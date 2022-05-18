U.S. markets close in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,969.66
    -119.19 (-2.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,842.35
    -812.24 (-2.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,575.97
    -408.56 (-3.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.57
    -50.72 (-2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.21
    -2.19 (-1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.80
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    -0.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0489
    -0.0066 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0550 (-1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2381
    -0.0112 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3250
    -1.0330 (-0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,176.07
    -953.80 (-3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    652.60
    -18.08 (-2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Learn how to build your VC network at TechCrunch Disrupt

Lauren Simonds
·4 min read

Relationships form the foundation of any business, and a solid foundation requires cultivating a strong network of people who advise, empower and invest in you and your startup dreams. But knowing how to break into certain networks and where to even begin to make those connections can be challenging — especially when you’re first starting out.

If that dilemma strikes a chord, don’t miss this session. You’ll learn how and where to start making essential connections — with angel investors and beyond — that every founder needs to grow their company.

You will always need a tight community of people willing to provide feedback and introduce you to others in their network for funding, partnerships or new clients. That’s why we’re thrilled to announce that three experts — Nik Milanović, Joshua Ogundu and Gefen Skolnick — will guide you through the process at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18-20.

Fintech enthusiast Nik Milanović is the founder and editor in chief of This Week in Fintech and the general partner of the Fintech Fund. In a past life, he was the head of Business Development at Google Pay, VP of Strategy at Petal and the director of Strategic Partnerships at Funding Circle.

Joshua Ogundu is the CEO and co-founder of Heart To Heart, a voice-first dating app that lets people get to know each other through the stories they tell and the conversations they share. Previously, Ogundu served as a product operations lead at TikTok, where he worked primarily on the Trust, Safety and Accessibility products that led to TikTok’s Take A Break videos and its photosensitive epilepsy warning and toggle.

Ogundu began his tech career by founding LykeMe, an identity and interest-based social network he launched the week after graduating from Michigan State.

Gefen Skolnick, founder and CEO of Couplet Coffee, is a first-generation immigrant, proud queer woman and coffee lover. She worked as the co-director of technology for the largest women’s U.S. hackathon, built her own apps and participated in multiple fellowship programs.

She became a lead partner at a venture fund backed by the founders of Tesla, Reddit and Twitch before creating her own coffee brand and locking in funding using just Twitter. And she did all of it by age 23.

Through Twitter, Skolnick built a community for underrepresented founders, which has nearly 3,000 members. Her passionate advocacy for underrepresented minorities grabbed the attention of 30 angel investors, including Away co-founder Jen Rubio.

Read between the lines, and you’ll understand what these leaders bring to the early-stage startup table — and why it’s valuable. Milanović’s passion for fintech helped him build connections and transition into investing. Ogundu knows how engaging conversations lead to authentic connections, while Skolnick’s deep connection with marginalized communities expanded her social network to impressive effect.

Join and engage with Nik Milanović, Joshua Ogundu and Gefen Skolnick at TC Disrupt this October. Then go forth and put their wise advice into practice during the event, expand your network and make those relationships work for you.

TechCrunch Disrupt is back in person to re-engage the startup ecosystem on October 18-20 in San Francisco with a special online day on October 21 featuring analyst commentary, video replays and surprise special guests! Register before June 3 and save up to $1,500. And if you're a student, recent grad or government, military or nonprofit employee, all-access passes for you are less than $100 for a limited time!

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Route 28 repaving project begins in Scotch Plains

    Project will be completed in the fall

  • Analysis-Zombie unicorns: Indian startups go from feast to famine

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The valuation of Meesho, the Indian e-commerce rival of retail giant Amazon, more than doubled last year to $5 billion, after marquee investors such as SoftBank and Fidelity pumped in hundreds of millions of dollars. They aimed to ride a boom in India's tech startups, which raised a record $35 billion in new funds in 2021, but the tide has since turned, as corporate governance concerns loom large for investors facing a new uncertainty in global markets.

  • Tusk Venture Partners just closed its third fund with $140M, double its predecessor fund

    Tusk Venture Partners, the now six-year-old, New York-based early-stage venture firm co-founded by longtime political strategist Bradley Tusk and former Blackstone director Jordan Nof, has closed its third fund with $140 million in capital commitments. A few of its greatest hits include the crypto exchange Coinbase, which went public via a direct listing last year; insurance platform Lemonade, which went public in the summer of 2020; and FanDuel, which was acquired in 2020 by the sports betting, gaming and entertainment company Flutter. Tusk Venture Partners has been enjoying enough momentum that the firm recently doubled the size of its investment team.

