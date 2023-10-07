Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,308.50
    +50.31 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,407.58
    +288.01 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,431.34
    +211.51 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.56
    +14.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.81
    +0.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.00
    +15.20 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.75 (+3.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    +0.0039 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7840
    +0.0670 (+1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2740
    +0.7860 (+0.53%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,914.39
    +398.55 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    594.04
    +8.96 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.58
    +43.04 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,994.67
    -80.69 (-0.26%)
     

learnd Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

learnd (ETR:LRND) Second Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net income: UK£523.1k (up by UK£523.1k from 2Q 2021).

  • EPS: UK£0.072.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

learnd shares are up 34% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with learnd (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement