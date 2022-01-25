U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,370.61
    -39.52 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,307.87
    -56.63 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,626.35
    -228.78 (-1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.49
    -33.02 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.24
    +1.93 (+2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.10
    +9.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.14 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1298
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7780
    +0.0430 (+2.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3506
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8800
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,366.11
    +1,046.15 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    851.60
    +31.01 (+3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Estimated to Garner USD 42.31 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.20% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read

New York, USA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Learning Management System Market information by Deployment, by Services, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 42.31 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 21.20% by 2027.

Market Scope:
The global learning management system market is witnessing rapid traction. Remote and online learning has always been alternative options for education. However, the recent coronavirus crises and lockdown & social distancing mandates made the world realize the convenience of distance education. This further created significant market opportunities, changing the education & training sector entirely.

The only drawback of online education is the lack of human interaction and accessibility. Learning Management System (LMS) fills that gap in real-time and online learning, facilitating digital education and the faculty-student relationship. Resultantly, online education is trending and gaining huge prominence on the global platform. Over recent years, students are increasingly opting for online degree programs or taking at least one college course through online platforms.

With the COVID 19 disruptions likely to continue for a couple of years, the market is expected to garner significant traction in future years. In this regard, Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global learning management system market would create significant valuation by 2027, growing at a phenomenal CAGR during the assessment period (2020-2027).

Dominant Key Players on Learning Management System Market Covered are:

  • Edmodo (California)

  • Blackboard Inc. (US)

  • IBM Corporation (US)

  • SAP SE (Germany)

  • Xerox Corporation (US)

  • Oracle Corporation (US)

  • McGraw-Hill Education (US)

  • Cornerstone On-demand Inc. (US)

  • D2L Corporation (Canada)

  • Saba Software Inc. (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1858

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:
Market Drivers
Learning Management Systems are Increasingly Adopted by Enterprises Too
Though online learning has its limitations, it is still preferred by many corporate employees to improve employability. Besides, numerous advantages that the LMS platform offers, such as tracking student progress, cost-effectiveness, and convenience, increase its uptake in many organizations. LMSs also allow education & training institutes and enterprises to customize the platform to match their branding-specific features.

Technological upgrades are being impactful in enhancing the quality of education. The rising penetration rate of smart mobile devices, like smartphones, laptops, and tablets, and improving networking technologies like WiFi and broadband fosters the LMS market value.

Additionally, increasing investments by education sectors and organizations across industries to train new employees and work on employee development escalate the market growth. Investments in cloud-based online education infrastructure to gain enhanced control over the whole learning management gamut push market revenues.

Lack of Awareness, Accessibility, Infrastructure Hampers Market Growth
Despite promising growth prospects, the growth of the learning management system market is hindered by some factors, including consumer skepticism or unawareness leads them to typecast online education, considering it is not good enough or doesn't provide valid certifications, etc. Also, financial constraints and lack of infrastructure, as in connectivity issues, are significant challenges projected to impede market growth.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Learning Management System Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/learning-management-system-market-1858

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:
The market is segmented into services, deployments, applications, and regions. The services segment is sub-segmented into content administration, execution boards, organizations, correspondence, joint efforts, and others. The deployment segment is sub-segmented into cloud and on-premise.

The application segment is sub-segmented into corporate and scholastics. The region segment is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis
North America leads the global learning management system market. The market growth attributes to the expanding awareness for the broad framework of learning among people and rising requests by associations for practical learning framework. The region houses a well-developed IT infrastructure that increases the adoption of LMSs in colleges and universities.

Besides, the increasing adoption of computers and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud computing, and others substantiate the market growth. Moreover, the high adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies can make the whole learning experience interactive boost the market size, integrating with education concepts.

The presence of key technology providers in the region, such as Edmodo, Blackboard, and D2L Corporation, boosts the market size. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud-based learning management systems to improve operational efficiency drives the region's learning management system market share.

Talk to Expert:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/1858

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Learning Management System Market
The COVID 19 pandemic rather boosted the learning management system industry. The lockdown, physical distancing mandates, and safety protocols imposed to control the virus spread pushed the digital adoption in education and training centers as well as in enterprises.
People realized that online education is far more convenient and cost-saving, and the number of remote learning options has grown exponentially. Both students and employees can gain the quality education that too at the comfort of their own home or office. This, as a result, increased the adoption of learning management systems to manage the whole gamut.

