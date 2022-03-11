U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,215.63
    -43.89 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,019.03
    -155.04 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,892.06
    -237.91 (-1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.70
    -23.97 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.18
    +3.16 (+2.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,988.50
    -11.90 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    -0.09 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    -0.0082 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3035
    -0.0048 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.3260
    +1.1960 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,711.05
    -677.30 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.14
    +4.19 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Learn and Apply Balance: Structural Elements® Launches (se)®LAB to improve performance in work, life, and sport.

·2 min read

Doug Bertram and his team of fascia focused wellness providers launch an online platform, bringing their expertise to homes, schools, and businesses.

HAGERSTOWN, Md., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (se)® LAB is a revolutionary on-demand wellness platform that distills the expertise of the Structural Elements orthopedic wellness clinic, making that expertise available wherever and whenever you need it. With proprietary therapies backed by research and confirmed by experience, (se)® LAB programs strengthen the body's systems holistically, providing a myriad of benefits to people at any age and in any sphere of human activity.

Balance or imbalance in the body affects everything from our actions, to our thoughts, to our emotions.

Founded by Douglas Bertram, MTCM, L.Ac., Structural Elements® provides orthopedic wellness services from three clinic locations and brings the expertise of chiropractic, physical therapy, acupuncture/dry needling, massage, athletic training, and movement therapy to an integrated treatment solution. These professionals and others contribute to (se)® LAB bringing you a wholistic resource to assist everyone in their wellness journey.

Balance or imbalance in the body affects everything from our actions, to our thoughts, to our emotions. Whether you play professional sports, design software, or do construction for a living, (se)® LAB will help you perform better, feel happier, stress less, and recover faster.

Business and education leaders, take note: the optimized organizations of tomorrow will tap into the body's innate restorative power.

More information is available on this program at https://lab.structuralelements.com or reaching out to support@structuralelements.com.

About Structural Elements®:

Structural Elements® was founded on the idea that better orthopedic care exists and should be available to people everywhere. The approach was developed over decades of working on bodies and the Structural Elements®' Method was launched in 2006 by Founder Doug Bertram. Learn more at structuralelements.com.

Structural Elements&#xae;
Structural Elements®
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/learn-and-apply-balance-structural-elements-launches-selab-to-improve-performance-in-work-life-and-sport-301501160.html

SOURCE Structural Elements

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45% to 54% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • Elon Musk Has Sold Seven Homes for Nearly $130 Million After Vowing to ‘Own No House’

    The Tesla CEO now rents in Texas after selling his California homes to Unlimint founder Kirill Evstratov, Chinese billionaire William Ding and others.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • It’s the Beginning of the End for Russian Gas in Europe. These Stocks Should Benefit.

    The European Union is planning to cut Russian gas imports. Its target may be aspirational but the political sign looks serious.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Shopify Makes a Key Move to Compete With Amazon, Walmart

    Amazon and Walmart are locked in a two-way race, but Shopify is making moves to insert itself into the e-retail discussion.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Some companies are still doing business in Russia

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss how notable companies like Dunkin' Donuts and Subway are hesitant to stop doing business in Russia amid Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Democrats Target Oil Companies With Plan to Tax Windfall Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Elizabeth Warren say they’re working on a proposed new tax targeting profits being reaped by oil companies as crude prices spike amid geopolitical tensions.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkr

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • U.S. eliminates human controls requirement for fully automated vehicles

    U.S. regulators on Thursday issued final rules eliminating the need for automated vehicle manufacturers to equip fully autonomous vehicles with manual driving controls to meet crash standards. Automakers and tech companies have faced significant hurdles to deploying automated driving system (ADS) vehicles without human controls because of safety standards written decades ago that assume people are in control. Last month, General Motors Co and its self-driving technology unit Cruise petitioned the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for permission to build and deploy a self-driving vehicle without human controls like steering wheels or brake pedals.

  • Japan's Uniqlo makes U-turn to exit Russia as Britain hits oligarchs

    Japanese brands Uniqlo and Japan Tobacco made U-turns and said they were stopping business in Russia, joining the corporate crowd shunning Moscow on Thursday, and Britain escalated sanctions against oligarchs including Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich. Investment bank Goldman Sachs became the first U.S. bank to quit Russia, and global grain trader Bunge said it had suspended new export business from Russia, although it is still crushing oil seeds for the domestic market.. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country would emerge stronger and more independent from Western sanctions, which he said were inevitable.

  • Russian Oil Rigs in Venezuela Complicate U.S. Talks With Maduro

    (Bloomberg) -- Much has been written about the hurdles to a U.S.-Venezuela detente that would allow oil from the South American nation to start flowing more freely into international markets. One of them, though, has been overlooked: The presence of a Kremlin-owned company in oil fields all across Venezuela.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in

  • Goldman Sachs sees the risk of US entering a recession

    A recession may be taking form off in the distance, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Russia Says It Has Enough Energy Buyers Even With Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has enough buyers for its oil and gas even as Western nations and their allies impose sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, according to a top Kremlin official.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine and Russia Fai

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet a year ago for Peabody Energy Corp. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarUkraine and Russia Fail to Make Progress in Talks to End WarBack then, many factories a

  • El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    By now, everyone should have access to our fourth quarter 2021 earnings release. It is an incredible honor to lead this company along with the employees and franchisees that made this such a great brand.

  • ‘Putin’s price hike’ and oil company inaction are driving costs higher, WH economist says

    A key Biden aide pointed directly at the oil companies during an interview Thursday. “There is definitely some of that going on,” Jared Bernstein said about possible profiteering, adding that now is the time when “the companies very much have to step up.”

  • Toyota to cut quarterly production to ease strain on beleaguered suppliers

    Toyota Motor Corp will scale back domestic production by up to 20% during the months of April, May and June, it said on Friday, to ease the strain on suppliers struggling with shortages of chips and other parts. The move by Japan's largest automaker is the latest to spotlight the supply-chain difficulties hobbling the global auto industry as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. Toyota plans to reduce domestic production by about 20% in April, about 10% in May and about 5% in June from an earlier production plan, a spokesperson said.

  • Gas prices jump 8 cents one day after breaking record; diesel prices now highest ever

    One day after the national record for a gallon of gas was broken, prices rose another 8 cents on Wednesday.