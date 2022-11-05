U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6400
    -1.5240 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,305.17
    +535.89 (+2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

LEASEIPx - Enabling the Transition to a Secure and Automated IP Infrastructure

LEASEIPx
·2 min read

MILTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2022 / LEASEIPx, a leading IP address solution company, has announced its plan to expand globally, providing painless and fastest on-demand lease IP address solutions to every internet player, helping them to get out of the troubles of sourcing IP addresses.

LEASEIPx, Saturday, November 5, 2022, Press release picture
LEASEIPx, Saturday, November 5, 2022, Press release picture

With a presence in more than 50 countries, LEASEIPx has over 300k+ existing customers and 2k+ business partners with more than 5 million IP addresses leased. As of now, the platform offers IPv4 addresses for purchase, sale, and leasing, as well as the ability to sponsor LIR resources.

As a partner in acquisition and divestiture, LEASEIPx's responsibilities go from making agreements and creating service and purchase agreements to offering block diligence and RIR services. By brokering long-term lease agreements for IPv4 address space at advantageous prices and offering reassignments, DNS, RPKI, and reputation management services, it aids clients in lowering their CapEX.

LEASEIPx takes advantage of its global relations with telecom and Internet service providers to provide adequate services. The online platform uses IP geolocation to give customers precise location data and control over their web usage. In order to free up their time to concentrate on the expansion and quality of their business, the LEASEIPx team uses its IP address management feature to manage IP assets from AFRINIC, APNIC, LACNIC, RIPE NCC, and ARIN for businesses. It also incorporates cutting-edge monitoring tools to establish real-time monitoring.

By using cutting-edge automated tools and support, additional products and services, including abuse management, aid their customers by avoiding fraud, spam, and any other instance of IP abuse. In addition, the platform intends to provide improved RPKI services in the near future to streamline certificate issuance, eliminate RPKI administration processes, and reduce client efforts.

Anyone may use LEASEIPx's services, although the team highlighted hosting and infrastructure, cyber security, business intelligence, content delivery networks, SaaS, VoIP, managed service providers, and PBN Network as the most advantageous business verticals.

While talking to the media about LEASEIPx, the founder, Mohit Vyas, said, " Our company prides itself on customer service and continues to educate itself to serve their needs better. Our philosophy is that we do not believe in resolving the same solution repeatedly for the same client. Instead, each customer has unique needs and requirements, which must be catered to by a solution specific to their needs."

About LEASEIPx

LEASEIPx is an IP address solutions company specializing in IP, DNS, LOA, and ROA services. The platform promotes business continuity by making their IP infrastructure reliable, secure and agile. Since its foundation, the platform has continued to expand its reach globally, providing solutions and professionals with its passionate team delivering over 5 million IP addresses leased.

Media Contact

Name: Martyna Grajber
Website: https://leaseipx.com/
Email: marketing@leaseipx.com
Location: 124 Broadkill Rd #657 Milton, DE 19968 United States.
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leaseipx/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/leaseipx

SOURCE: LEASEIPx



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724056/LEASEIPx--Enabling-the-Transition-to-a-Secure-and-Automated-IP-Infrastructure

Recommended Stories

  • Powerball obsessions, vacation day hacks, and adult Happy Meals: America has a case of financial escapism

    Powerball jackpot fantasies are running rampant with recession fears up and financial confidence down.

  • How this female-owned Wall Street advisory firm competes in a male-dominated industry

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre is joined by Founder and Managing Partner of Fairlead Strategies, LLC, Katie Stockton, as they discuss downside exhaustion, technical indicators, trend following and momentum indicators, as well as sector rotation strategy.

  • Visualizing Energy Poverty Across Europe

    Europe has been hit hard by ongoing energy shortages, but some countries are being impacted more than others

  • As The Portugal Government Considers Ending The Golden Visa Program, Idealhomes Has Published A Detailed Guide On How To Still Benefit From The Golden Visa Program

    An information-packed guide by Ideal Homes is published to help people understand the benefits of the Golden Visa Program in Portugal.

  • Nearly five years later, Lane Johnson’s Super Bowl comments about Patriots still bother Chris Long

    Nearly five years later, Chris Long is still looking to set the record straight on his feelings towards the Patriots.

  • Amid Twitter’s mass layoffs, don’t forget it began with a $150 million weed joke

    Twitter began laying off thousands of its employees on Friday, Nov. 4—possibly half of the 7,500-person staff—just one week after being bought by billionaire Elon Musk.

