Leap day deals 2024: Get discounts and free food from Wendy's, Chipotle, Krispy Kreme, more

Our shortest month gets a day longer this year, as 2024 is a leap year. Thursday, Feb. 29 is the extra day on the calendar and to celebrate, some companies are offering customers discounts or free food.

Known as "leap day," Feb. 29 is tacked on and becomes the last day of the shortest month of the year every four years. And beyond giving people an extra day to reach their goals, there is science behind why we have leap days.

For those celebrating their birthdays on Feb. 29, it is the rarest birthday a person can have, given that Feb. 29 occurs only once every 1,461 days.

Here's everything you need to know about which restaurants and stores are offering discounts and freebies on Thursday, including Krispy Kreme, Wendy's and Staples.

Buy a dozen doughnuts from Krispy Kreme, get a second dozen for $2.29

Krispy Kreme announced Monday it is offering customers a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $2.29 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen on Thursday, Feb. 29 in honor of Leap Day.

Additionally, customers who have a Feb. 29 birthday can receive a free dozen original glazed doughnuts, no purchase necessary. Proof of birthday is required, Krispy Kreme said.

Chipotle offering free side of guacamole on Feb. 29

Chipotle told USA TODAY it is offering Rewards members a free side of guac on Thursday for orders placed online or via the app.

Get a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart order from Wendy's on Leap Day

On leap day, Feb. 29, customers can get a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart at their local Wendy's restaurant during breakfast hours, while supplies last. Wendy's said customers can get one per vehicle in the drive thru or one per dining room transaction.

The item, a new collaboration with Cinnabon, is now available at Wendy's restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours.

Staples giving away 29,000 free passport photos on Leap Day

Staples is giving away 29,000 passport photos nationwide on Thursday in honor of the extra day, the company told USA TODAY.

Additionally, it is offering 29x the points on select travel and office essentials through the new Staples Easy Rewards program. The program offers 1 point per $1 spent on qualifying purchases and excuse access to special savings events and member-only offers every day, among other benefits, according to the company.

Dunkin' offers $2 medium coffee on Leap Day

Dunkin' Rewards members can get a $2 medium cinnamon vanilla coffee through the Dunkin' app and earn 4x points on all app orders on Feb. 29, the company told USA TODAY.

Burger King offers free Whopper through March 1

From now through March 1, customers can get a free Whopper or Impossible Whopper from Burger King with a $3 or more purchase in the BK app, the company told USA TODAY.

Shipt offers 29% off on select items on Feb. 29

Shipt, the same-day delivery service, is offering 29% off select snacks, candy, ice cream and baked goods from a variety of grocers, including Target, on Feb. 29, the company told USA TODAY.

Uber offering free car delivery and pick-up in select cities

Uber is offering free car delivery and pick-up with Valet through Feb. 29. The offer is only available in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Miami, Chicago, New Jersey, Boston, New York City, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, the company said.

Long John Silver's offers online-exclusive offer on Feb. 29

Long John Silver's is offering customers who order ahead online a free piece of fish or chicken on orders of $5 or more through Feb. 29, the company told USA TODAY.

Perdue offering discount on orders $99 or more

In honor of Leap Day on Feb. 29, Perdue is offering a 29% discount on any purchase of $99 or more on PerdueFarms.com using the code Leap29 from Thursday, Feb. 22 through Thursday, Feb. 29, the company told USA TODAY.

Noodles & Company offers 29% discount on Feb. 29

Noodles & Company told USA TODAY it is offering Noodles Rewards Members 29% off on orders of $29 or more on Feb. 29.

Customers can sign up for the Noodles Rewards program by visiting Noodles.com/rewards or downloading the Noodles Rewards app.

Marco's Pizza offers 29% off all menu-price pizzas

From now through March 3, customers can get 29% off all menu-price pizzas using promo code LEAP29, according to Marco's Pizza.

The offer is available for online and app orders only.

Great Wolf Lodge offering discounted stays when you book on Feb. 29

Guests who book on Feb. 29 using the code LEAP can get overnight stays starting at $29 per person per night for stays from Feb. 29 to June 13, the company told USA TODAY.

The offer is valid for standard suites and must have a minimum of three guests per room.

Hooters offers appetizers for $2.29 on Feb. 29

HootClub Rewards loyalty members with the app downloaded and a Hooters restaurant location favorited will receive an automatic reward to redeem for one select appetizer for $2.29 per loyalty account.

According to Hooters, the appetizers offered in the promotion include cheese sticks, fried pickles, chips & queso, lots-a-tots, cheese & pretzels or an order of 12 buffalo shrimp.

Dine-in guests can also enjoy $2.29 Corona Extra beer and take part in an opportunity to enter to win a trip to the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The festival takes place April 5-7.

HootClub Rewards loyalty members can activate their reward in-restaurant by tapping the orange “redeem” button on the reward and providing a Hooters Girl with the 7-digit number, the company told USA TODAY. Customers can also redeem the reward online by selecting "redeem offer" on the payment screen.

Duck Donuts offers 'sweet' Leap Day deal

To celebrate the extra 24 hours of 2024, Duck Donuts is offering customers a cinnamon sugar donut and a medium hot coffee or cold brew combo for $2.29 on Feb. 29.

Guests can take advantage of the deal by ordering in-store or online, the company told USA TODAY.

Hardee's offers 29% discount on Feb. 29

Hardee's is offering customers 29% off if they order on the Hardee's My Rewards app this Thursday, Feb. 29.

Salad and Go offers free add-on in honor of Leap Day

Salad and Go is offering customers a free avocado add-on to any breakfast burrito, breakfast bowl, custom salad or made-to-order wrap from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 29, the company told USA TODAY.

Customers ordering at the drive-thru can mention the leap day promotion when adding extra avocado to their meals and those ordering online can enter code "LEAPDAY" in the coupon field at checkout.

Contributing: Olivia Munson & Janet Loehrke, USA TODAY

