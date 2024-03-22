Advertisement
Here’s the Least Affordable ZIP Code in Every State

Gabrielle Olya
·8 min read
©The Agency
©The Agency

In many areas of America, median-income earners are not able to afford to buy a home where they reside. In the least affordable ZIP codes in every state, homes cost at least four times to as much as 35 times what the median household makes.

If you live in any of these ZIP codes, owning a home is likely financially out of reach. Here’s a look at how much homes cost in the least affordable ZIP codes in every state, as identified by American Home Shield.

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Alabama: 36832

  • City: Auburn

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $302,897

  • Home price to household income ratio: 9.25

brytta / Getty Images/iStockphoto
brytta / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Alaska: 99603

  • City: Homer

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $352,143

  • Home price to household income ratio: 5.31

Fotoluminate LLC / Shutterstock.com
Fotoluminate LLC / Shutterstock.com

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Arizona: 86336

  • City: Sedona

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $1,004,698

  • Home price to household income ratio: 17.3

BlazenImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BlazenImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Arkansas: 72701

  • City: Fayetteville

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $353,828

  • Home price to household income ratio: 8.07

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in California: 90210

  • City: Beverly Hills

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $5,316,025

  • Home price to household income ratio: 34.82

©Sotheby's International Realty
©Sotheby's International Realty

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Colorado: 81632

  • City: Edwards

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $1,782,508

  • Home price to household income ratio: 21.46

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Connecticut: 06830

  • City: Greenwich

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $2,187,141

  • Home price to household income ratio: 16.71

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Delaware: 19971

  • City: Rehoboth Beach

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $762,382

  • Home price to household income ratio: 8.89

alex grichenko / Getty Images/iStockphoto
alex grichenko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Florida: 33037

  • City: Key Largo

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $1,066,215

  • Home price to household income ratio: 16.43

Northern Way of Life / Shutterstock.com
Northern Way of Life / Shutterstock.com

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Georgia: 31401

  • City: Savannah

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $520,629

  • Home price to household income ratio: 10.95

©Airbnb
©Airbnb

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Hawaii: 96708

  • City: Haiku

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $1,253,169

  • Home price to household income ratio: 15.31

bs4173 / Wikimedia Commons
bs4173 / Wikimedia Commons

Most Expensive ZIP Code in Idaho: 83814

  • City: Coeur d’Alene

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $658,015

  • Home price to household income ratio: 11.37

stevegeer / Getty Images
stevegeer / Getty Images

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Illinois: 60653

  • City: Chicago

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $294,576

  • Home price to household income ratio: 8.78

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Indiana: 47408

  • City: Bloomington

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $310,403

  • Home price to household income ratio: 8.28

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Iowa: 52246

  • City: Iowa City

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $262,081

  • Home price to household income ratio: 5.49

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Kansas: 66047

  • City: Lawrence

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $310,368

  • Home price to household income ratio: 5.53

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Kentucky: 40502

  • City: Lexington

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $477,234

  • Home price to household income ratio: 7.09

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Louisiana: 70116

  • City: New Orleans

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $301,975

  • Home price to household income ratio: 7.82

Aeypix / Shutterstock.com
Aeypix / Shutterstock.com

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Maine: 04101

  • City: Portland

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $646,032

  • Home price to household income ratio: 12.4

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Maryland: 20912

  • City: Takoma Park

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $649,865

  • Home price to household income ratio: 9.81

j76n / Getty Images/iStockphoto
j76n / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Massachusetts: 02554

  • City: Nantucket

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $2,647,456

  • Home price to household income ratio: 22.76

©Courtesy of Redfin.com
©Courtesy of Redfin.com

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Michigan: 48201

  • City: Detroit

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $429,363

  • Home price to household income ratio: 20.27

nikitsin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
nikitsin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Minnesota: 55414

