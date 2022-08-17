Learn why to pitch a vision, and not metrics on today's TechCrunch Live

I'm thrilled to have Ethena’s CEO Roxanne Petraeus and Homebrew’s Hunter Walk on TechCrunch Live this week to speak on the importance of pitching a vision and strategies used to tackle and grow underserved market segments.

Company founders always struggle reducing a company's broad mission down to a few narrow strokes. Instead, they often turn to selling a numbers. It's easier, but as you'll hear at today's event, there's a better way.

This event opens on the TechCrunch Live online event platform, powered by Grip, on Wednesday, Aug 17, at 11:30am PDT with networking followed by our interview with Roxanne and Hunter at 12p PDT and TCL Pitch Practice at 1230p PDT.

Already part of the TechCrunch Live on Grip community? No need to register again - just click this link to add this session to your agenda!

New to TechCrunch Live? Register here for free!

Apply for TCL Pitch Practice by completing this application.