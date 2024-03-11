At least 7,000 cows have died in historic Texas wildfires, official says

Five wildfires ignited last month in the Panhandle, the largest cattle-producing region in the world, leading to a devastating cost: 1.1 million acres scorched, hundreds of destroyed structures, hundreds of miles of ruined fencing and more than 7,000 dead cattle.

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller stated last week that more than 85% of the state's cattle production occurs in the Panhandle. In 2023, Texas generated approximately 12 million head of cattle, and the Panhandle contributed significantly with 10.2 million head — the majority of which are situated in large-scale feed lots and dairy facilities.

Last week, Miller informed CBS News that the current tally of 7,000 does not encompass those slated for euthanasia, noting that the final count could reach approximately 10,000 head of cattle.

"Their hooves are burned off, their utters are burnt beyond – they can't nurse their babies," Miller told CBS News. "We'll actually end up having to put a lot of cattle down just because they won't be able to make it, even though they survived."

The initial figures, stemming directly from the wildfires, also do not account for additional losses expected in the upcoming months due to a shortage of hay, which may result in the long-term need for slaughter.

Texas wildfires: These 7 photos of the Texas panhandle wildfires illustrate just how destructive they are

What does this mean for beef costs?

Because the toll was only a small dip in the state's overall cattle number, it's unlikely that beef costs will significantly increase. Instead, local cattle ranchers and producers will inherit the burden.

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions about whether this fire would impact cattle prices and consumers, but the short answer is: no,” Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent David Anderson said in a news release. “I think some people were under the impression there could be a significant percentage of the Texas herd lost, but that is not the case. It’s devastating if your ranch and your herd is in the disaster area, but it won’t really impact cattle or beef prices because of the numbers and scale of the entire market.”

Story continues

Already, the region has reached slower production in recent years, contributing to the state's lowest inventory since 1968 due to drought and extreme temperatures, which is more likely to drive price change than the impact of the wildfires.

According to Trading Economics, a dashboard that displays market value, beef cost is down 1.82% over the last month and 12.67% year over year.

'He is known as a true firefighter': Hutchinson County mourns loss of Fire Chief Zeb Smith

Is the Smokehouse Creek Fire contained?

The Smokehouse Creek Fire is one of five wildfires that ignited in the Panhandle on Feb. 26. It made history as the state's largest wildfire on record and the second-largest wildfire in the nation's history.

This fire alone has burned more than 1,078,000 acres, or equivalent to 1,700 square miles, and is five times the size of New York City and larger than the entire state of Rhode Island. As of Monday morning, the wildfire is 87% contained.

At this time, the Windy Deuce wildfire in Fritch is the only other active wildfire in Texas, and it is 92% contained, as of Monday morning.

See map of Texas wildfires: The Smokehouse Creek Fire is so big it could cover Los Angeles

What started the Smokehouse Creek Fire?

Xcel Energy admitted last week that its company infrastructure had a role in igniting the state's largest wildfire.

"Based on currently available information, Xcel Energy acknowledges that its facilities appear to have been involved in an ignition of the Smokehouse Creek fire," the company stated in the news release. However, the company refuted claims of negligence in maintaining and operating its infrastructure.

Texas wildfires: These are largest, deadliest and most destructive wildfires in Texas, US history

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, investigators from several insurance companies communicated with Xcel Energy via an attorney, questioning if one of its downed utility poles may have started the fire.

Already, Xcel Energy faces nearly 300 lawsuits alleging the company's responsibility for the 2021 Marshall Fire in Boulder County, Colorado, that killed two people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes, according to a story from the Denver Post.

Those impacted by the Smokehouse Creek fire can submit claims at tx.my.xcelenergy.com/customersupport/s/claims-services.

See map of wildfires in Texas

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: More than 7,000 cattle died in historic Texas wildfires, official says