U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.79
    -22.89 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,253.13
    -236.94 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,388.50
    -29.66 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.22
    +1.38 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.51
    +1.92 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.80
    +23.90 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.38 (+1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0586
    +0.0121 (+1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    -0.0310 (-1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2474
    +0.0132 (+1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8000
    -0.4970 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,114.38
    +987.39 (+3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.56
    +17.33 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Extends Share Repurchase Authorization

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LEA

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share on the Company's common stock.  The dividend is payable on June 29, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2022.

Lear Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lear Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Lear Corporation)
Lear Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lear Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Lear Corporation)

In addition, the Board of Directors has authorized a two-year extension of the Company's share repurchase authorization to December 31, 2024.  At the end of the first quarter of 2022, Lear had approximately $1.3 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization.  Since the Company began its share repurchase and dividend programs in 2011, Lear has returned approximately $5.9 billion to shareholders, including the repurchase of approximately 50% of the Company's shares outstanding as of the commencement of its share repurchase program.

Lear may implement share repurchases through a variety of methods, including open market purchases, accelerated share repurchase programs and structured repurchase transactions.  The timing and amount of any share repurchases will be determined based on prevailing financial, market and industry conditions.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 179 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lear-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-and-extends-share-repurchase-authorization-301551572.html

SOURCE Lear Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation near 40-year highs, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • Down Almost 70%, SoFi Technologies' CEO Keeps Buying Shares

    Investor sentiment has cratered in recent times in the wake of 40-year-high inflation, the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates in response, and prolonged concerns in connection to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With investors flocking to value stocks and safer assets for protection, shares of fast-growing technology companies have been especially crushed. The company's pullback has attracted the attention of CEO Anthony Noto.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened steady this morning and looks set to end the week on a solid note -- shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer were trading 5% higher Thursday and are up almost 26% so far this week, as of 11:30 a.m. ET today. Nio is about to list its shares on a third stock exchange, and this move comes just days ahead of its expected quarterly earnings release. After listing in Hong Kong in March, the company is all set to debut in Singapore tomorrow, according to an update from CnEVPost, a China-based website focused on new energy vehicles.

  • Hedge fund caught in meme stock frenzy shuts down

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung report news that Melvin Capital, the hedge fund that shorted GameStop in 2021, is winding down its funds.&nbsp;

  • Analysts Are Betting On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Celebrations may be in order for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and HubSpot Rallied Today

    High-growth enterprise software caught a bid today as investors looked to bottom-fish amid falling interest rates.

  • Berkshire Hathaway takes $30 billion hit on Apple, Canada Goose posts strong earnings

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is taking a $30 billion hit on Apple after "The Big Short's" Michael Burry bets against the stock; Canada Goose stock jumped after forecasting upbeat annual sales; Take-Two and Zynga approved merger proposals.

  • How can I stop the pain and make money in this nightmarish market? BofA says this is the ‘best hope’ for bulls in 2022

    Companies could be returning trillions to shareholders. Here’s how to accept it.

  • Why Shares of JD.com, TAL Education Group, and Pinduoduo Are Rising Today

    Despite difficult market conditions this week, several Chinese stocks continued to trade higher after some positive earnings results and bullish sentiment from Wall Street. Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) traded nearly 6.5% higher as of 1:08 p.m. ET today, shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded more than 12% higher, and shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) traded nearly 9% higher. Chinese stocks have not fared well over the last year, as a harsh regulatory backdrop has created lots of uncertainty and dogged the sector.

  • The Best Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

    Shares in these companies were trading above $300 in 2021 and they have what it takes to return to those levels in time.

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Tilray Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TLRY ) by projecting its...

  • Here’s Why Vulcan Value Partners Reduced its Upstart (UPST) Stake

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund’s strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. According to the fund, they ‘place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you’. Vulcan Value […]

  • Nvidia Stock Is Less Than Half Its Recent High. Is It Now a Buy?

    In the fourth quarter, Nvidia stock was hitting all-time highs. The graphics-chip specialist was joined by Advanced Micro Devices and a handful of high-quality growth stocks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were at all-time highs, despite several notable growth stocks trading at bear-market levels.

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 7 Stocks to Sell

    In this article, we discuss Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio and 7 stocks to sell. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ hedge fund performance, stock selection and history, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 4 Stocks to Sell. Bill Gates is perhaps the most well-known billionaire in modern times. He amassed […]

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most famous and influential investor in modern history, based on his extraordinary performance record. Not surprisingly, the investment portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), the holding company employing the Oracle of Omaha as chairman and CEO, receives wide media attention and scrutiny, even though Buffett is no longer making every investment decision. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has long been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Applied Materials whiffs across the board on earnings, stock drops

    Applied Materials Inc. shares declined in the extended session Thursday after the semiconductor-manufacturing equipment maker missed on earnings, revenue and its forecast and pointed at continuing supply-chain issues.

  • Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller’s 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks of billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller in 2022. If you want to see more value picks in his portfolio, click Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller’s 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller’s rather concentrated Q1 portfolio, comprising only 51 stocks, is a blend of value and growth plays. […]