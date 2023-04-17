What You Can Learn From AirSculpt Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AIRS) P/S

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AIRS) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.8x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Healthcare industry in the United States have P/S ratios below 1.2x. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How AirSculpt Technologies Has Been Performing

Recent times have been advantageous for AirSculpt Technologies as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For AirSculpt Technologies?

AirSculpt Technologies' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 27%. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 14% each year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 8.7% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that AirSculpt Technologies' P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On AirSculpt Technologies' P/S

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our look into AirSculpt Technologies shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware AirSculpt Technologies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of AirSculpt Technologies' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

