Learn why in-space propulsion systems are essential for a sustainable space economy at TC Sessions: Space 2021

Alexandra Ames
·2 min read

In-space propulsion systems are the backbone of space exploration, and they’re becoming even more important as companies and government agencies deploy ever-more low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. SpaceX alone hopes to deploy 42,000 Starlink satellites over the next several decades.

Improving a satellite’s thruster power and maneuverability can play a vital role in space sustainability. How? Developing and testing new technologies — like electronic propulsion systems (EPS) — can ultimately help better smallsats achieve their correct orbit, avoid collisions with space junk and then de-orbit safely when they become non-operational.

EPS and other new technologies can be used in smaller spacecraft without decreasing their capability to perform tasks like maintaining camera imaging, communications and other mission-critical projects.

What’s on the thruster horizon? You’ll have ample opportunity to learn about the latest up-and-coming advancements happening in in-space propulsion technologies at the virtual edition of TC Sessions: Space this December 14-15. Case in point: Accion Systems — developer of ion propulsion systems for satellites — will be in the virtual house.

The company aims to redefine the performance, efficiency and scalability of spacecraft propulsion systems to expand what’s possible in space. Or, as Natalya Bailey, the company’s co-founder & CTO said, “We want to make space more affordable and accessible by changing what spacecraft can do in and beyond Earth’s orbit.”

Propulsion systems don’t just power space flight; they power possibility and opportunity. Take advantage of your opportunity to learn more about this topic alongside, lunar sampling, orbit servicing and the commercialization of space from barrier-breaking companies at TC Sessions: Space 2021.

TC Sessions: Space 2021 takes place on December 14-15. Fire up your personal propulsion system and buy your pass today.

