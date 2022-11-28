Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size to Grow by USD 44978.02 Million From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global learning management system (LMS) market as a part of the education services market, the parent market. The consumer electronics market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The global learning management system (LMS) market size is estimated to increase by USD 44978.02 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.85%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Learning Management System Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying full report, request a free sample

Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global learning management system (LMS) market is fragmented, with the presence of many local and international players. The majority of the vendors in the market are based in North America and Europe. Most of the vendors operating have a strong geographical presence, cater to multiple end-user segments, and provide differentiated features in their product offerings. The vendors are also diversifying portfolios by developing software solutions that can be accessed on-premises or on cloud.

However, vendors are facing stiff competition from open-source LMS solutions such as Moodle. Open-source LMS is increasingly being adopted in various parts of Europe and in certain parts of North America and APAC, especially in the academic sector. Apart from this, the advent of alternative solutions such as Nextgen LMS and AI have compelled vendors to up their game and provide additional features with LMS software or else get substituted. Hence, the competition among the vendors is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.

Story continues

Vendor Offerings -

Adrenalin eSystems Ltd.: The company offers learning management systems such as Adrenalin Learning Management System.

Blackboard Inc.: The company offers learning management systems such as Blackboard Learn.

Classe365: The company offers learning management systems such as Classe365 LMS.

Clearlake Capital Group L.P.: The company offers learning management systems such as Cornerstone LMS software.

For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy report!

Global Learning management system (LMS) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global learning management system (LMS) market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global learning management system (LMS) market.

North America held a 34% share of the global learning management system market in 2022. The increasing popularity of continuous learning is encouraging schools and institutions to invest in modern technologies that can be used to provide students with a unique learning experience and enable educators to deliver and access content from anywhere at any given point in time. Also, the increased popularity and growing awareness of eLearning have increased the scope for growth in the learning management system market in North America.

Segment Overview

By end-user, the global learning management system (LMS) market is segmented into academic and corporate.

The market share growth of the academic segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rising popularity of online learning and the increase in the number of universities providing online learning. Further, the growing prominence of m-learning as a mode of teaching in schools and colleges has been fostering the growth of the segment.

Download a FREE sample report

Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver - The adoption of NGDLE in the academic sector is driving the growth of the market. Educational institutions and corporate organizations are increasingly opting for a next-generation digital learning environment (NGDLE) to develop effective learning programs that ensure high efficiency in executing tasks and better retention rates of employees. LMS is part of NGDLEs, which not only provides a centralized learning environment but also helps support the pedagogical model of teaching in schools, colleges, and corporates. Thus, the increasing adoption of NGLDE will drive the growth of the global learning management system market during the forecast period.



Key Trend - The increasing popularity of cloud-based LMS is the key trend in the market. With the advent of technologies, organizations are increasingly embracing cloud-based solutions. To cater to this growing interest, vendors are switching to cloud-based LMS. These solutions eliminate the need for servers on the organization's premises. They are available on a subscription basis and the implementation cost is very less when compared with traditional LMS. Many such benefits associated with the adoption of cloud-based LMS will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus.



Major Challenge - An increase in the number of open-source LMS is the major challenge in the market. The adoption of open-source LMS is increasing in the academic sector, especially in the higher education sector. Their increased adoption has resulted in an influx of LMS providers offering open-source platforms for end-users. Besides, open-source LMS solutions do not fall under restrictive copyright laws, which deduct the licensing fee from the cost of ownership. All these factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find few insights from, a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this learning management system (LMS) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the learning management system (LMS) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the learning management system (LMS) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the learning management system (LMS) market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of learning management system (LMS) market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education share is expected to increase by USD 4.05 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30%. The market is segmented by application (blended learning, content management, CBE, and learning analytics) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The predicted growth of the e-learning market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 1.72 trillion at a progressing CAGR of 16.35%. The market is segmented by end-user (higher education, corporate, and K-12) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Learning Management System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 44978.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adrenalin eSystems Ltd., Blackboard Inc., Classe365, Clearlake Capital Group L.P., D2L Corp., Degreed Inc., Docebo Inc., Epignosis, GENTLAB S.R.L, Instructure Holdings Inc., Looop Online Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., SAP SE. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global learning management system market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 On-cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Adrenalin eSystems Ltd.

12.4 Blackboard Inc.

12.5 Classe365

12.6 Clearlake Capital Group L.P.

12.7 D2L Corp.

12.8 Degreed Inc.

12.9 Docebo Inc.

12.10 Instructure Holdings Inc.

12.11 Oracle Corp.

12.12 Pearson Plc

12.13 PowerSchool Holdings Inc.

12.14 SAP SE

12.15 Skillsoft Corp.

12.16 Violet InfoSystems Pvt. Ltd

12.17 Workday Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Learning Management System Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/learning-management-system-lms-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-44978-02-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment--market-dynamics---technavio-301687194.html

SOURCE Technavio