U.S. markets open in 6 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,551.00
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,441.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,613.25
    +26.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.50
    +7.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.99
    -0.67 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.10
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.98
    +1.00 (+6.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5130
    -0.2970 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,076.42
    -1,880.59 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,421.95
    -52.38 (-3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Leasinvest Real Estate SA: Extraordinary general meeting of 29 November 2021 – announcement of the total number of voting rights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 29 NOVEMBER 2021

The board of directors invites the shareholders of Leasinvest Real Estate SA to participate to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the company that shall be held at Maison de la Poste in 1000 Brussels, Picardstraat 7, on 29 November 2021 at 11.00h.

There is an attendance quorum fort his meeting: the shareholders who are present and represented must represent at least half of the capital.

An extraordinary general meeting with physical access is organized, taking into account the current health and safety measures in force.

Depending on the evolution of the Covid-19 situation, the Company reserves the right to change the (participation) modalities of this meeting should the corona measures be strengthened and/or additional measures or guidelines are implemented, taking into account the general safety and health concerns, and will inform the shareholders thereof, by means of a press release and on its website www.leasinvest.be.

The documents regarding this extraordinary general meeting (including the convening notice) are available as of today on the website www.leasinvest.be - ‘Investor relations’ – General meeting.

At this extraordinary general meeting the name change of the company in the articles of association into Nextensa will a/o be proposed.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

In application of Article 15 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market, the company publishes on its website and via a press release on a monthly basis the total capital, the movements in the total number of voting shares and the total number of voting rights, in so far as these particulars have changed during the preceding month.

Situation as at 28 October 2021
Total capital: EUR 109,997,148.34
Total number of voting shares: 10,002,102
Number of shares with double voting rights: 1,803,2971
Total number of voting rights (= denominator) : 11,805,399

The total number of voting rights (the 'denominator') serves as the basis for the disclosure of major shareholdings by shareholders.

On the basis of this information, the shareholders of the company can verify whether they are above or below one of the thresholds of 3% (threshold set by the Articles of Association), 5%, 10%, and so on (in multiples of five) of the total voting rights, and whether there is therefore an obligation to notify the company that they have exceeded this threshold.


For more information, contact

Leasinvest Real Estate NV

MICHEL VAN GEYTE
Chief Executive Officer
T: +32 3 238 98 77
E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be

On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE NV

Since 19 July 2021 Leasinvest Real Estate NV is a mixed real estate investor and developer.

The investment portfolio is spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (45%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (13%); on 19 July 2021 its total value amounted to approximately 1.4 billion EUR.

Leasinvest is one of the largest real estate investors in Luxembourg.

The development portfolio is spread across the Sites of Tour&Taxis and Cloche d'Or, on which mixed developments (residential and offices) are ongoing and on which new subprojects will be launched in the coming years. The total value of this development portfolio amounted to 0.3 billion EUR on 19 July 2021.

The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 760 million (value 27 October 2021).



1 204 of these 1,803,297 shares giving the right to double voting rights in principle are held by a subsidiary of the Company. The voting rights attached to these 204 shares have therefore been suspended


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Explaining Bitcoin's drawback and the rise of Shiba Inu

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss recent cryptocurrency price action.&nbsp;

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • Twilio stock dives 13% after weak earnings guidance, COO’s announced departure

    Twilio reported a third-quarter loss of $224.1 million, or $1.26 a share, on sales of $740.2 million, up from $448 million a year ago. After adjusting for stock compensation and other factors, Twilio reported a profit of a penny a share, worse than adjusted earnings of 4 cents a share a year ago.

  • Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Fell Today

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) was an underperforming stock on Wednesday, and it wasn't hard to discern the reason why. The company's latest quarterly figures came in below analyst expectations, and investors punished the shares by driving them down by nearly 5% on the day. For its third quarter, the results of which were unveiled that morning, Teva earned revenue of $3.9 billion.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Alphabet posts earnings beat, Microsoft smashes expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the latest earnings reports for Alphabet and Microsoft.

  • Exxon Mobil Will Remain a Dividend Aristocrat

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Fell Even More on Wednesday

    Shares of visual search and media platform specialist Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) fell sharply on Wednesday, extending a sharp descent from levels in the $60s just last week. Pinterest stock's decline on Wednesday likely reflects more downward momentum from news this weekend that PayPal Holdings wasn't buying Pinterest, as previous reports suggested could happen. For the week, Pinterest shares are now down about 21%.

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Robinhood (HOOD) customers have been clamoring for the investing app to add Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), the newest meme coin which hit all time highs on Thursday.

  • Hertz partnering with Uber, Carvana to offer Tesla rentals

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick&nbsp;breaks down the benefits to Hertz's partnership with Uber and Carvana.