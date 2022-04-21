U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

Learn how the changing business culture helps data-driven early stage startups at Data and the Culture Transformation

Alexandra Ames
·2 min read

Change is afoot in the non-stop world of data collection and application, and if you’re a data-driven startup — or on your way to becoming one — TechCrunch and Cloudera have joined forces for an event you won’t want to miss.

Data and the Culture Transformation, an online event presented by Cloudera, takes place on April 26 or — depending on your time zone — April 27, 2022. Take a look at the conference agenda.

Tune in to hear Maribel Lopez, a tech industry analyst and founder of Lopez Research; Ram Venkatesh, the CEO at Cloudera; and Shirley Collie, chief health analytics actuary at Discovery Health, share their perspectives on the changes in business culture that will benefit startups.

Register today: Attending Data and the Culture Transformation is free, but you must register here to reserve your seat at the online-only table.

Pick your date and international showtimes:

April 26: Americas, EMEA and India

April 27: APAC and Singapore

Over the course of the day, you’ll learn how the changing business culture can help you:

  • Turn data into real-time insights

  • Save money using new, more collaborative data ecosystems

  • Drive customer acquisition by seamlessly and securely sharing data with your future customers — even corporate giants.

  • Understand how implementing a future-proof data structure now will help you scale later.

Data growth is exploding everywhere, and its influence on business decisions is growing right along with it. Experts predict that 50% of the world’s data will be stored in the cloud by 2025. You’ll be hard pressed to find a startup that isn’t data-driven — or soon will be.

Make it your business to attend Data and the Culture Transformation. Register today for free, join us online and learn about the changes in business culture that will help you derive more value from your data, make better-informed business decisions and redefine startup success.

