Here’s the Least Affordable ZIP Code in Every State

In many areas of America, median-income earners are not able to afford to buy a home where they reside. In the least affordable ZIP codes in every state, homes cost at least four times to as much as 35 times what the median household makes.

If you live in any of these ZIP codes, owning a home is likely financially out of reach. Here’s a look at how much homes cost in the least affordable ZIP codes in every state, as identified by American Home Shield.

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Alabama: 36832

City: Auburn

Zillow Median Home Value : $302,897

Home price to household income ratio: 9.25

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Alaska: 99603

City: Homer

Zillow Median Home Value : $352,143

Home price to household income ratio: 5.31

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Arizona: 86336

City: Sedona

Zillow Median Home Value : $1,004,698

Home price to household income ratio: 17.3

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Arkansas: 72701

City: Fayetteville

Zillow Median Home Value : $353,828

Home price to household income ratio: 8.07

Least Affordable ZIP Code in California: 90210

City: Beverly Hills

Zillow Median Home Value : $5,316,025

Home price to household income ratio: 34.82

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Colorado: 81632

City: Edwards

Zillow Median Home Value : $1,782,508

Home price to household income ratio: 21.46

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Connecticut: 06830

City: Greenwich

Zillow Median Home Value : $2,187,141

Home price to household income ratio: 16.71

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Delaware: 19971

City: Rehoboth Beach

Zillow Median Home Value : $762,382

Home price to household income ratio: 8.89

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Florida: 33037

City: Key Largo

Zillow Median Home Value : $1,066,215

Home price to household income ratio: 16.43

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Georgia: 31401

City: Savannah

Zillow Median Home Value : $520,629

Home price to household income ratio: 10.95

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Hawaii: 96708

City: Haiku

Zillow Median Home Value : $1,253,169

Home price to household income ratio: 15.31

Most Expensive ZIP Code in Idaho: 83814

City: Coeur d’Alene

Zillow Median Home Value : $658,015

Home price to household income ratio: 11.37

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Illinois: 60653

City: Chicago

Zillow Median Home Value : $294,576

Home price to household income ratio: 8.78

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Indiana: 47408

City: Bloomington

Zillow Median Home Value : $310,403

Home price to household income ratio: 8.28

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Iowa: 52246

City: Iowa City

Zillow Median Home Value : $262,081

Home price to household income ratio: 5.49

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Kansas: 66047

City: Lawrence

Zillow Median Home Value : $310,368

Home price to household income ratio: 5.53

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Kentucky: 40502

City: Lexington

Zillow Median Home Value: $477,234

Home price to household income ratio: 7.09

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Louisiana: 70116

City: New Orleans

Zillow Median Home Value: $301,975

Home price to household income ratio: 7.82

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Maine: 04101

City: Portland

Zillow Median Home Value: $646,032

Home price to household income ratio: 12.4

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Maryland: 20912

City: Takoma Park

Zillow Median Home Value: $649,865

Home price to household income ratio: 9.81

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Massachusetts: 02554

City: Nantucket

Zillow Median Home Value: $2,647,456

Home price to household income ratio: 22.76

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Michigan: 48201

City: Detroit

Zillow Median Home Value: $429,363

Home price to household income ratio: 20.27

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Minnesota: 55414

City: Minneapolis

Zillow Median Home Value: $314,847

Home price to household income ratio: 7.84

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Mississippi: 39759

City: Starkville

Zillow Median Home Value: $248,075

Home price to household income ratio: 6.35

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Missouri: 65201

City: Columbia

Zillow Median Home Value: $283,541

Home price to household income ratio: 6.78

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Montana: 59937

City: Whitefish

Zillow Median Home Value: $837,528

Home price to household income ratio: 12.06

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Nebraska: 68508

City: Lincoln

Zillow Median Home Value: $175,383

Home price to household income ratio: 5.76

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Nevada: 89106

City: Las Vegas

Zillow Median Home Value: $319,858

Home price to household income ratio: 9.58

Least Affordable ZIP Code in New Hampshire: 03801

City: Portsmouth

Zillow Median Home Value: $677,399

Home price to household income ratio: 7.38

Least Affordable ZIP Code in New Jersey: 07114

City: Newark

Zillow Median Home Value: $443,674

Home price to household income ratio: 17.02

Least Affordable ZIP Code in New Mexico: 87506

City: Santa Fe

Zillow Median Home Value: $1,054,839

Home price to household income ratio: 15.43

Least Affordable ZIP Code in New York: 10454

City: New York

Zillow Median Home Value: $705,335

Home price to household income ratio: 31.57

Least Affordable ZIP Code in North Carolina: 28801

City: Asheville

Zillow Median Home Value: $552,336

Home price to household income ratio: 12.36

Least Affordable ZIP Code in North Dakota: 58201

City: Grand Forks

Zillow Median Home Value: $273,555

Home price to household income ratio: 4.84

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Ohio: 43201

City: Columbus

Zillow Median Home Value: $350,924

Home price to household income ratio: 10.12

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Oklahoma: 74728

City: Broken Bow

Zillow Median Home Value: $319,249

Home price to household income ratio: 6.39

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Oregon: 97403

City: Eugene

Zillow Median Home Value: $582,163

Home price to household income ratio: 12.34

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Pennsylvania: 15213

City: Pittsburgh

Zillow Median Home Value: $260,402

Home price to household income ratio: 10.10

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Rhode Island: 02840

City: Newport

Zillow Median Home Value: $809,766

Home price to household income ratio: 10.73

Least Affordable ZIP Code in South Carolina: 29403

City: Charleston

Zillow Median Home Value: $713,270

Home price to household income ratio: 13.23

Least Affordable ZIP Code in South Dakota: 57783

City: Spearfish

Zillow Median Home Value: $412,725

Home price to household income ratio: 7.12

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Tennessee: 37203

City: Nashville

Zillow Median Home Value: $631,866

Home price to household income ratio: 10.7

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Texas: 78705

City: Austin

Zillow Median Home Value: $353,258

Home price to household income ratio: 19.06

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Utah: 84532

City: Moab

Zillow Median Home Value: $574,573

Home price to household income ratio: 11.29

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Vermont: 05401

City: Burlington

Zillow Median Home Value: $548,695

Home price to household income ratio: 10.22

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Virginia: 22311

City: Alexandria

Zillow Median Home Value: $655,801

Home price to household income ratio: 8.6

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Washington: 98105

City: Seattle

Zillow Median Home Value: $1,089,902

Home price to household income ratio: 15.29

Least Affordable ZIP Code in West Virginia: 26505

City: Morgantown

Zillow Median Home Value: $233,247

Home price to household income ratio: 5.88

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Wisconsin: 53715

City: Madison

Zillow Median Home Value: $417,787

Home price to household income ratio: 12.09

Least Affordable ZIP Code in Wyoming: 83001

City: Jackson

Zillow Median Home Value: $2,009,989

Home price to household income ratio: 20.85

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Least Affordable ZIP Code in Every State