Learn which region will lead the Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio offers in-depth market analysis. The digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market is expected to grow by USD 495.41 million during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.93%.

The report includes market landscape, geographic landscape, vendor landscape, and more.

Market segmentation:

The digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market has been segmented by geography into the following regions:

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

North America, with a share of 36%, will lead the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market by geography during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of online video platforms in the region.

By product, the market has been segmented into the following:

ENG cameras

Cinema cameras

EFP cameras

The ENG cameras segment will lead the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of tapeless HD camcorders and the high penetration of ENG cameras among broadcasters.

Factors impacting the market:

The increase in the number of production houses is one of the factors supporting the growth of the market. However, low movie screen density in emerging economies can restrict the market's growth.

Customized reports

