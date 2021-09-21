U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

Learn why APAC will dominate the Consumer Stationery Retailing Market during 2021-2025

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Stationery Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio offers in-depth market analysis. The consumer stationery retailing market is expected to grow by USD 7.04 billion during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.57%.

Latest market research report titled Consumer Stationery Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The report includes market landscape, geographic landscape, vendor landscape, and more.

Market segmentation:

The consumer stationery retailing market has been segmented by geography into the following regions:

  • APAC

  • North America

  • Europe

  • South America

  • MEA

APAC, with a share of 45%, leads the consumer stationery retailing market by geography. The growing demand for stationery products in the education sector as a result of rapid improvement in academic infrastructure is one of the main reasons for the dominance of APAC in the market.

By product, the market has been segmented into the following:

  • Paper-based stationery

  • Writing equipment

  • Marking and correction equipment

The paper-based stationery segment will account for the highest share of market growth during the forecast period due to the rising use of recycled paper to produce paper-based stationery.

Factors impacting the market:

The growing emphasis on omnichannel retail and the increasing penetration of Internet-enabled mobile devices are the main factors driving the consumer stationery retailing market. However, procurement challenges due to environmental regulations can restrict market's growth during the forecast period.

