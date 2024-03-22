Here’s the Least Affordable ZIP Code in Every State
In many areas of America, median-income earners are not able to afford to buy a home where they reside. In the least affordable ZIP codes in every state, homes cost at least four times to as much as 35 times what the median household makes.
If you live in any of these ZIP codes, owning a home is likely financially out of reach. Here’s a look at how much homes cost in the least affordable ZIP codes in every state, as identified by American Home Shield.
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Alabama: 36832
City: Auburn
Zillow Median Home Value: $302,897
Home price to household income ratio: 9.25
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Alaska: 99603
City: Homer
Zillow Median Home Value: $352,143
Home price to household income ratio: 5.31
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Arizona: 86336
City: Sedona
Zillow Median Home Value: $1,004,698
Home price to household income ratio: 17.3
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Arkansas: 72701
City: Fayetteville
Zillow Median Home Value: $353,828
Home price to household income ratio: 8.07
Least Affordable ZIP Code in California: 90210
City: Beverly Hills
Zillow Median Home Value: $5,316,025
Home price to household income ratio: 34.82
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Colorado: 81632
City: Edwards
Zillow Median Home Value: $1,782,508
Home price to household income ratio: 21.46
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Connecticut: 06830
City: Greenwich
Zillow Median Home Value: $2,187,141
Home price to household income ratio: 16.71
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Delaware: 19971
City: Rehoboth Beach
Zillow Median Home Value: $762,382
Home price to household income ratio: 8.89
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Florida: 33037
City: Key Largo
Zillow Median Home Value: $1,066,215
Home price to household income ratio: 16.43
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Georgia: 31401
City: Savannah
Zillow Median Home Value: $520,629
Home price to household income ratio: 10.95
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Hawaii: 96708
City: Haiku
Zillow Median Home Value: $1,253,169
Home price to household income ratio: 15.31
Most Expensive ZIP Code in Idaho: 83814
City: Coeur d’Alene
Zillow Median Home Value: $658,015
Home price to household income ratio: 11.37
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Illinois: 60653
City: Chicago
Zillow Median Home Value: $294,576
Home price to household income ratio: 8.78
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Indiana: 47408
City: Bloomington
Zillow Median Home Value: $310,403
Home price to household income ratio: 8.28
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Iowa: 52246
City: Iowa City
Zillow Median Home Value: $262,081
Home price to household income ratio: 5.49
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Kansas: 66047
City: Lawrence
Zillow Median Home Value: $310,368
Home price to household income ratio: 5.53
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Kentucky: 40502
City: Lexington
Zillow Median Home Value: $477,234
Home price to household income ratio: 7.09
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Louisiana: 70116
City: New Orleans
Zillow Median Home Value: $301,975
Home price to household income ratio: 7.82
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Maine: 04101
City: Portland
Zillow Median Home Value: $646,032
Home price to household income ratio: 12.4
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Maryland: 20912
City: Takoma Park
Zillow Median Home Value: $649,865
Home price to household income ratio: 9.81
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Massachusetts: 02554
City: Nantucket
Zillow Median Home Value: $2,647,456
Home price to household income ratio: 22.76
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Michigan: 48201
City: Detroit
Zillow Median Home Value: $429,363
Home price to household income ratio: 20.27
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Minnesota: 55414
City: Minneapolis
Zillow Median Home Value: $314,847
Home price to household income ratio: 7.84
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Mississippi: 39759
City: Starkville
Zillow Median Home Value: $248,075
Home price to household income ratio: 6.35
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Missouri: 65201
City: Columbia
Zillow Median Home Value: $283,541
Home price to household income ratio: 6.78
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Montana: 59937
City: Whitefish
Zillow Median Home Value: $837,528
Home price to household income ratio: 12.06
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Nebraska: 68508
City: Lincoln
Zillow Median Home Value: $175,383
Home price to household income ratio: 5.76
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Nevada: 89106
City: Las Vegas
Zillow Median Home Value: $319,858
Home price to household income ratio: 9.58
Least Affordable ZIP Code in New Hampshire: 03801
City: Portsmouth
Zillow Median Home Value: $677,399
Home price to household income ratio: 7.38
Least Affordable ZIP Code in New Jersey: 07114
City: Newark
Zillow Median Home Value: $443,674
Home price to household income ratio: 17.02
Least Affordable ZIP Code in New Mexico: 87506
City: Santa Fe
Zillow Median Home Value: $1,054,839
Home price to household income ratio: 15.43
Least Affordable ZIP Code in New York: 10454
City: New York
Zillow Median Home Value: $705,335
Home price to household income ratio: 31.57
Least Affordable ZIP Code in North Carolina: 28801
City: Asheville
Zillow Median Home Value: $552,336
Home price to household income ratio: 12.36
Least Affordable ZIP Code in North Dakota: 58201
City: Grand Forks
Zillow Median Home Value: $273,555
Home price to household income ratio: 4.84
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Ohio: 43201
City: Columbus
Zillow Median Home Value: $350,924
Home price to household income ratio: 10.12
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Oklahoma: 74728
City: Broken Bow
Zillow Median Home Value: $319,249
Home price to household income ratio: 6.39
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Oregon: 97403
City: Eugene
Zillow Median Home Value: $582,163
Home price to household income ratio: 12.34
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Pennsylvania: 15213
City: Pittsburgh
Zillow Median Home Value: $260,402
Home price to household income ratio: 10.10
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Rhode Island: 02840
City: Newport
Zillow Median Home Value: $809,766
Home price to household income ratio: 10.73
Least Affordable ZIP Code in South Carolina: 29403
City: Charleston
Zillow Median Home Value: $713,270
Home price to household income ratio: 13.23
Least Affordable ZIP Code in South Dakota: 57783
City: Spearfish
Zillow Median Home Value: $412,725
Home price to household income ratio: 7.12
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Tennessee: 37203
City: Nashville
Zillow Median Home Value: $631,866
Home price to household income ratio: 10.7
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Texas: 78705
City: Austin
Zillow Median Home Value: $353,258
Home price to household income ratio: 19.06
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Utah: 84532
City: Moab
Zillow Median Home Value: $574,573
Home price to household income ratio: 11.29
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Vermont: 05401
City: Burlington
Zillow Median Home Value: $548,695
Home price to household income ratio: 10.22
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Virginia: 22311
City: Alexandria
Zillow Median Home Value: $655,801
Home price to household income ratio: 8.6
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Washington: 98105
City: Seattle
Zillow Median Home Value: $1,089,902
Home price to household income ratio: 15.29
Least Affordable ZIP Code in West Virginia: 26505
City: Morgantown
Zillow Median Home Value: $233,247
Home price to household income ratio: 5.88
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Wisconsin: 53715
City: Madison
Zillow Median Home Value: $417,787
Home price to household income ratio: 12.09
Least Affordable ZIP Code in Wyoming: 83001
City: Jackson
Zillow Median Home Value: $2,009,989
Home price to household income ratio: 20.85
ZIP code and home price to household income data is sourced from American Home Shield and is accurate as of February 2024. Median home values are sourced from Zillow and are accurate as of February 2024.
Photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the ZIP codes listed in this article.
