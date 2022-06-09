U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,095.11
    -20.66 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,788.37
    -122.53 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,009.41
    -76.86 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.40
    -19.61 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.52
    -0.59 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.10
    -7.40 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    -0.38 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0653
    -0.0065 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0470
    +0.0180 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2513
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1380
    -0.0940 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,201.79
    -227.35 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.66
    -0.82 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.21
    -116.79 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

LeanIX Expands Partnership with SAP to Accelerate Delivery of Business and IT Architecture Transformations

·3 min read

The company now offers an SAP Endorsed App to help unleash the combined power of Business Process Transformation and Enterprise Architecture Management

BONN, Germany and BOSTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanIX today announced an expanded partnership with SAP aimed at accelerating digital transformation journeys. The company's Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM) solution is now an SAP Endorsed App, available on SAP® Store. The solution helps companies map their critical business processes to their enterprise architecture, SaaS, and microservices landscapes, providing greater process transparency and control. Customers also benefit from deep end-to-end integration with SAP® Signavio® Process Manager, which delivers a streamlined experience from the business context to system configuration and application lifecycle management capabilities.

SAP Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP's partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results.

This partnership expansion builds on nine years of collaboration and product integrations between LeanIX and Signavio prior to acquisition by SAP.

"LeanIX's EAM solution will help customers adapt faster to changing enterprise architecture requirements while enjoying the benefits of process excellence available through integration with SAP Signavio solutions," said Gero Decker, General Manager, SAP Signavio. "The SAP Endorsed App complements our portfolio and meets the needs of customers looking to transform as they move critical applications to the cloud."

As companies make the move to SAP S/4HANA® through the RISE with SAP solution, they require a comprehensive overview of the interconnections between SAP technologies and all related applications in their software estate. LeanIX Enterprise Architecture Management provides this overview, complementing the SAP solution set through integration with SAP Signavio Process Manager and native support for the SAP Activate methodology.

"By partnering with SAP, LeanIX offers enterprises around the world a holistic set of benefits," said LeanIX CEO, André Christ. "Specifically, with an integrated view of both their enterprise and business architecture, companies can gain rapid, actionable insight that streamlines transformations. I look forward to exploring new ways to deepen our integration with the SAP portfolio."

LeanIX addresses process transformation from both a business perspective and an IT perspective. This helps customers remove roadblocks to business transformation, eliminates time-consuming rework, and enables process analytics on the present and the future software landscape.

Enterprise Architecture Management is available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 2,000 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

About LeanIX

LeanIX's Continuous Transformation Platform® is trusted by Corporate IT and Product IT to achieve comprehensive visibility and superior governance. Global customers organize, plan and manage their software landscapes with LeanIX's automated and data-driven approach. Offering SaaS for Enterprise Architecture Management, SaaS Management, and Value Stream Management, LeanIX helps organizations make sound decisions and accelerate transformation journeys. LeanIX has more than 700 customers globally, including Adidas, Atlassian, Bosch, Dropbox, Santander or Volkswagen. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with offices in Boston, Hyderabad and around the world.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leanix-expands-partnership-with-sap-to-accelerate-delivery-of-business-and-it-architecture-transformations-301565206.html

SOURCE LeanIX

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart's Sam's Club Solves a Huge Problem (Costco Hasn't)

    The supply chain mess caused by the covid pandemic forced retailers to get much smarter about how they get items into their stores. Costco and Sam's Club both use their limited selection and buying power to get vendors to offer lower prices. Costco and Sam's Club can't control increased costs at the manufacturing level (although they have a lot of leverage in negotiating price) but they can continually revise their logistics to take costs out of the equation.

  • 'Apple Pay Later' Might Crush These Growth Stocks

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is best known for its consumer tech devices like the iPhone, the iPad, the Apple Watch, and its Mac line of computers. Apple Pay is used by over 500 million people globally, and at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this week, it revealed a new addition to the ecosystem: Apple Pay Later. Given that Apple lives in the pockets of over 1.2 billion people through its iPhone, the company has a real chance to disrupt the progress of current BNPL leaders such as Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) and Block (NYSE: SQ), which owns Afterpay.

  • Why Block Investors Should Look at the Company Squarely

    Square's name change to Block (NYSE: SQ) attracted significant attention. The company became best known for its Square payments ecosystem and Cash App, its peer-to-peer payments app. Now, CEO Jack Dorsey rejects the company's label as a fintech stock and wants investors to know it as an "ecosystem."

  • Apple is finally giving the people what they’re asking for

    Apple is bringing the kinds of changes to its products that its customers have been asking for.

  • Fire at Key US Gas Export Terminal Hurts Fuel-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- An explosion at a Texas liquefied natural gas plant will cut exports for weeks, lowering prices for the fuel in the US while boosting them in Europe. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces Reckoni

  • Kohl’s Suitor Wants to Buy the Chain by Selling Kohl’s Properties

    Franchise Group seeks to finance its $8 billion bid using a strategy that failed for Toys “R” Us and others.

  • Meta Platforms formally announces expansion of $1B Gallatin data center development

    Meta's first building is still months away from being operational, yet the Fortune 40 company already is calling the data center site "a success."

  • Intel tightens belt, freezes hiring at its biggest revenue-generating unit

    Intel Corp. has halted hiring at its PC desktop and laptop chip division, the biggest unit by sales at the semiconductor giant. The Santa Clara-based company announced the move in a memo that went out on Wednesday, according to Reuters. It said that some hiring may resume in the unit in as little as two weeks and all current job offers will be honored.

  • Intel, Tesla, Apple: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Intel’s Problems Haven’t Gone Away

    The chip maker said this week that a slowing global economy is weighing on its business. Wall Street may still need to adjust its expectations accordingly.

  • European Gas Jumps as Fire in US Compounds Russia Supply Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s natural gas prices jumped after a fire at a large export terminal in the US wiped out deliveries to a market that’s on high alert over tight Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • Apple's CarPlay is taking over your car

    Apple's next-generation version of CarPlay will do a lot more than let you stream music and talk to Siri.

  • Qualcomm Unveils Next Generation Powerline Communication Device To Support Expanding Industry Need for Vehicle to Charging Station Smart-Grid Communications

    Next Generation Powerline Communication Device Supports Global Efforts Towards E-Mobility and a Net-Zero Emissions Society

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • Why Should You Follow Buffett Into This Bank Stock?

    Nu is a new kind of bank (perhaps better described as a fintech), and it's taking South America by storm.

  • China's smartphone makers chip away at Samsung, Apple's Russian market share

    Chinese manufacturers Xiaomi, Realme and Honor accounted for 42% of Russia's smartphone sales in May 2022, according to data from mobile network MTS shared with Reuters, - up from 28% during the same month last year. South Korea's Samsung lost its spot as the market leader, with 14% of devices sold versus 28% last year, and Apple's share dropped to 9% from 12%.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's June-Quarter Report?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid RSA Conference

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.