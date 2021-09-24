U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

Learnit Expands Executive Team, Welcoming Amy Ginder as Its New Senior Director of Programs

Learnit
·2 min read

Amy Ginder, Senior Director of Programs

Amy Ginder, Senior Director of Programs
Amy Ginder, Senior Director of Programs
Amy Ginder, Senior Director of Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learnit, a leader in corporate training delivering learning and development solutions to clients ranging from non-profits to Fortune 100 companies, today announced the addition of Amy Ginder as Senior Director of Programs. Passionate about education, Amy has an extensive background in learning and development, professional and workforce development, higher education, online learning, international education and communications.

"Amy is a great addition to Learnit as we pursue our strategy to level up our Leadership team in support of the overall growth we have been experiencing over the past 18 months," says Damon Lembi, CEO of Learnit. "We plan to leverage her leadership experience in higher education and are confident she will excel in customer-facing opportunities while also adding a fresh point of view and additional layer of strategic insight. I owe my good friend and business partner Kandis Porter big time for this awesome referral!"

Amy's responsibilities include leading the instructor team, collaborating with Learning Strategists on customer calls and partnering with Learnit's Instructional Design team to focus on content and future strategy.

"With everything going on in the world, many people are wondering if now is the time for personal and professional change. Companies also are looking for effective strategies to grow talent and retain employees," says Ginder. "This is a pivotal time in learning and development and an incredible opportunity for Learnit to provide innovative training solutions. I'm thrilled to be joining this talented team."

Prior to joining Learnit, Amy was the Associate Director of Leadership and Professional Development at the University of Nevada Reno, where she developed, administered and marketed extended studies professional development and leadership programs to the public and private sectors.

"My passion in life is storytelling. That's why I am in education. I think every individual is telling a story about what they want in life, where they want to be and what's important to them," says Ginder. "I really enjoy helping people, working firsthand with the learner to drive solutions that help them find happiness and help organizations grow."

In her free time, Amy loves performing and the theater. She's the former President of the Board of Directors for the Northern Nevada International Center supporting refugee resettlement and international exchanges and continues to support the organization to this day. Amy lives in Reno, Nevada.

About Learnit

Based in San Francisco, Learnit has successfully served the training needs of businesses, government agencies, and individuals since 1995. Learnit offers a wide range of live instructor-led and on-demand classes and custom programs. Areas of focus include soft skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, building resilience, and emotional intelligence and technical skills such as Excel, SQL, Sharepoint and more. Learnit's training is always relevant to real-life situations, enabling all participants to utilize new knowledge immediately, connect with others in similar situations and grow as individuals.

Visit: learnit.com

For inquiries:

sammy.lembi@learnit.com

p. 855-838-5028

