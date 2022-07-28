U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,051.41
    +27.80 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,433.31
    +235.72 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,071.57
    +39.14 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,861.28
    +12.94 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.14
    -0.12 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.90
    +33.40 (+1.92%)
     

  • Silver

    19.91
    +1.31 (+7.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0168
    -0.0036 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6920
    -0.0420 (-1.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4260
    -2.1360 (-1.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,797.23
    +2,274.73 (+10.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    548.84
    +18.07 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

Leapfin pulls together financial info across data siloes to simplify reporting

Ron Miller
·3 min read

When Leapfin founder and CEO Ray Lau was managing financial operations at the game company Zynga a decade ago, he saw just how hard it was for his team to get answers about the financial health of the company quickly. He attributed this to too much siloed data and rigid financial systems.

He says that data has shown that even today, most CFOs don’t think their financial systems are flexible enough. A year after he left Zynga in 2014, he launched Leapfin to help solve this problem. Today, his company announced a $12 million Series A.

“In a nutshell, Leapfin is a financial data management solution. I think the quick way to think about what we do is we help CFOs to scale their finance and accounting organizations nonlinearly,” Lau said. What he means is using APIs to connect to various systems with data of interest to the financial team, his software can pull together data more quickly and efficiently than the hodgepodge of systems has previously allowed.

He says the typical financial system could involve 100 different back office systems. This results in a mountain of data points, which could be interesting and helpful to the finance experts if they could pull it all together. But the problem is it’s difficult to get this data in real time where it can really have a positive impact on the business.

“We basically bring all of this siloed data into one single intelligent repository. And there's a lot of intelligence and logic behind it. We translate all the siloed data into real-time financials,” Lau explained.

He added, “But the most important thing is we don't just ingest that data; we make sense out of data. So we connect the dots across all the different systems and apply business logic and rules and basically translate them into GAAP financials that CFOs and accounting teams can trust.”

He says a couple of things separate his company from more general data analysis tools. First, it’s entirely focused on financial data and the needs of financial professionals. Secondly, they use a graph database as they pull this data together to help the teams see connections among the data points they might have otherwise missed.

While the company launched in 2015, Lau says it took some time to build a product that could deliver on his vision. Among the companies using his software today include Canva, Vimeo, Reddit and Flexport.

He believes that a product like this can thrive even in a down economic environment. “We are a bit fortunate that we haven't been impacted by this recession and inflationary environment. I think mainly because we're a very mission-critical product and we benefit a CFO regardless of whether it's a bull market or or a bear market,” he said.

The company currently has 50 people and as he scales he believes that being fully remote helps in building a diverse organization. “We currently actually have employees in 12 different countries. And we also believe that the best way to improve diversity is to actually increase diversity in the candidate pool at the top of the funnel, which is something that's top of mind and something we really focus on,” he said.

Investors in the $12 million Series A include Crosslink Capital, Work-Bench and Uncorrelated along with industry angels.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook’s parent company Meta misses earnings

    Analysts said Meta’s profits declined because of slowing digital ad sales.

  • Ford (F) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Dividend Hiked to 15 Cents

    Ford's (F) top and bottom lines witness robust year-over-year growth. The company declares a quarterly dividend payout of 15 cents per share.

  • Germany set to impose gas levy on consumers to support ailing importers

    Germany is set to impose a levy on all gas consumers from Oct. 1 aimed at helping suppliers struggling with soaring gas import prices, a draft law showed on Thursday. The levy is a boon for ailing importers, most notably Uniper, Germany's largest recipient of Russian gas, which received a state bail-out last week, and EnBW's gas division VNG, the second-biggest. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the levy would amount to between 1.5 euro cents and 5 euro cents per kilowatt hour (Kwh), with the proceeds available to all companies that need to replace Russian gas.

