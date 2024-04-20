What we learned − and didn't − from Michigan politicians' first-ever financial disclosures

Paul Egan, Clara Hendrickson and Arpan Lobo, Detroit Free Press
7 min read
0

For the first time ever, Michigan's top officials and state lawmakers disclosed information about their personal finances after voters passed a ballot measure mandating the reports under the state constitution. For years, transparency advocates noted Michigan stood out as a national outlier as one of two states without any financial disclosure requirement, leaving voters in the dark about potential conflicts of interest.

This past Monday marked the deadline to file reports. Some volunteered more information than required by law such as the value of their homes, car loan information that detailed the make and model of their vehicles and the names of which lobbyists wined and dined them. Inconsistencies in how much politicians chose to share leave holes in the full financial picture for some.

Here are some things we learned − and didn't − from a review of the reports.

2nd jobs and side gigs

While most politicians did not report a second source of earned income outside their official roles, some lawmakers reported holding down second jobs while serving in the Legislature, including jobs as a general contractor, insurance agent, mechanic and grant writer.

Some lawmakers, meanwhile, made some extra cash gambling. State Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Niles, reported $922.84 earned from online wagers. Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, prefers the slot machines. She didn’t share how much she earned but reported winnings from six different casinos.

One lawmaker has tapped into her creative side. Rep. Veronica Paiz, D-Harper Woods, reports using an LLC to sell personal artwork with her last sales made in 2021 before she entered the Legislature. Paiz’s art has been displayed at the Detroit Institute of Arts, according to her bio.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was the only statewide official to report income earned outside her political duties. She gave a commencement speech at her alma mater Wellesley College last year, earning $10,000 for the gig, according to her disclosure report.

How to find them: Michigan lawmakers now required to file political disclosure reports

Mortgages, car payments, student loans: Lawmakers have them too

One required disclosure that could make lawmakers seem more relatable to their constituents? They have to make student loan, mortgage and car payments as well. State law requires officials and candidates to disclose certain liabilities — specifically, any debt to a creditor that’s greater than $10,000, with the exception of credit card debt.

Many lawmakers reported such liabilities — student loan debt was listed more frequently by younger officials.

Some, but not all lawmakers listed the values of their cars. Rep. Robert Bezotte, R-Howell, disclosed payments being made on three vehicles, including a motor home.

Cars popped up on reports under more than just liabilities — beyond the cars and motor home, Bezotte also listed a 1930 Ford Model A as an asset. Sen. Jonathan Lindsey, R-Coldwater, listed a red 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle as an asset. Lindsey bought the car as a nod to his father, who owned a Chevelle before selling it while starting a business. While Lindsey has no plans to sell the car, he disclosed it “in case the government may decide to treat it as an investment.”

“This beautiful, classic American Muscle car was my first vehicle purchase when I was turning 16,” Lindsey wrote.

Meals with lobbyists

Michigan lawmakers had more than 1,140 meetings with lobbyists last year at which they received free food and/or drinks, according to the disclosures.

That's about 10 such meetings for each day the Legislature was in session in 2023.

The lobbyists' largesse was not spread evenly.

Of the 146 lawmakers from both chambers (there were two vacancies), 46 reported two or fewer meetings with lobbyists involving paid food or drink, one hadn’t filed his report, and two filed reports that didn’t include the relevant information. The remaining 97 lawmakers reported being wined or dined an average of 11 times each.

Of the 146 lawmakers from both chambers (there were two vacancies), 45 reported two or fewer meetings with lobbyists involving paid food or drink, three hadn't filed their reports, and two filed reports that didn't include the relevant information. The remaining 96 lawmakers reported being wined or dined an average of 11 times each.

Two GOP senators shared honors as top dinner guests – Sens. Michael Webber of Rochester Hills and Roger Victory of Georgetown Township. They each reported 30 such meetings. Topping the House list was Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, who chairs the Regulatory Reform Committee. He reported 29.

Reporting the value of meals was optional and most lawmakers didn’t include those details. Sen. Jon Bumstead, R-North Muskegon, with 28 free meals, appeared to report the total cost of the receptions he attended, such as dinners lobbyists hosted for the entire Senate chamber, or entire Legislature. His eyepopping total? Just under $102,000.

The most unusual report? Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford, reported only one lobbyist gift – a "bottle of cheap champagne." He didn't identify the brand or the donor.

How much did politicians earn from other jobs?

Under the new disclosure laws in Michigan, public officials and candidates are required to disclose sources of “earned income” defined as salaries, wages, commissions or other compensation earned from employment during the reporting period.

While many lawmakers reported other sources of earned income beyond their wages as a member of the Legislature, most declined to reveal their earnings from different sources. Rep. Gina Johnsen, R-Lake Odessa, listed ten different sources of income, including from teaching, working as an insurance agent and through rental income, but declined to disclose amounts for any.

Many only listed earned income from their capacity as an elected official.

Lawmakers’ salaries are publicly available — lawmakers make $71,685 annually, with greater salaries for leadership positions — but many officials didn’t list theirs in disclosure reports.

Some did report their earnings from other jobs — a few lawmakers, like Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr., D-Ypsilanti, continued to work a trade. Wilson earned around $11,600 from electrician work with Ford, according to his disclosure form. Rep. Gregory Alexander, R-Carsonville, disclosed earning $1,300 from the city of Croswell’s public works department.

Other additional earned income from work was closely related to being an elected official. Sens. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, and Erika Geiss, D-Taylor, disclosed earning $2,125 and $800 respectively from training work with the re:power fund, a progressive organization that provides programming for elected officials.

