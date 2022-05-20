U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,933.50
    +35.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,412.00
    +210.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,020.50
    +142.25 (+1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,792.80
    +17.90 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.70
    -0.51 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.30
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.77
    -0.13 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.0380 (-1.33%)
     

  • Vix

    28.72
    -2.24 (-7.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2491
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9280
    +0.1340 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,259.11
    +584.70 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    674.86
    +22.63 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,420.48
    +117.74 (+1.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Leanplum acquired by Clevertap as retention marketing platforms consolidate

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

CleverTap, a retention marketing platform which has raised $76.6M to date, is to fully acquire Bulgarian-originated but San Francisco-based Leanplum, a customer engagement platform which has raised $131.2M, for an undisclosed amount. The news was broken by South Eastern European startup news site The Recursive.

Sunil Thomas, CleverTap Cofounder and Executive Chairman said: “Like many private company transactions we are not disclosing the price and terms of the acquisition. This is a cash and stock transaction that is being funded by internal accrual and CleverTap stock.” The deal is expected to close in Q2 of 2022.

The most recent Series D investors in Leanplum included LAUNCHub Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Canaan Partners, and Kleiner Perkins.

This acquisition will give more global reach to CleverTap, with development centers and customer-facing teams across North America, Europe, Latin America, India, South East Asia and the Middle East. The company says it now has a total customer base of 1200 customers.

Thomas added: “Users today demand to be treated as individuals, and this has forced brands to change how they engage with them. CleverTap and Leanplum have both purposely built for a mobile-centric omnichannel world.”

“When we started Leanplum, our vision was to meet customers' real-time needs at the cutting edge of technology,” said Momchil Kyurkchiev, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Leanplum in a statement. “We have succeeded in that, but as the market has matured, to fully meet the increasing demands put on brands today, we needed to bring in the best analytics, segmentation, and engagement tools, to help our customers build valuable, long-term relationships with their customers. This is why joining forces with CleverTap makes the most sense.”

CleverTap and Leanplum are well known in the retention marketing space but also compete with marketing automation software and that is a crowded category.

The acquisition is a possible sign that this market is consolidating.

Recommended Stories

  • Deckers racked up $2 billion in Ugg boots sales in record year; stock jumps 14%

    Deckers Outdoor Corp. wrapped up a record year with roughly $2 billion in sales of Ugg boots, pushing the company to an earnings beat and a soaring stock price Thursday.

  • COVID was the best thing for Kitty, as insurance apps for pets boom

    Without ready access to vets, pet owners turned to mobile apps to keep track on their pet's health, often via educational content, and in some cases that was linked to insurance providers. This is why pet app and insurance provider Lassie has today closed an €11m Series A round led by Felix Capital. Also participating were existing investors Inventure and Passion Capital, as well as prominent angels such as Josefin Landgård (co-founder KRY & Mantle), Fredrik & Caroline Hjelm (VOI siblings) and Karl-Johan Persson (Chair H&M).

  • Treasury yields tick higher as stock-market selloff relents

    Treasury yields ticked higher Friday, with haven-related demand for government paper appearing to fade as a stock-market selloff that’s taken the S&P 500 index to the brink of a bear market let up. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) was at 2.87%, up from 2.854% at 3 p.m. Eastern on Thursday. The 2-year Treasury note yield (BX:TMUBMUSD02Y) was at 2.637%, up from 2.611% Thursday afternoon.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • The technician who called the 2020 market bottom says a ‘shocking rally’ is in store

    It’s been a terrible week in an awful year for the stock market. Walmart (WMT) Target (TGT) and Tencent (HK:700) each reported disappointing results to add fuel to the worries about interest-rate hikes and quantitative tightening. Over the last six weeks, equity redemptions have totaled $46 billion, versus $91 billion when the COVID outbreak first became apparent, according to Sean Darby, chief equity strategist at Jefferies.

  • Here’s Why Vulcan Value Partners Reduced its Upstart (UPST) Stake

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund’s strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. According to the fund, they ‘place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you’. Vulcan Value […]

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: AMD or Qualcomm

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) both saw their stock prices surge to all-time highs last year, but both semiconductor plays have stumbled in recent months as rising interest rates drove investors out of tech stocks and into more conservative investments. AMD and Qualcomm are both "fabless" chipmakers, meaning they outsource the production of their chips to third-party foundries. It trails behind Intel and Nvidia in CPUs and GPUs, respectively, but it doesn't face any other notable rivals in either market.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • Stocks: 7 hot tickers on Yahoo Finance right now

    It has been a tough week for the markets. Here are a few hot ticker pages on Yahoo Finance.

  • Deere Beats Earnings Estimates and Raises Guidance. The Stock Falls Anyway.

    Deere reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. A year earlier, Deere earned $5.68 a share from $12 billion in sales. Deere shares fell 4.8% in premarket trading to about $347.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Jumping Another 10% Today

    After hitting their all-time low earlier this week, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are bouncing higher today. The stock gained as much as 11.4% today, and still sits 9.7% above yesterday's closing share price, as of 2:42 p.m. ET. The rebound comes as some investors seem to feel the recent low marked a bottom for the stock.

  • Opinion: These Will Be the 3 Largest Stocks by 2030

    In reality, however, it seems bigger companies are able to grow more than smaller ones, perhaps leveraging their size (and deep pockets) to keep would-be competition in check. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at three stocks that will likely display the market's biggest market caps come 2030, from smallest to largest.

  • Battered Stock Traders Brace for $1.9 Trillion Option Expiration

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock traders still clinging on after this week’s vicious drop in US benchmarks had better tighten their grip -- OpEx is back to whip up more turmoil.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainAge of Scarcity Begins With $1.6 Trillion Hit

  • Tesla Loses Top Spot in Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has lost its crown jewel status in Cathie Wood’s main fund for the first time in about four-and-a-half years.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainAge of Scarcity Begins With $1.6 Trillion Hit to World EconomyElon Musk’s co

  • 3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 70% or More

    This has been an absolutely rotten year to be a growth stock investor. The iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has fallen a staggering 26% this year. But the dark clouds hanging over the market are lined with silver for patient investors who stick with terrific businesses like Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR).

  • How long does the average bear market last? Selloff leaves Dow, S&P 500 near threshold.

    The S&P 500 is a whisker away from the threshold that marks a bear market. In the past, entering bear territory has tended to be followed by more selling.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Less Than Half Its Recent High. Is It Now a Buy?

    In the fourth quarter, Nvidia stock was hitting all-time highs. The graphics-chip specialist was joined by Advanced Micro Devices and a handful of high-quality growth stocks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were at all-time highs, despite several notable growth stocks trading at bear-market levels.