  • Nasdaq has biggest one-day jump since 2020 after Fed rate hike, Powell comments

    U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday and the Nasdaq posted its biggest daily percentage gain since April 2020 as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected and comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reassured investors. In addition, upbeat quarterly reports from Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc provided further encouragement about about the earnings season. The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since June 8.

  • Global markets advance after Fed decision

    Global markets advanced but didn't price in the euphoric reaction to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference that Wall Street did. In Asia, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% and the Kospi Composite added 0.8%, while the Hang Seng slipped 0.1% in late trade after the Hong Kong Monetary Authority matched the Fed's 75 basis point hike. The Euro Stoxx 50 rose 0.5% in early trade, with automakers Stellantis and Volkswagen each gaining after their latest results, while Airbus fell 5% after cutti

  • Bitcoin Surges After Fed Rate Hike

    Cryptocurrency prices rallied quickly after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 0.75% instead of 1% in an effort to slow down high inflation rates. Bitcoin, one of the most popular digital assets, rose by 8.69% to 22,786 in afternoon action while ethereum increased by 15.64% to 1,595.01. The second largest increase in valuation was 10.2% to 58.15 in litecoin.

  • Facebook Parent Meta Loses $2.8B on Metaverse Division in Q2

    Meta reported revenue of $452 million for the division, down from $695 million in the first quarter.

  • Shell smashes record again with $11.5 billion profit

    Shell posted record results on Thursday, with a $11.5 billion second-quarter profit smashing the mark it set only three months ago, lifted by strong gas trading and a tripling of refining profit. The company also announced a $6 billion share buyback programme for the current quarter but did not raise its dividend of 25 cents per share. Shell bought back $8.5 billion of shares in the first half of 2022 and the new programme is significantly higher than forecast.

  • Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Stock Moves -0.84%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) closed at $22.30, marking a -0.84% move from the previous day.

  • Credit Suisse’s Worst Trading First-Half in Decades Augurs Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s traders posted their worst first-half results in more than two decades, setting the stage for an overhaul that’s likely to see the lender’s trading heft shrink further.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the EconomyFed

  • Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Sociedad Quimica, Petrobras and EPR Properties

    Sociedad Quimica, Petrobras and EPR Properties have been highlighted in this Market Edge article.

  • TriNet Group (TNET) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    TriNet (TNET) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 47.01% and 16.12%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is AllianzGI Global Water A (AWTAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for AWTAX

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Reverses Course, Buys Shopify

    Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, reversed her stance on two major technology companies.

  • Saint-Gobain posts record operating income, confident can offset inflation

    (Reuters) -French construction materials group Saint-Gobain on Wednesday posted record half-year operating income and confirmed guidance for the year, despite the pandemic, supply chain disruptions and inflation, the firm said. Its operating income hit a new record in the half-year, reaching 2.80 billion euros, up 13% on last year at constant exchange rates. "Over the coming quarters, we are ready to adapt as needed to the consequences of rising interest rates and inflation along with the geopolitical and energy situation in Europe," Chief Executive Benoit Bazin said.

  • Is Delek US Holdings (DK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • New York Attorney General Sues CVS Health for Violating Antitrust Laws

    New York Attorney General on Thursday said she sued CVS Health for violating antitrust laws and hurting New York safety-net hospitals and clinics. The pharmacy chain required safety-net hospitals and clinics, which provide care for underserved communities across the state, to exclusively use a CVS-owned company, Wellpartner, to process and obtain federal subsidies on prescriptions filled at its pharmacies, Ms. James said, forcing them to incur millions in additional costs.

  • BASF raises full-year sales and profit guidance

    German chemicals company said it expects sales to grow to between 86 billion and 89 billion euros ($87.4 billion-$90.5 billion).

  • Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Teledyne (TDY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.14% and 0.28%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Hamptons Rent-Price Drop Signals Fed Is Winning on Inflation, Market Veteran Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Here’s some good news for everyone but Hamptons landlords: Rental prices in the Wall Street playground are sliding, and veteran market forecaster Ed Hyman says it’s a harbinger of declining inflation.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Ami