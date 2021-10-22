U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Learning Management System Market Records a CAGR of 20.19% by 2025|Evolving Opportunities With Oracle Corp & SAP SE |17000+ Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The learning management system market is set to grow by USD 27.98 billion, at a CAGR of 20.19% from 2021 to 2025 according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Learning Management System Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For Insights on Learning Management System Market - Download a FREE Sample Report!

The learning management system market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by the adoption of NGDLE in the academic sector. However, factors such as interoperability issues may impede market growth.

The learning management system market analysis includes segmentation based on end-user, deployment, and geography. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The learning management system market covers the following areas:

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Blackboard Inc.

  • Clearlake Capital Group L.P.

  • D2L Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • SAP SE

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Learning Management System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.19%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 27.98 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

19.75

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Blackboard Inc., Clearlake Capital Group L.P., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Instructure Inc., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Group LLC, SAP SE, and Workday Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/learning-management-system-market-records-a-cagr-of-20-19-by-2025evolving-opportunities-with-oracle-corp--sap-se-17000-technavio-reports-301405925.html

SOURCE Technavio

