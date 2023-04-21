Learn how Omnichannel Communications can Transform your KOL Relationships
Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Choosing the Right Channel Mix to Maximise KOL Engagement" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers expert insights into the latest developments.
Know how omnichannel communications can transform your KOL relationships
Effectively engaging with KOLs is critical to pharma's business and digital communications has become central to building these relationships. But the rapid growth in the number of digital channels has saturated the market leading to KOL digital fatigue.
Key Questions Answered
How can you punch through the noise to really get your messages to KOLs?
What are KOLs expectations?
Which channels are effective?
How can you measure channel performance?
What does a good omnichannel strategy look like?
Key Topics Covered:
Subject synopsis
Research methodology and objectives
Key insights summary
Issues and insights
Factors aiding channel selection
Issue summary
Questions
Key insights
Supporting quotes
Intelligence exhibits
Selecting complementary channels
Issue summary
Questions
Key insights
Supporting quotes
Intelligence exhibits
KPIs for measuring the individual and combined impact of channels
Issue summary
Questions
Key insights
Supporting quotes
Intelligence exhibits
Resources for selecting the right channels
Issue summary
Questions
Key insights
Supporting quotes
Emerging opportunities and challenges
Issue summary
Questions
Key insights
Supporting quotes
Companies Mentioned
AstraZeneca
Doximity
Gilead Sciences
GlaxoSmithKline
Myspace
Novartis
Sanofi
Sermo
Zoom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7cdzdw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900