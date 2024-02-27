Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,085.50
    +5.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,084.00
    -32.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,021.25
    +44.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.00
    +17.80 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.01
    +0.43 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    2,044.30
    +5.40 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2870
    -0.0120 (-0.28%)
     

  • Vix

    13.60
    -0.14 (-1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2676
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.3360
    -0.3160 (-0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    56,811.24
    +5,508.41 (+10.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.51
    -11.79 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,239.52
    +5.81 (+0.01%)
     

The lease has a 'no pets' clause, but tenants got dogs. What can a landlord do?

Christopher A. Combs
·1 min read

Question: We recently leased our house. The lease has a “no pets” provision. A neighbor with two small children called to complain about two big dogs our tenants had just acquired. Can we terminate the lease because of the dogs?

Answer: If the dogs are a health and safety hazard, you can deliver five days’ notice, terminate the lease and evict the tenants. If they only violate the “no pets” provision in the lease, you can deliver a 10-day written notice to the tenants demanding that the dogs be removed from the home. If the tenants do not comply with this 10-day written notice and remove the dogs, you can terminate the lease and evict the tenants. See A.R.S. § 33-1368.

Contact real estate attorney Christopher A. Combs at azrep@combslawgroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What can a landlord do to enforce the 'no pets' clause in a lease?

Advertisement