Most lawmakers didn't report their home values

Politicians were not required to disclose the value of their homes, but some did so anyway. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II reports his Detroit penthouse in the city's Corktown neighborhood is worth over $1.1 million. It's currently on the market for nearly $1.7 million. Secretary Jocelyn Benson – another Detroit homeowner – reported her Sherwood Forest home is worth $500,000. While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lives in the governor's residence, she shared the value of her Elk Rapids cottage: $418,200.

Attorney General Dana Nessel was the only statewide official who didn't voluntarily report the value of her home.

"How does the value of my home in some way curry influence with any of the decisions that I make?" she told reporters when asked why she chose not to disclose some financial information. "But if the Legislature wanted to pass a law and say you have to provide this information, absolutely I will."

Most lawmakers took Nessel's approach, excluding the value of their homes for their financial disclosures. Several lawmakers bucked the trend.

Unclear how many lawmakers own companies

A lawyer. A landscaper. A whiskey maker.

Michigan lawmakers own a wide range of companies offering diverse products and services, according to the financial disclosures. Of the lawmakers who filed financial disclosure forms, close to 1 in 4 reported company ownership.

Many own farms, are partners in law firms, or have real estate holding and rental companies. Lawmakers also offer beverages to suit just about any taste.

Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, is a partner in Wonderland Distilling, which produces whiskey, vodka and gin in Muskegon Heights. For those who prefer something not so strong, Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, lists an interest in City Built Brewing Co. among her assets.

Not into alcohol? Sen. John Cherry, D-Flint, is an owner of Flint Coffee Co., according to his report.

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on X, @paulegan4.

Contact Clara Hendrickson at chendrickson@freepress.com or 313-296-5743. Follow her on X, previously called Twitter, @clarajanehen.

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @arpanlobo.

Looking for more on Michigan’s elections this year? Check out our voter guide, subscribe to our elections newsletter and always feel free to share your thoughts in a letter to the editor.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan politicians file disclosures for the first time

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • The Former Congressman in the Hot Seat at Trump’s Truth Social

    Devin Nunes is running a tiny, money-losing, slow-growing social-media company that just went public. The looming question: What if the app’s most important user—and biggest investor—wants to sell?

  • Charting the Global Economy: Fed Delay Recalibrates All Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled US central bankers will wait longer to cut borrowing costs following a series of surprisingly high inflation readings, which reduces room for easier policy around the world.Most Read from BloombergTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemElon Wants His Money BackXi Orders China’s Biggest Military Reorganization Since 2015Nigeria’s Economy, Once Africa’s Biggest,

  • Elon Musk Turned Democrats Off Tesla When He Needed Them Most

    Some potential Tesla buyers couldn’t stomach a purchase amid the CEO’s fall outbursts, data suggest.

  • China slaps anti-dumping levy on import of a US chemical amid rising trade tensions

    China on Friday slapped a levy on imports of an acid from the United States widely used in food, feed, pesticides and medical fields, amid heightened tensions with Washington over bilateral trade. From Saturday, imports of propionic acid from the United States will be subject to a levy of 43.5%, the Ministry Of Commerce said in a statement, after a July investigation found the Chinese domestic propionic acid industry was "materially damaged."

  • Oil Markets Are on Edge Over Iran and Venezuela Sanctions. What Comes Next.

    Oil prices have been rising in recent weeks, but they’d probably be significantly higher were it not for production from two countries that have dicey relationships with the U.S.—Venezuela and Iran. New political developments, however, might curb some of those supplies, potentially causing oil and gasoline prices to climb further. International crude oil prices are up 13% this year, to $87.29 per barrel.

  • Donald Trump's $5.7 Million Crypto Portfolio: How Many Cryptocurrencies Does Trump Own?

    For decades, former President Donald Trump has made headlines for his business dealings, political undertakings and legal issues, but one less-discussed point is his relationship with cryptocurrency. Trump has amassed a multimillion-dollar crypto portfolio and has sold some of his tokens for a profit. Take a closer look at the tokens Trump holds. Don't Miss: If you invested $100 in DOGE when Elon Musk first tweeted about it in 2019, here’s how much you’d have today. Bitcoin has jumped another 45

  • Sen. Tuberville thinks Social Security wastes taxpayer money. What's wrong — and what it might take to fix it

    There's a point to be made amid his blustery remarks.

  • Donald Trump Lost $1 Million In Crypto In The Last 7 Days: Will He Sell?

    While presidential candidate Donald Trump is known for numerous things, few would say that crypto is at the top of that list. Trump's dealings with crypto have largely flown under the radar compared to other events surrounding the former president. However, Trump's crypto portfolio has been discovered, allowing for an unparalleled look into his crypto holdings. Don't Miss: If you invested $100 in DOGE when Elon Musk first tweeted about it in 2019, here’s how much you’d have today. Bitcoin has ju

  • These Weird Social Security Rules Could Affect Your Monthly Benefit

    Social Security has some unusual rules you need to know about that will impact the income that comes from the benefits program.

  • Fed to cut rates in September and maybe once more this year

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve will wait until September to cut its key interest rate, according to a majority of 100 economists polled by Reuters, with half saying there will be only two cuts this year and only about a third forecasting more. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said on Tuesday "the recent data ... indicate that it's likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence" that inflation is falling back to the U.S. central bank's 2% target, remarks that dimmed hopes for rate cuts anytime soon. Financial markets, which earlier this year were pricing six Fed rate cuts starting in March, are also expecting the first reduction in September and one more in either November or December.