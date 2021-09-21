U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.50
    +34.25 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,127.00
    +288.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,122.00
    +112.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,200.90
    +24.10 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.02
    +0.73 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.70
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    +0.35 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.03
    +2.22 (+10.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3672
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4190
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,458.84
    -815.11 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.99
    -44.40 (-3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,981.37
    +77.46 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Learn which region will lead the Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market during 2021-2025

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio offers in-depth market analysis. The digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market is expected to grow by USD 495.41 million during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.93%.

Latest market research report titled Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The report includes market landscape, geographic landscape, vendor landscape, and more.

Start your free trial now to get insights into a wide range of industries

Market segmentation:

The digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market has been segmented by geography into the following regions:

  • APAC

  • Europe

  • North America

  • South America

  • MEA

North America, with a share of 36%, will lead the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market by geography during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of online video platforms in the region.

By product, the market has been segmented into the following:

  • ENG cameras

  • Cinema cameras

  • EFP cameras

The ENG cameras segment will lead the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of tapeless HD camcorders and the high penetration of ENG cameras among broadcasters.

To learn about other market segments, request a free sample!

Factors impacting the market:
The increase in the number of production houses is one of the factors supporting the growth of the market. However, low movie screen density in emerging economies can restrict the market's growth.

To learn about additional drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the market in the forecast years, check out our free sample.

Other reports related to Communication Services:
Action Camera Market by Technology, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Digital Camera Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Table of Contents:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

Customized reports
Are you looking for a personalized report? Get expert analysis based on your requirements

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/learn-which-region-will-lead-the-digital-broadcast-and-cinematography-cameras-market-during-2021-2025-301380121.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers seem to be overestimating how long their retirement savings will last — or maybe underestimating how long they’ll live. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that Boomers may be drawing down their … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

    Natural gas prices are soaring and supplies are beginning to drain, particularly in Europe, and the multiple causes for this phenomenon are painfully obvious and could have been prevented

  • UK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. "My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply (remain)," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • 3 reasons why FDA advisors rejected Pfizer’s booster for the general public

    Meg Fitzgerald, “Ascending Davos” Author and Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of vaccines, the FDA rejecting Pfizer's booster shot for the general public and the importance of getting young children vaccinated as soon as possible.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • How recruitment 'ghosting' is impacting mental health of job applicants

    'Ghosting' is becoming more common among professional recruiters, research suggests. And it’s having a seriously detrimental impact on job applicants.

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • Man's bone-chilling demonstration casts doubt on the safety of hotel rooms: 'Another thing to be paranoid about'

    If you aren't already inspecting your hotel room or Airbnb before settling in, you might want to start.

  • New England, California to See Soaring Energy Costs This Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas futures have been soaring, and they’re set to get especially high in New England and California in the coming months.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsU.S. inventories are tight, to the

  • 85% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 3 Sectors

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • ‘Little Can Be Done’ To Ease Crisis in Short Term: Gas Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest gas traders and producers are meeting in Dubai this week for the Gastech conference -- the first major in-person event for the industry since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsof

  • ‘Pay me my worth’: restaurant workers demand livable wages as industry continues to falter

    Low wages and poor working conditions – as well as unruly customers – combine to keep the food service labor shortage going Mariah Tabb carries drinks to a table at a restaurant in Nashville on 10 September. Photograph: Mark Humphrey/AP After the traumas of widespread economic shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, America’s restaurant industry is largely open for business again as eateries ranging from high-end bistros to fast-food chains are serving hungry customers. But behind the full ta

  • America’s policy toward China is misdirected, because it would actually strengthen China and weaken the United States

    China's industrial policy is a weakness, so why should the U.S. copy it or demand that Beijing abandon it?

  • China Has the Means to Contain Evergrande. The Question Is the Will.

    Global markets are effectively in limbo as the lack of a solution to the property giant’s $300 billion debt pile holds the financial world hostage for now.

  • Why is natural gas so expensive right now?

    Cold winters, hot summers, and lackluster output from renewables are driving natural gas and electricity prices to record highs.

  • OPEC+ Can Proceed With Reviving Supply, Two Key Members Say

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies can likely continue reviving oil production, two key Middle East members said as the group prepares to consider its next supply hike. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data Trov

  • Exclusive-Didi co-founder Liu told associates she plans to leave - sources

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Didi Global Inc co-founder and President Jean Liu has told some close associates that she intends to step down, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the Chinese ride-hailing giant faces intense regulatory scrutiny following its New York listing earlier this year. Liu, 43, has in recent weeks told some associates that she expected the government to eventually take control of Didi and appoint new management, said the two sources. Liu, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker, told a couple of executives close to her in recent weeks - including those who had followed her to join Didi from the Wall Street bank - that she planned to leave and encouraged them to start looking for new opportunities as well, said one of the sources who was briefed on the matter.

  • D.R. Horton Cut Its Sales Forecast and Lennar Missed on Revenue. Home Builder Stocks Are Falling.

    D.R. Horton (ticker: DHI) lowered its quarterly sales guidance and Lennar (ticker: LEN) missed sales expectations for the third quarter. Supply constraints are to blame, and home builder stocks are falling. D.R. Horton sees its current quarter home sale closures and sales coming in lower than initially forecast.