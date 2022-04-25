U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,296.12
    +24.34 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,049.46
    +238.06 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,004.85
    +165.56 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.20
    +13.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.55
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.20
    +4.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0717
    -0.0086 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2741
    -0.0093 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9630
    -0.4620 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,253.64
    +542.49 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.23
    +30.35 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

LeanData Appoints Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

·2 min read

Business operations executive Franco Anzini brings track record for scaling high-growth SaaS organizations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanData, the modern revenue orchestration platform for today's growth leaders, today announced a significant expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Franco Anzini as Chief Operating Officer. Anzini will oversee all aspects of LeanData's rapidly growing business, including leading cross-functional operational excellence across accounting, finance and go-to-market operations.

LeanData strengthens executive bench with appointment of Franco Anzini as Chief Operating Officer
LeanData strengthens executive bench with appointment of Franco Anzini as Chief Operating Officer

"Franco is a well-recognized leader in SaaS and RevOps communities who as a former customer understands LeanData's power as a tech stack essential for high-performing growth teams," said Evan Liang, CEO and co-founder, LeanData. "With more than two decades in sales and operations leadership, and two IPOs and three acquisitions under his belt, Franco is the perfect addition to our leadership team as we scale the company to its next phase of growth."

Anzini comes to LeanData with more than 20 years of experience scaling high-growth SaaS organizations from $10M to $250M+ ARR. He was most recently Vice President of Revenue Operations at Malwarebytes, where he was responsible for all revenue-generating and go-to-market operations. Under his leadership, the company made a successful transition to a SaaS operating model while continuing to establish world-class centers of excellence in enablement, analytics and international operations.

Previously, Anzini was Head of Sales Operations at Xactly Corporation, where he directed operational growth initiatives for the company, which resulted in a successful IPO and subsequent acquisition. Prior to that, he was a sales and services leader at BigMachines which resulted in an acquisition by private equity.

"As a former customer, I've seen firsthand the dramatic difference LeanData can make in achieving next-level revenue growth," said Anzini. "I'm excited to join the LeanData team to support this amazing company's next growth chapter."

About LeanData
Today's growth leaders are powering their B2B selling with LeanData, the gold standard in modern revenue orchestration and an essential element of the modern RevTech stack. The LeanData Revenue Orchestration Platform, powered by No-Code Automation, simplifies and accelerates coordination of all the plays, people and processes needed to transform buyer signals into buying decisions. LeanData is inspiring a global movement among its 800+ customers and community of 5000+ OpsStars worldwide, empowering them with revenue operations excellence that translates into compelling buyer experiences and competitive advantage. See www.leandata.com.

Media Contact:
Ignacio Ramirez
Switch
ignacio@switchpr.com
+1 415.517.6708

Samantha Moore
LeanData
samantha@leandata.com
+1 408.712.0612

LeanData (PRNewsfoto/LeanData)
LeanData (PRNewsfoto/LeanData)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leandata-appoints-chief-operating-officer-to-accelerate-next-phase-of-growth-301532405.html

SOURCE LeanData

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Twitter CEO set to receive $42 million if terminated after Musk deal

    On Monday billionaire Elon Musk struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, ending its run as a public company since 2013. Musk in a securities filing on April 14 had said he did not have confidence in Twitter's management. Equilar's estimate includes a year’s worth of Agrawal's base salary plus accelerated vesting of all equity awards, an Equilar spokesperson said, based on Musk’s offering price of $54.20 per share and terms in the company's recent proxy statement.

  • Elon Musk’s Portfolio: 10 Biggest Investments

    In this article, we discuss 10 biggest investments in the Elon Musk portfolio. If you want to read about some investments in the Musk portfolio, go directly to Elon Musk’s Portfolio: 5 Biggest Investments. Elon Musk is the richest man in the world with a personal net worth of over $270 billion. Musk owns a […]

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tech Stocks Fight; Twitter Gains As Elon Musk Takes Control; Donald Trump SPAC Craters

    The Dow Jones rose. Twitter stock spiked as Tesla CEO Elon Musk achieved victory in his bid to take control. The Donald Trump SPAC cratered.

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • 11 Stocks Catching Investors’ Eyes After Earnings Reports

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 stocks catching investors’ eyes after earnings reports. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Stocks Catching Investors’ Eyes After Earnings Reports. Notable companies from the communication services and healthcare sectors, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Verizon Communications […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks recover to end 3-day losing streak as traders look ahead to Big Tech earnings; Nasdaq gains 1.3%

    U.S. stocks turned higher Monday afternoon, shaking off earlier losses as concerns over an escalating COVID outbreak in China added to jitters over U.S. economic growth in the face of heightened inflation and monetary policy tightening.

  • The stock market selloff still has another 20% to go, says the godfather of liquidity

    The financial system is much less a new financing system than it is in reality a refinancing system, says the godfather of liquidity.

  • Is it Wise to Keep on Holding Your AMC Shares?

    Bronte Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Amalthea Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over the quarter the fund fell 5.97% whereas the globally diverse ACWI (in $A) dropped by 12.08%. The results are better than the market but are nonetheless unsatisfactory. Try to spend […]

  • Sri Lanka Stocks Plunge, Ending Trading 32 Minutes After Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Sri Lanka plunged, triggering a trading halt for the rest of the day, lasting barely 32 minutes after the market opened for the first time in two weeks.Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Markets

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Elon Musk Makes Twitter Deal?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Alibaba Stock Drops to Its Lowest Level in 6 Years. What’s Behind the Latest Fall.

    The worsening Covid-19 situation in China is weighing on stocks, with companies including Alibaba, JD.com, and NIO notching stark declines.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Twitter’s Capitulation to Musk Is Just Another Sign the Stock Market Is in Trouble

    Why would the social media company reconsider the offer? Because the market might not provide a better one.

  • Analysis-U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

    Craig Fuller monitors millions of transactions between U.S. truckers and their customers as chief executive of transportation data company FreightWaves - and he does not like what he is seeing. There has been an unexpectedly sharp downturn in demand to truck everything from food to furniture since the beginning of March and rates in the overheated segment that deals in on-demand trucking jobs - known as the spot market - are skidding. "It basically just dropped off a cliff," said Fuller, who is concerned that the United States is at the start of a trucking recession that could decimate truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy.

  • Twitter Agrees To Acquisition By Elon Musk In A $44 Billion Cash Deal

    Twitter stock jumped Monday as the company agreed to be acquired by Elon Musk In an all-cash deal valued at $44 billion

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.

  • Why Twitter reconsidered Elon Musk’s buyout deal

    When Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion 10 days ago, the platform didn’t welcome him with open arms. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is in some ways Twitter’s biggest fan—he uses the platform to share views and news to such an extent that the US Securities and Exchange Commission stepped in to require that company lawyers help moderate his feed. Twitter initially responded with a “poison pill” defense that would dilute the value of Musk’s shares, if triggered, and make any takeover effort very expensive.

  • S&P 500 Ready to Join Bear Market, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 is about to drop sharply, Morgan Stanley’s Michael J. Wilson warned, as investors struggle to find havens amid fears of a recession and aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big

  • GE Stock In Deal Purgatory? General Electric Earnings On Deck After CEO's Ukraine Warning

    General Electric's first quarter is seasonally weak. Outlook may matter more for GE stock, with China and Ukraine in focus.