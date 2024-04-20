What we learned − and didn't − from Michigan politicians' first-ever financial disclosures

For the first time ever, Michigan's top officials and state lawmakers disclosed information about their personal finances after voters passed a ballot measure mandating the reports under the state constitution. For years, transparency advocates noted Michigan stood out as a national outlier as one of two states without any financial disclosure requirement, leaving voters in the dark about potential conflicts of interest.

This past Monday marked the deadline to file reports. Some volunteered more information than required by law such as the value of their homes, car loan information that detailed the make and model of their vehicles and the names of which lobbyists wined and dined them. Inconsistencies in how much politicians chose to share leave holes in the full financial picture for some.

Here are some things we learned − and didn't − from a review of the reports.

2nd jobs and side gigs

While most politicians did not report a second source of earned income outside their official roles, some lawmakers reported holding down second jobs while serving in the Legislature, including jobs as a general contractor, insurance agent, mechanic and grant writer.

Some lawmakers, meanwhile, made some extra cash gambling. State Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Niles, reported $922.84 earned from online wagers. Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, prefers the slot machines. She didn’t share how much she earned but reported winnings from six different casinos.

One lawmaker has tapped into her creative side. Rep. Veronica Paiz, D-Harper Woods, reports using an LLC to sell personal artwork with her last sales made in 2021 before she entered the Legislature. Paiz’s art has been displayed at the Detroit Institute of Arts, according to her bio.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was the only statewide official to report income earned outside her political duties. She gave a commencement speech at her alma mater Wellesley College last year, earning $10,000 for the gig, according to her disclosure report.

Mortgages, car payments, student loans: Lawmakers have them too

One required disclosure that could make lawmakers seem more relatable to their constituents? They have to make student loan, mortgage and car payments as well. State law requires officials and candidates to disclose certain liabilities — specifically, any debt to a creditor that’s greater than $10,000, with the exception of credit card debt.

Many lawmakers reported such liabilities — student loan debt was listed more frequently by younger officials.

Some, but not all lawmakers listed the values of their cars. Rep. Robert Bezotte, R-Howell, disclosed payments being made on three vehicles, including a motor home.

Cars popped up on reports under more than just liabilities — beyond the cars and motor home, Bezotte also listed a 1930 Ford Model A as an asset. Sen. Jonathan Lindsey, R-Coldwater, listed a red 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle as an asset. Lindsey bought the car as a nod to his father, who owned a Chevelle before selling it while starting a business. While Lindsey has no plans to sell the car, he disclosed it “in case the government may decide to treat it as an investment.”

“This beautiful, classic American Muscle car was my first vehicle purchase when I was turning 16,” Lindsey wrote.

Meals with lobbyists

Michigan lawmakers had more than 1,140 meetings with lobbyists last year at which they received free food and/or drinks, according to the disclosures.

That's about 10 such meetings for each day the Legislature was in session in 2023.

The lobbyists' largesse was not spread evenly.

Of the 146 lawmakers from both chambers (there were two vacancies), 46 reported two or fewer meetings with lobbyists involving paid food or drink, one hadn’t filed his report, and two filed reports that didn’t include the relevant information. The remaining 97 lawmakers reported being wined or dined an average of 11 times each.

Two GOP senators shared honors as top dinner guests – Sens. Michael Webber of Rochester Hills and Roger Victory of Georgetown Township. They each reported 30 such meetings. Topping the House list was Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, who chairs the Regulatory Reform Committee. He reported 29.

Reporting the value of meals was optional and most lawmakers didn’t include those details. Sen. Jon Bumstead, R-North Muskegon, with 28 free meals, appeared to report the total cost of the receptions he attended, such as dinners lobbyists hosted for the entire Senate chamber, or entire Legislature. His eyepopping total? Just under $102,000.

The most unusual report? Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford, reported only one lobbyist gift – a "bottle of cheap champagne." He didn't identify the brand or the donor.

How much did politicians earn from other jobs?

Under the new disclosure laws in Michigan, public officials and candidates are required to disclose sources of “earned income” defined as salaries, wages, commissions or other compensation earned from employment during the reporting period.

While many lawmakers reported other sources of earned income beyond their wages as a member of the Legislature, most declined to reveal their earnings from different sources. Rep. Gina Johnsen, R-Lake Odessa, listed ten different sources of income, including from teaching, working as an insurance agent and through rental income, but declined to disclose amounts for any.

Many only listed earned income from their capacity as an elected official.

Lawmakers’ salaries are publicly available — lawmakers make $71,685 annually, with greater salaries for leadership positions — but many officials didn’t list theirs in disclosure reports.

Some did report their earnings from other jobs — a few lawmakers, like Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr., D-Ypsilanti, continued to work a trade. Wilson earned around $11,600 from electrician work with Ford, according to his disclosure form. Rep. Gregory Alexander, R-Carsonville, disclosed earning $1,300 from the city of Croswell’s public works department.

Other additional earned income from work was closely related to being an elected official. Sens. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, and Erika Geiss, D-Taylor, disclosed earning $2,125 and $800 respectively from training work with the re:power fund, a progressive organization that provides programming for elected officials.

Most lawmakers didn't report their home values

Politicians were not required to disclose the value of their homes, but some did so anyway. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II reports his Detroit penthouse in the city's Corktown neighborhood is worth over $1.1 million. It's currently on the market for nearly $1.7 million. Secretary Jocelyn Benson – another Detroit homeowner – reported her Sherwood Forest home is worth $500,000. While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lives in the governor's residence, she shared the value of her Elk Rapids cottage: $418,200.

Attorney General Dana Nessel was the only statewide official who didn't voluntarily report the value of her home.

"How does the value of my home in some way curry influence with any of the decisions that I make?" she told reporters when asked why she chose not to disclose some financial information. "But if the Legislature wanted to pass a law and say you have to provide this information, absolutely I will."

Most lawmakers took Nessel's approach, excluding the value of their homes for their financial disclosures. Several lawmakers bucked the trend.

Unclear how many lawmakers own companies

A lawyer. A landscaper. A whiskey maker.

Michigan lawmakers own a wide range of companies offering diverse products and services, according to the financial disclosures. Of the lawmakers who filed financial disclosure forms, close to 1 in 4 reported company ownership.

Many own farms, are partners in law firms, or have real estate holding and rental companies. Lawmakers also offer beverages to suit just about any taste.

Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, is a partner in Wonderland Distilling, which produces whiskey, vodka and gin in Muskegon Heights. For those who prefer something not so strong, Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, lists an interest in City Built Brewing Co. among her assets.

Not into alcohol? Sen. John Cherry, D-Flint, is an owner of Flint Coffee Co., according to his report.