  • Former AOL chairman and CEO Steve Case on Elon Musk’s Twitter buy

    AOL co-founder Steve Case weighs in on Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter purchase and what he sees happening with the social media giant moving forward.

  • 7 Tech Stocks Set to Soar From 52-Week Lows

    The selloff in tech stocks has gone from bad to worse. This earnings season has been a mess for the technology sector with numerous big-name companies coming up well short of expectations. Digital advertising has gone into a slump. On top of that, growth companies are cutting capital expenditure guidance, which implies further weakness in tech hardware demand heading into 2023. Understandably, some investors have given up on tech stocks. And there’s no getting around the fact that it’s going to

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    FAANG stocks ruled the market for a decade. The group that includes Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) (formerly Google) delivered monster returns for years, but most of these stocks have crumbled over the last year. Rising interest rates, recession fears, and other macro headwinds have pressured these stocks, bringing the most popular bet on Wall Street to an end.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter suffered ‘massive’ revenue drop due to activist group pressure on advertisers

    A letter has been sent to Twitter's top 20 largest advertisers, urging them to cease advertising on the platform if Elon Musk rolls back its current content-moderation practices.

  • Down Nearly 40%, Is Comcast Stock a Buy?

    Entertainment and telco giant Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is facing a new problem. Yes, the loss of cable TV customers is a sore spot, but cord-cutting is hardly a new headwind. The new headache is the underlying reason its cable TV business has been steadily shrinking since 2013.

  • Biden Feud With Big Oil Ratchets Up Just as World Needs More US Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- As October drew to a close, the White House saw another potential energy flash point on the horizon.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyWells Fargo Faces US Demand for Record Fine Exceeding $1 BillionChina to ‘Unswervingly’ Keep to Covid Zero Policy, Dashing HopesCarvana’s 96% Collapse Erases Billions From Father-Son Duo’s WealthPowell Snub Leaves Stock Bulls Facing Ruthless Valuation MathDiesel and heating oil inventories in the US

  • Elon Musk says Twitter revenue dropped amid advertiser pullouts

    Tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to detail the circumstances surrounding Twitter's revenue concerns announced via a tweet by Elon Musk, in addition to looking at Twitter's mass layoffs, advertiser pauses on the platform, and the outlook for the gaming industry heading into the holiday shopping season.

  • Why Oil Stocks Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Phillips 66 Rallied in October

    Shares of U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) each rallied above the level of the market in October, increasing 18.1%, 28.6%, and 29.2%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was a good month for the markets, but oil and gas stocks had an even better month after the Oct. 5 OPEC+ meeting, during which the cartel decided to slash production by 2 million barrels per day. On Oct. 5, OPEC+, the powerful cartel of oil-producing states comprising countries in the Middle East, Africa, and South America as well as Russia, decided on a 2 million-barrel-per-day output cut, to support oil prices, which had fallen from more than $120 per barrel to below $80 by the end of September.

  • EXPLAINER-Will Twitter layoffs violate U.S. law?

    Twitter Inc has begun laying off employees under its new owner, Elon Musk. Twitter is already facing a proposed class action claiming the layoffs are imminent and will violate U.S. and California laws if employees are not given advance notice or severance pay. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires businesses with 100 or more employees to provide 60 days' notice before engaging in mass layoffs.

  • Americans now say they will need $1.25 million in savings to retire comfortably — a 20% hike from last year. But how realistic is that?

    It's time to adjust your expectations.

  • 11 Best Advertising Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss 11 best advertising stocks to invest in. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Advertising Stocks To Invest In. According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, online advertising spend in 2021 came in at $189.3 billion, about 2.7-times ahead of the spending on TV ads, which stood […]

  • Some Snapchat users could be owned money in a $35M settlement

    Snap Inc. is accused of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, and users of the app between Nov. 17, 2015, and now may be owed money.

  • Bitcoin-Mining Machines: For Sale on Deep Discount

    Some mining companies’ expenses, especially their debt payments, have overwhelmed their revenue, forcing them to sell hardware to raise cash.

  • Top HR executive Chris Winton leaving FedEx after 25 years; Tracy Brightman to replace

    In the spring, Chris Winton was promoted to the top HR position at FedEx Corp. Now, he’s set to leave the company. This month, Winton will step down from his role as corporate VP and chief people officer to take an outside position, after joining FedEx about 25 years ago. “We are exceptionally grateful to Chris for his many contributions across the enterprise, and I personally thank him for his intentional and inspirational leadership in advancing our People-Service-Profit culture,” FedEx president and CEO Raj Subramaniam wrote in a Nov. 3 internal organizational announcement.