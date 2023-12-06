Leanne Catelan Bought 2.2% More Shares In Excelsior Capital

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Executive Director, Leanne Catelan, recently bought a whopping AU$1.0m worth of stock, at a price of AU$3.13. While that only increased their holding size by 2.2%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Excelsior Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Leanne Catelan is the biggest insider purchase of Excelsior Capital shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$2.90. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Excelsior Capital insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Excelsior Capital insiders own 58% of the company, currently worth about AU$48m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Excelsior Capital Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Excelsior Capital. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Excelsior Capital and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