Competitive Landscape
The learning management system market witnesses significant product launches and several strategic approaches, such as collaboration, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. Major players are making strategic investments in research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on Aug.11, 2021, Whatfix, a startup software-as-a-service-based (SaaS-based) digital adoption platform, announced the acquisition of Nittio Learn, a learning management system provider, to expand its portfolio. Its second acquisition since the company raised $90 million as a part of its Series D round just two months ago. The acquisition would help Whatfix introduce newer technology-based learning tools for its enterprise customers, adding to its platform capabilities to drive digital adoption.

Related Reports:
Adaptive Learning Market Research Report: Information by Component (Solutions and Services), Mapping Type (Outdoor Mapping and Indoor Mapping), Solutions (Mapping Data, Web Mapping, and GPS-enabled Services), Services (Consulting, Cross-Platform Support, and Deployment & Integration), Applications (Real-time Location Data Management, Geocoding & Geopositioning, Routing & Navigation, Asset Tracking, and Others ), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America)- Forecast till 2027

Corporate E-learning Market Research Report, by technology (Web-Based, LMS, Learning Content Management Systems, Podcasts, Virtual Classrooms, Mobile E-Learning), by training type (Instructor-led & Text based, Outsourced) - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Market strategist: 'Until we get capitulation, we won't see a bottom'

    Baird Technology Strategist Ted Mortonson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the slides tech stocks are experiencing, investing in the software sector, growth in major companies developing emerging technologies, and Netflix's presence in the streaming space.

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • These five signals will tell you when the Wall Street correction is over, says veteran strategist

    Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Ken Fisher is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks. Ken Fisher is perhaps one of the most well known investors and hedge fund managers in the financial […]

  • Why General Electric Stock Crashed Today

    GE delivered an earnings beat -- of a sort -- but investors are focusing on its revenue miss and GAAP losses instead.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Biden administration readies executive order on crypto

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the White House's plans to release a National Security Council memorandum that will regulate cryptocurrencies as soon as early February.

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • Strong 4th-Quarter Results Show IBM's Plan Is Working

    Sales rose 6.5% to $16.7 billion

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Stocks: GE declines on revenue miss, 3M climbs on earnings beat, IBM boosted by sales growth

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi review recent earnings reports from General Electric, 3M, and IBM.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge as investors await Fed policy-setting meeting

    U.S. stocks extended their losses at the start of Tuesday's session as investors await the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting amid worries over fast-approaching rate hikes and a lackluster start to earnings season.

  • Why Rivian Automotive Stock Is Down Again Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened lower again on Tuesday as traders and investors continued to sell off auto stocks while awaiting the results of a Federal Reserve Bank policy meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Rivian's stock was down about 6.9% from Monday's closing price. It's no secret that U.S. inflation is at levels not seen in decades, and it's not much of a secret that the Fed is likely to respond by raising interest rates -- and probably soon.

  • Why Plug, Bloom, and Enphase Stocks Crashed Today

    Renewable energy investors dodged a bullet on Monday, when a miserable morning for stock markets turned into a more hopeful afternoon, erasing much of those early losses by close of trading. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, shares of solar power play Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are tumbling 5.8%, while fuel cell stars Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down 7.7% and 8.3%, respectively. In a tic-tac-toe of bad news yesterday, you see, investment bank Truist cut its price targets on Plug, Bloom, and Enphase.

  • Dividend Aristocrats Lose AT&T but Gain Church & Dwight and Brown & Brown

    The telecom titan had gone a year without raising its payout and it was due to cut it after Warner Media spinoff.

  • Down 38% to 51%: 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse is one of the most exciting technology trends on the horizon, and it represents a massive opportunity for investors. If the emerging product and services category even comes close to that level, it's virtually certain to create some big winners on the stock market. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as top metaverse stocks trading at big discounts from recent highs.

  • Forget Interest Rates: I'm Still Buying These 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Over the past several months, rising interest rates have caused many investors to reduce their exposure to higher-growth tech stocks. At the beginning of the year, I also sold a few of my weaker growth stocks -- including Snap, Pinterest, Palantir, and Bumble -- to raise more cash. Here are two high-growth stocks I still increased my exposure to, even as rising interest rates created a hostile market for the entire cohort.

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    E-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has been a market darling, appreciating more than 3,000% since going public in 2015. Why is Shopify's stock price falling? There are a few potential things to point to in Shopify's case.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of the semiconductor giant are down 3.5% in response to a report from Bloomberg that Nvidia's $40 billion bid to buy Britain's Arm Holdings may be well and truly dead. As Bloomberg reports this morning, Nvidia "is quietly preparing to abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd. from" SoftBank Group (OTC: SFTB.Y). Nvidia has made "little to no progress" convincing regulators such as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority to approve the deal, reports Bloomberg.