Learn how to build your company’s culture from day 1 on today’s TechCrunch Live

Mike Greene started Hi Marley to help improve communication in the insurance space. But we’re not talking about insurance at today’s TechCrunch Live event. Mike, along with Lily Lyman, are speaking on the importance of building a startup’s culture from the beginning. The three of us spoke on the phone last week, and this is clearly a topic passionate to both Mike, as Hi Marley’s CEO, and Lily, an early investor and board observer.

As you’ll hear at the event, one of Hi Marley’s first hires helped define the culture, and Mike sees this is a critical step.

This is a topic occasionally discussed at TechCrunch Live events. Internal tone and culture always spills outward and effects all aspects of a company’s growth from fundraising to selling products to clients.

This TechCrunch Live event opens on July 27 at 11:30 a.m. PDT/2:30 p.m. EDT with networking. The interview begins at 12 p.m. PDT followed by the TCL Pitch Practice at 12:30 p.m. PDT. If you miss the event, replays will be available tomorrow on YouTube and as an audio-only podcast.

