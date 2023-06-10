After Leaping 26% Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Are Not Flying Under The Radar

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 26% share price jump in the last month. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 44% in the last year.

Following the firm bounce in price, you could be forgiven for thinking Fastly is a stock to steer clear of with a price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") of 4.7x, considering almost half the companies in the United States' IT industry have P/S ratios below 1.5x. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Fastly Has Been Performing

Fastly certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Fastly would need to produce outstanding growth that's well in excess of the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 20%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 106% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 16% per annum over the next three years. With the industry only predicted to deliver 13% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Fastly's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Fastly's P/S

Shares in Fastly have seen a strong upwards swing lately, which has really helped boost its P/S figure. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Fastly's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Fastly that you should be aware of.

