After Leaping 59% Alset International Limited (Catalist:40V) Shares Are Not Flying Under The Radar

Alset International Limited (Catalist:40V) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 59% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 40% in the last twelve months.

Since its price has surged higher, you could be forgiven for thinking Alset International is a stock not worth researching with a price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") of 3.7x, considering almost half the companies in Singapore's Real Estate industry have P/S ratios below 2.2x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

How Has Alset International Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Alset International has been doing very well. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

Alset International's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 89% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 67% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 3.1% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's understandable that Alset International's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong growth to continue and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Alset International's P/S

Alset International shares have taken a big step in a northerly direction, but its P/S is elevated as a result. It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

It's no surprise that Alset International can support its high P/S given the strong revenue growth its experienced over the last three-year is superior to the current industry outlook. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident revenue aren't under threat. Barring any significant changes to the company's ability to make money, the share price should continue to be propped up.

