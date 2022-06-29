U.S. markets closed

Lear Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

·1 min read
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will hold a conference call to review the company's second quarter 2022 financial results and related matters on August 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Lear Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lear Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Lear Corporation)
Lear Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lear Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Lear Corporation)

To participate in the conference call:

  • Toll-free calls: 877-883-0383

  • International calls: 412-902-6506

The conference code is 5082523.

You also may listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at ir.lear.com.  The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.

Note: The second quarter 2022 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on August 2, 2022.  

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lear-announces-date-for-second-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301578202.html

SOURCE Lear Corporation

