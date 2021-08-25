U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

Learning and Development Sourcing and Procurement Market by 2024 | COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | SpendEdge

·3 min read

The "Learning and Development Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Learning and Development market is poised to grow by USD 191 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8.47% during the forecast period.

Learning and Development Market Procurement Research Report

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPIs to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Some of the Top Learning and Development suppliers listed in this report:

This Learning and Development procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Accenture Plc

  • Aon Plc

  • IBM Corp.

  • Xerox Corp.

www.spendedge.com/report/learning-and-development-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Related Reports on Financial Services Include:

  1. Payments Processing - Forecast and Analysis: The payments processing will grow at a CAGR of 9.28% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 8-10% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

  2. Banking Services Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on industry-experience, global reach, value-added services, and adoption of security measures.

  3. Credit Collection and Collection Agency Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The credit collection and collection agency services will grow at a CAGR of 11.52% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 10%-12% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a high bargaining power in this market.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Learning and Development that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Learning and Development TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/learning-and-development-sourcing-and-procurement-market-by-2024--covid-19-impact--recovery-analysis--spendedge-301361636.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

