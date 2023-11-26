What You Can Learn From Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's (KLSE:KLUANG) P/S

Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's (KLSE:KLUANG) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 4.6x may look like a poor investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Food industry in Malaysia have P/S ratios below 1.2x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

What Does Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

For instance, Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. Perhaps the market believes the company can do enough to outperform the rest of the industry in the near future, which is keeping the P/S ratio high. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad would need to produce outstanding growth that's well in excess of the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 7.3%. Even so, admirably revenue has lifted 78% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 3.4% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this in consideration, it's not hard to understand why Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting this strong growth to continue and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends are contributing to its high P/S, given they look better than current industry expectations. At this stage investors feel the potential continued revenue growth in the future is great enough to warrant an inflated P/S. Barring any significant changes to the company's ability to make money, the share price should continue to be propped up.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

