U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,354.19
    -3.54 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,919.84
    -50.63 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,746.40
    +32.49 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,186.18
    +3.98 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    +0.22 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.10
    +11.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.28 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3661
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2070
    -0.2130 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,350.51
    -2,352.17 (-5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,027.15
    -36.69 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Leap Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock, Leap intends to offer and sell to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. All shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to be sold in the offering will be offered by Leap. Leap intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of an additional 15% of the securities offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market, regulatory, and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Piper Sandler & Co., Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC will act as book-running managers for the offering. Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated will act as lead manager for the offering.

Leap intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund: (i) the continued development of DKN-01; (ii) manufacturing of clinical trial material; and (iii) general corporate purposes, including working capital and other general and administrative expenses.

The securities will be issued pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-248797) that was previously filed by Leap with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 14, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on October 16, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the related prospectus will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Piper Sandler & Co., Attn: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN, 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by e-mail at prospectus@psc.com. These documents may also be obtained from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863, or by e-mail at prospectus@raymondjames.com; or from Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, 3rd Floor, New York, NY, 10020, by telephone at (212) 205-7600, or by e-mail at US-ECM@mizuhogroup.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics (Nasdaq:LPTX) is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein, a Wnt pathway modulator. DKN-01 is in clinical trials in patients with esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers. Leap has formed a partnership with BeiGene, Ltd. for the rights to develop DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. For more information about Leap Therapeutics, visit http://www.leaptx.com or view our public filings with the SEC that are available via EDGAR at http://www.sec.gov or via https://investors.leaptx.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include statements relating to the proposed offering, Leap's intention to grant the underwriters an option to purchase additional shares, Leap's intended use of proceeds from the offering, Leap's expectations with respect to the development and advancement of DKN-01, including the initiation, timing and design of future studies, enrollment in future studies, potential for the receipt of future option exercise, milestone or royalty payments from BeiGene, and other future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Leap believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: that the initiation, conduct, and completion of clinical trials, laboratory operations, manufacturing campaigns, and other studies may be delayed, adversely affected, or impacted by COVID-19 related issues; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for financing; the outcome, cost, and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; the uncertain clinical development process, including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our drug product candidates; the size and growth potential of the markets for our drug product candidates; our ability to continue obtaining and maintaining intellectual property protection for our drug product candidates; and other risks. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially will be included in Leap Therapeutics' periodic filings with the SEC, including Leap's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on March 12, 2021 and as may be updated by Leap's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other reports we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement contained in this release speaks only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

Douglas E. Onsi
President & Chief Executive Officer
Leap Therapeutics, Inc.
617-714-0360
donsi@leaptx.com

Matthew DeYoung
Investor Relations
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
matthew@argotpartners.com

Leap Therapeutics logo (PRNewsfoto/LEAP Therapeutics)
Leap Therapeutics logo (PRNewsfoto/LEAP Therapeutics)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leap-therapeutics-announces-proposed-public-offering-of-common-stock-and-pre-funded-warrants-301381968.html

SOURCE Leap Therapeutics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why DraftKings Stock Plunged 8.2% Today

    What happened  Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 8.2% in trading on Tuesday after reportedly making an offer to acquire global competitor Entain (LSE: ENT). Entain's shares jumped over 20% on the report, but investors didn't like the move from DraftKings quite as much.

  • Adobe Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarterly Report

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe late Tuesday easily beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal third quarter and guided higher.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST): Forecasts Need to Rise Significantly to Justify Lofty Valuation

    Upstart and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), appear to now be the preferred stocks in the fintech space, as larger fintech companies PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL) and Square (NYSE: SQ) have traded lower over the same period. The question now is whether Upstart has run too far too quickly.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger holdings even as the market took a hit on Monday.

  • John, Jenny Paulson to Divorce in Latest Billionaire Split

    (Bloomberg) -- John and Jenny Paulson are divorcing after more than 20 years of marriage, the latest split involving a billionaire family that’s set to reshape one of the world’s largest self-made fortunes.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Cl

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • 10 Best Diversified Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best diversified stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Diversified Stocks to Invest In. Big corporations have been eagerly diversifying their portfolios over the past few years in order to shield themselves from the […]

  • QuantumScape Stock Pops As EV Battery Maker Snags Deal With Another 'Top 10' Automaker

    The unnamed OEM was impressed with QuantumScape's early solid-state battery cells, a next-gen technology. QuantumScape stock soared.

  • September Sell-Off: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    Don't panic during this market pullback. Instead, load up on these stocks with above-average yields.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in September

    A large portion of that market actually revolves around algorithms and software platforms that help companies make data-driven decisions, automate repetitive tasks, streamline their operations, and cut costs. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world's top producer of discrete GPUs. Nvidia's discrete GPUs are usually associated with high-end PC gaming, but it also sells high-end GPUs for data centers that process AI and machine learning tasks more efficiently than stand-alone CPUs.

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Upstart Leads Nasdaq Higher as Apogee Falls Back

    Monday's swoon for the stock market quickly gave way to a recovery for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) today. Although gains early Tuesday afternoon were somewhat limited at about two-thirds of a percent, the Nasdaq nevertheless showed its continued superiority by posting larger percentage gains than its fellow major indexes. Helping to drive the Nasdaq higher was another big jump for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), as the fintech disruptor hit another all-time high.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) continued to fall in morning trading Tuesday despite much of the rest of the market largely rebounding from yesterday's rout. Although there was no news specific to the theater operator to account for its 4% decline at noon EDT, retail investors may be showing the weakness inherent in its business. AMC's so-called apes, the retail investors who have rallied around the theater operator's stock believing they are on a mission to defeat short-sellers, have largely held strong, though the company's shares have slid 22% over the past week.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas