CEO Sweeney: ‘Apple must be stopped’

    The metaverse offers developers liberation from the restrictive mobile duopoly of Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Tim Sweeney says.

  • What Facebook's Metaverse Means for Crypto

    The idea of the metaverse has been building momentum for years, but Facebook's decision to rebrand as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) has catapulted the tech concept into mainstream consciousness. Seemingly every media outlet around is talking about the metaverse and how it could change our lives forever. Meta Platforms also has cryptocurrency plans in the works, as further entrenchment of the digital world in everyday life will also rewrite the script on what it means to purchase and own something.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Metaverse And Cryptos: Top Tokens To Watch Amid Hype

    Facebook’s announcement on the development of metaverse had boomed discussions about how cryptos could help this brand-new concept.

  • Microsoft is increasing the pace of Windows 11's rollout

    If you’ve been patiently waiting to install Windows 11 on your PC, Microsoft has good news.

  • Epic CEO Blasts Apple and Google, Calls for Single App Store

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney renewed his attack on Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google as the world’s dominant mobile duopoly before calling for a universal app store that works across all operating systems as the solution.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye

  • Top 3 Cryptos to Watch this Week: Uplink, Mewn Inu, LevelUp Gaming

    The cryptocurrency market continues to consolidate following the recent excellent performance, but these are the three cryptocurrencies to watch for this week.

  • The Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 is on sale for $40 and comes with a free smart bulb

    Save $20 on this perfect addition to any nightstand, which does a lot more than just tell time.

  • Qualcomm, diversifying from mobile phones, to supply chips for BMW self-driving cars

    (Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said that German automaker BMW will use its chips in its next generation of driver-assistance and self-driving systems. San Diego-based Qualcomm is the world's biggest supplier of chips for mobile phones but has been diversifying its business, with more than a third of its chip sales coming from sources other than makers of handsets. Qualcomm's announcement of the BMW win came before an investor presentation where it detailed how the company is working with firms like Meta Platforms Inc on virtual reality hardware and with Microsoft Corp on Windows laptops that use Qualcomm chips.

  • Polygon release Miden to deliver advanced scaling to Ethereum

    Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution Polygon has revealed Polygon Miden – an advanced ZK-STARKs based scaling solution built by Facebook’s former core ZK developer.