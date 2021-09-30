U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

LEAP Legal Practice Productivity Solution and LawToolBox Partner to Help Lawyers Never Miss a Deadline

·3 min read

With a powerful, new cloud-based integration, law firms can instantly calculate court dates, automate legal deadlines, and reduce malpractice risks.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAP, the world's most powerful cloud-based productivity solution for law firms, and LawToolBox, an award-winning court rule and deadline management system, today announced a new integration to help attorneys manage dates and deadlines more effectively. The integration enables litigators to calculate and automate deadlines for rule-based matters across all commonly practiced areas of law in LEAP Legal Practice Productivity Solution.

"Every year, litigators calculate, create, and track hundreds to thousands of critical court deadlines. Unfortunately, this manual process is not only time-consuming but also extremely risky," said Peter Baverstock, CEO of LEAP US. "Missing dates and deadlines can have many negative implications ranging from damaged client relationships, reputational risk, and, in some cases, even malpractice suits. The implications can be far-reaching and potentially expensive. However, through the power of cloud technology and this new partnership, we're thrilled to offer busy law practices a better, more efficient solution."

Available through the LEAP Marketplace, the application automatically calculates court dates and legal deadlines, which then instantly sync to the attorney's Outlook calendar. The technology, powered by Microsoft 365, allows LEAP users the ability to change, remove, or add deadlines while reflecting any update across the users' cloud-connected devices. Additionally, attorneys receive automatic updates when court rules change. All related-matter deadlines are re-calculated and synced to Outlook, LEAP Critical Dates, and the LawToolBox application to reflect the rule changes.

"In the legal profession, dates and deadlines are everything. Missing a key deadline is an attorney's worst nightmare. That's why LawToolBox has built a better way to automate and manage this crucial piece of the legal process," said Jack Grow, CEO of LawToolBox. "Through our partnership with LEAP, we've developed a more seamless and easier way for law firms to manage every critical court date and important deadline. This, in turn, helps to free them up to do what they do best – seek justice for their clients."

For more information about the LEAP/LawToolBox partnership, visit www.leap.us/lawtoolbox.

ABOUT LEAP:
LEAP Legal Practice Productivity Solution is true-cloud practice management software that provides attorneys with everything they need to run a law firm. LEAP combines key features like pre-configured matter types, email management, automated court forms and templates, instant time recording, billing, and trust accounting into one comprehensive solution to help small practices be more efficient and more profitable. LEAP is available on all mobile devices for one price. To learn how LEAP can help your firm make more money, visit www.leap.us.

LEAP Legal Software Logo (PRNewsfoto/LEAP Legal Software)
LEAP Legal Software Logo (PRNewsfoto/LEAP Legal Software)

ABOUT LAWTOOLBOX:
LawToolBox is a cloud-based legal calendaring and deadline management SaaS software. LawToolBox helps law firms avoid the number one cause of attorney malpractice claims and empowers law firms or legal departments by automating deadlines based on regulatory, administrative, and civil rules of procedure using proprietary court rulesets. Instead of manually adding deadlines to their personal calendars or case management calendar, LawToolBox helps modern law firms streamline their practice and automatically generate deadlines based on the applicable state and federal court's rules of procedure. To learn more about LawToolBox, visit www.lawtoolbox.com.

LawToolBox logo
LawToolBox logo

Media Contacts:
Liz Austin
LEAP US
551-225-2147
liz.austin@leap.us

Carol Lynn Grow
LawToolBox.com, Inc.
303-759-3572
clg@lawtoolbox.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leap-legal-practice-productivity-solution-and-lawtoolbox-partner-to-help-lawyers-never-miss-a-deadline-301388989.html

SOURCE LEAP

