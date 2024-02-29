Leap year specials, freebies: Get discounts, free food from Wendy's, Chipotle, Krispy Kreme

Today marks the extra day on the calendar to celebrate, as 2024 is a leap year.

Every four years, the 365-day rotation of the sun becomes 366. Adding one day to the end of February, typically the shortest month distinguishes leap years. The last leap years were in 2020 and 2016, with the next one scheduled for 2028.

Here's everything you need to know about which restaurants and stores are offering discounts and freebies on Thursday, including Krispy Kreme and Wendy's.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme announced on Feb. 26 that it is offering customers a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $2.29 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen on Thursday, Feb. 29, in honor of the leap year.

Additionally, customers who have a Feb. 29 birthday can receive a free dozen original glazed doughnuts, no purchase necessary. Proof of birthday is required, Krispy Kreme said.

Chipotle offering free side of guac

Chipotle is offering Rewards members a free side of guac on Thursday for orders placed online or via the app. Members use the code EXTRA24.

Cinnabon Pull-Apart at Wendy's

On leap day, Feb. 29, customers can get a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart at their local Wendy's restaurant before 10:30 a.m., no purchase necessary. Wendy's said customers can get one per vehicle in the drive thru or one per dining room transaction.

The item, a new collaboration with Cinnabon, is now available at Wendy's restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours.

Dairy Queen Blizzard deal

Dairy Queen restaurants across Texas are celebrating leap day with their "Extra Day, Extra Treat" deal. Fans can purchase any size Blizzard and receive another Blizzard of equal or lesser value for free on Thursday, Feb. 29. The offer is available only on the DQ app.

Dunkin

Rewards members can make the extra calendar day count with a medium Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee for $2 when they order through the on Feb. 29. Members will receive 4x points on app purchases all day long.

Marco's Pizza

Marco's Pizza is offering 29% off all menu-price pizzas from Feb. 26 through March 3. Use the promo code "LEAP29" for the deal.

Insomnia Cookies

Celebratinga birthday on Feb. 29? Insomnia Cookies is giving anyone with a leap day birthday a free six-pack of cookies. Customers can also expect a bonus cookie with every 12 and 6-pack through Sunday, March 3.

Leap day 2024 meaning

Leap day might just seem to be another day on the calendar, but it is essential to ensure that our planet's trip around the sun is in sync with the seasons. Earth takes just under 365¼ days to complete its orbit around the sun, according to timeanddate.com, while the year has 365 days.

If we didn't observe leap years, our seasons would be thrown off, as our equinoxes and summer and winter solstice would no longer align with the seasons.

"If there were no leap years, the seasons would completely swap every 750 years, i.e. the middle of summer would become the middle of winter − calendar climate change," astronomy expert Dr. Stephen Hughes of Queensland University of Technology said in a February 2012 (a Leap Year) article on AsianScientist.com.

USA Today contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Leap day deals 2024 in El Paso and Texas include Cinnabon from Wendy's