Learning and Development Market to reach USD 76.28 Billion by 2026 | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YROK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the Learning and Development Market and the prices are outlined to rise by 2%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment.

Learning and Development Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report
Learning and Development Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major Supplier selection scope?
    Experience and certification, Service portfolio, Metric-driven learning, and development service model, and Technology adoption.

  • What is the expected price changes in this market?
    The Learning and Development Market is expected to have a CAGR of 3.53% during 2022-2026.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Automatic Data Processing, Accenture, and Aon, are some of the major market participants.

  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
    Fixed Fee pricing, FTE-based pricing, and Module-based pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in Learning and Development Market.

For more information on market vendors, buyers and sellers: www.spendedge.com/report/learning-and-development-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Related Reports on Professional Services Include:

  • Language Translation Services - Forecast and Analysis: This procurement report offers a categorical analysis of the factors that are driving the growth of the market and the demand for the automotive sensors. It also offers insights into the market across specific regions that are exhibiting a higher demand for products like car engine sensor and other auto sensors.

  • Social Media Analytics Sourcing and Procurement Report: The social media analytics market prices are outlined to rise by 2%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have low bargaining power in this market. International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., and Salesforce.com Inc. are a few of the key suppliers in the social media analytics market.

  • Content Editing Services- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on global equipment finance spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Learning and Development that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Learning and Development TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more: https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/learning-and-development-market-to-reach-usd-76-28-billion-by-2026--spendedge-301496012.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

