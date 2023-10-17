How and when to learn about the new Iowa LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce

A Progress Pride LGBTQ flag waves in the wind during a Trans Day of Visibility event at the Old Capitol in Iowa City.

The newly established Iowa LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce will hold a kickoff event from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bubba, 200 10th St. in Des Moines.

The event, organized by Dan Jansen, a leader for LGBTQ rights in Des Moines, is intended to help businesses learn more about the launch of the new group, an affiliate of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

“This momentous occasion marks a significant step forward in our journey toward a more diverse and equitable business landscape in the State of Iowa,” Jansen, chair of the new group, said in a news release. “The Iowa LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce will serve to champion the economic interests of LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs and professionals while fostering an environment of acceptance, respect, and growth, bringing together LGBTQ+ owned businesses, allies, and corporate partners in an atmosphere of collaboration and support.”

Guests scheduled to attend Wednesday’s event include Brennan McNell, the national gay and lesbian chamber's senior director of corporate relations, and Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand.

The Chamber will continue to roll out in metro areas across the state, with the next launch event scheduled in Iowa City on Dec. 7. Jansen said the organization, open to membership from individuals, business owners and sponsor businesses, will represent the entire state of Iowa.

He said the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber has more than 500 members and the Twin Cities LGBT QUORUM has more than 300 members.

“As our new organization matures, we would feel accomplished in achieving similar membership numbers,” he said.

Jansen said the LGBTQ Chamber is committed to building strong relationships and collaborations with other chambers and business organizations across the state by networking, supporting each other's activities, advocating for LGBTQ and business-friendly policies, working on joint events, programs and educational initiatives, economic development efforts and cross-promotion of events.

“Through these efforts, we seek to create an inclusive, prosperous business environment in Iowa,” he said.

Iowa's chamber will be the 77th affiliate in the 21-year history of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

Members of the Iowa chamber will have access to a network of LGBTQ businesses across the state and become part of the NGLCC network of businesses across the U.S. and can apply for certification as an LGBT Business Enterprise with a waiver of the certification fee.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce launches Wednesday. What is it?