  • Howard Schultz Buys Starbucks Stock Worth $14M

    Howard Schultz continues to ‘pour his heart into Starbucks’. The Starbucks (SBUX) Interim CEO and Director just bought 210,000 Starbucks shares worth about $14.98 million. Schultz acquired the shares on May 12 and May 16. Notably, the stock purchase comes at a very critical time for the company and after eight long years for Schultz. The last time he bought Starbucks shares was in May 2014. The total value of Schultz’s Starbucks holdings now stands at about $1.65 billion. Importance of Schultz's

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable U.S. startup

    The shares, which are marketed at about $72, jumped in valuation from last October, when SpaceX's shares were sold at $56 apiece after a 10-1 split and valued the rocket company at $100 billion. The share sale could value SpaceX at over $125 billion, surpassing fintech giant Stripe, which was valued at $115 billion in a secondary sale. It is common for highly valued private companies to offer shares in the secondary market to introduce liquidity for early investors and employees.

  • Ultimus Fund Solutions Could Get $2 Billion In a Sale

    The private equity firm GTCR acquired fund administrators Ultimus Fund Solutions and The Gemini Cos in February 2019.

  • Home Depot stock jumps after big earnings beat, surprise same-store sales growth

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. shot up 4.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, surprise growth in same-store sales and raised its full-year outlook. Net income for the quarter to May 1 rose to $4.23 billion, or $4.09 a share, from $4.15 billion, or $3.86 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share the FactSet consensus of $3.69. Sales grew 3.8% to $38.91 b

  • Bitcoin Mining Appears to Have Survived Ban in China

    China is once again contributing a significant chunk of the world's bitcoin mining operations despite the ban last year, according to the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF).

  • Is it now or never for a stock rally? Fund managers cash pile is the biggest since 2001, says Bank of America

    Fearing stagflation and higher interest rates, global money managers have been amassing cash at a level not seen in two decades. Entitled, “If they can’t rally now…” the survey revealed the highest levels of cash for those managers since the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the U.S. The survey showed investors are now expecting 7.9 Fed interest-rate hikes in this tightening cycle, from 7.4 in April.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies, led by Tesla and other growth stocks

    Wall Street rallied on Tuesday, lifted by Apple, Tesla and other megacap growth stocks after strong retail sales in April eased worries about slowing economic growth. Ten of the 11 major S&P sector indexes advanced, with financials, materials and technology each up over 2%.

  • Here's why Pensando agreed to $1.9B AMD deal, according to Chairman John Chambers

    Being acquired by AMD solves a looming supply chain problem that the fast-growing Milpitas company faced, according to the former Cisco Systems CEO who is its chairman.

  • EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Slams Into Resistance

    The Euro has rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Tuesday to break above the 1.05 level. However, there is a lot of noise in this area.

  • Stock Market Today - 5/18: Stocks Tumble on Target Miss, Powell Inflation Comments

    Stock are lower Wednesday as Target earnings disappoint and Fed Chair Powell warns 'there could some pain involved' with the Fed's inflation approach.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rebound, Treasury yields rise on stronger data

    Global equity markets rallied and Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, as solid U.S. retail sales in April suggested economic growth might strengthen, as did an easing of China's lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. retail sales rose 0.9% last month while data for March was revised higher to show sales advancing 1.4% instead of 0.7% as previously reported, the Commerce Department said. The data show U.S. consumers weathering inflationary headwinds as sales gained for the fourth consecutive month, said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial.

  • U.S. SEC chair says much to be done to protect crypto investors

    Cryptocurrency assets are highly speculative and investors in them need more protections or they could lose trust in the markets, Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said on Monday. Generally, people who buy cryptocurrencies do not get the disclosures they get when they make other asset purchases around things like whether the trading platform they are using is actually trading against them, or whether they actually own the assets they store in digital wallets, Gensler said. The token's crash sent cryptocurrencies tumbling, a slide that resumed on Monday, as bitcoin erased the gains it had eked out over the weekend to trade under $30,000, far below its Nov. 10 record of $69,000.

  • Brazilian Stock Exchange B3 to Launch Bitcoin Futures Within Six Months

    The firm is building an infrastructure to offer crypto market access to end users, CFO André Milanez said on Monday.

  • China Markets Signal Pessimism Is Peaking After Brutal Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic activity is collapsing, there’s no end in sight to Covid Zero and the country remains isolated from the world. Yet for investors, the outlook for Chinese assets seems to be turning brighter.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon M

  • Imply Data valuation tops $1 bln with backing from Thoma Bravo, Omers

    Open source database specialist Imply Data Inc. said Tuesday it drew in $100 million in Series D financing at a company valuation of $1.1 billion. Thoma Bravo led the financing, along with Omers Growth Equity. Existing investors Bessemer Venture Funds, Andreessen Horowitz and Khosla Ventures also took part in the financing for Imply Data, which is based in Burlingame, Calif. The deal was led by Fangjin "FJ" Yang, CEO and co-founder of Imply, and co-creator of Apache Druid, a real-time analytics

  • Ford Is Probably Done Selling Rivian Stock. Here’s How We Know.

    Ford disclosed sales of another 7 million shares of the EV maker. That's the second big sale and leaves Ford with about 87 million shares.

  • Saudi Arabia’s PIF Adds to Games Push With 5% Nintendo Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund took a 5.01% stake in Nintendo Co., its third investment in a Japanese games company as the industry consolidates. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam BotsThe PIF, as the $500