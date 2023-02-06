U.S. markets closed

Lear to Participate in the Wolfe Research Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Auto Consumer Conference

·1 min read

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will participate in a fireside chat on February 15, 2023, at the Wolfe Research Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Auto Consumer Conference in New York.  Representing Lear will be:

Lear Corporation Logo.&nbsp;(PRNewsFoto/Lear Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Lear Corporation)
Lear Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lear Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Lear Corporation)

  • Ray Scott, President and CEO

  • Jason Cardew, SVP and Chief Financial Officer

Lear's webcast will begin at 1:50 PM EST and will run approximately 30 minutes. The webcast link will be available on the Company's website at ir.lear.com.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 186 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.                                        

SOURCE Lear Corporation