  • City: Minneapolis

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $314,847

  • Home price to household income ratio: 7.84

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Mississippi: 39759

  • City: Starkville

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $248,075

  • Home price to household income ratio: 6.35

Aneta Waberska / Shutterstock.com
Aneta Waberska / Shutterstock.com

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Missouri: 65201

  • City: Columbia

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $283,541

  • Home price to household income ratio: 6.78

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Montana: 59937

  • City: Whitefish

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $837,528

  • Home price to household income ratio: 12.06

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Nebraska: 68508

  • City: Lincoln

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $175,383

  • Home price to household income ratio: 5.76

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Nevada: 89106

  • City: Las Vegas

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $319,858

  • Home price to household income ratio: 9.58

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Least Affordable ZIP Code in New Hampshire: 03801

  • City: Portsmouth

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $677,399

  • Home price to household income ratio: 7.38

Puleo / iStock.com
Puleo / iStock.com

Least Affordable ZIP Code in New Jersey: 07114

  • City: Newark

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $443,674

  • Home price to household income ratio: 17.02

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

Least Affordable ZIP Code in New Mexico: 87506

  • City: Santa Fe

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $1,054,839

  • Home price to household income ratio: 15.43

Terraxplorer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Terraxplorer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Least Affordable ZIP Code in New York: 10454

  • City: New York

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $705,335

  • Home price to household income ratio: 31.57

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in North Carolina: 28801

  • City: Asheville

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $552,336

  • Home price to household income ratio: 12.36

©From Listing on Trulia
©From Listing on Trulia

Least Affordable ZIP Code in North Dakota: 58201

  • City: Grand Forks

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $273,555

  • Home price to household income ratio: 4.84

aceshot1 / Shutterstock.com
aceshot1 / Shutterstock.com

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Ohio: 43201

  • City: Columbus

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $350,924

  • Home price to household income ratio: 10.12

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Oklahoma: 74728

  • City: Broken Bow

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $319,249

  • Home price to household income ratio: 6.39

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Oregon: 97403

  • City: Eugene

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $582,163

  • Home price to household income ratio: 12.34

tupungato / Getty Images
tupungato / Getty Images

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Pennsylvania: 15213

  • City: Pittsburgh

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $260,402

  • Home price to household income ratio: 10.10

ThomHartwick / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ThomHartwick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Rhode Island: 02840

  • City: Newport

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $809,766

  • Home price to household income ratio: 10.73

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Least Affordable ZIP Code in South Carolina: 29403

  • City: Charleston

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $713,270

  • Home price to household income ratio: 13.23

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in South Dakota: 57783

  • City: Spearfish

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $412,725

  • Home price to household income ratio: 7.12

©Redfin
©Redfin

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Tennessee: 37203

  • City: Nashville

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $631,866

  • Home price to household income ratio: 10.7

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Texas: 78705

  • City: Austin

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $353,258

  • Home price to household income ratio: 19.06

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Utah: 84532

  • City: Moab

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $574,573

  • Home price to household income ratio: 11.29

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Vermont: 05401

  • City: Burlington

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $548,695

  • Home price to household income ratio: 10.22

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Virginia: 22311

  • City: Alexandria

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $655,801

  • Home price to household income ratio: 8.6

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Washington: 98105

  • City: Seattle

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $1,089,902

  • Home price to household income ratio: 15.29

©Zillow
©Zillow

Least Affordable ZIP Code in West Virginia: 26505

  • City: Morgantown

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $233,247

  • Home price to household income ratio: 5.88

UWMadison / Getty Images/iStockphoto
UWMadison / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Wisconsin: 53715

  • City: Madison

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $417,787

  • Home price to household income ratio: 12.09

strickke / Getty Images
strickke / Getty Images

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Wyoming: 83001

  • City: Jackson

  • Zillow Median Home Value: $2,009,989

  • Home price to household income ratio: 20.85

ZIP code and home price to household income data is sourced from American Home Shield and is accurate as of February 2024. Median home values are sourced from Zillow and are accurate as of February 2024.

Photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the ZIP codes listed in this article.

