The Least Expensive ZIP Code in Every State

Heather Taylor
·7 min read
skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

You may be familiar with some expensive ZIP codes in certain states, but do you know where the least expensive ZIP codes can be found across the United States?

To find out where the least expensive ZIP code is in each state, GOBankingRates took the average February 2024 home value and used the 30-year fixed rate average mortgage rate to calculate the average mortgage cost for each state along with the average rental cost. Both rental and mortgage costs were scored and sorted to show the least expensive ZIP codes.

In alphabetical state order, here’s where you’ll find the least expensive ZIP code in every state.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

36110: Montgomery, Alabama

  • Home value: $49,448

  • Mortgage: $292

  • Rent: $862

lippyjr / Getty Images
lippyjr / Getty Images

99701: Fairbanks, Alaska

  • Home value: $257,580

  • Mortgage: $1,522

  • Rent: $1,583

dszc / Getty Images
dszc / Getty Images

85705: Tucson, Arizona

  • Home value: $258,100

  • Mortgage: $1,525

  • Rent: $1,198

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

72114: North Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Home value: $78,946

  • Mortgage: $467

  • Rent: $947

Spondylolithesis / Getty Images
Spondylolithesis / Getty Images

93701: Fresno, California

  • Home value: $222,385

  • Mortgage: $1,314

  • Rent: $1,060

chapin31 / iStock.com
chapin31 / iStock.com

81004: Pueblo, Colorado

  • Home value: $205,356

  • Mortgage: $1,214

  • Rent: $1,191

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

06114: Hartford, Connecticut

  • Home value: $237,359

  • Mortgage: $1,403

  • Rent: $1,334

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19801: Wilmington, Delaware

  • Home value: $140,712

  • Mortgage: $832

  • Rent: $1,665

Peeter Viisimaa / Getty Images
Peeter Viisimaa / Getty Images

32209: Jacksonville, Florida

  • Home value: $109,779

  • Mortgage: $649

  • Rent: $1,081

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

31903: Columbus, Georgia

  • Home value: $60,377

  • Mortgage: $357

  • Rent: $971

ejs9 / Getty Images
ejs9 / Getty Images

96792: Waianae, Hawaii

  • Home value: $627,937

  • Mortgage: $3,711

  • Rent: $2,001

B Brown / Shutterstock.com
B Brown / Shutterstock.com

83204: Pocatello, Idaho

  • Home value: $314,462

  • Mortgage: $1,858

  • Rent: $900

Daniel Schwen / Wikimedia Commons
Daniel Schwen / Wikimedia Commons

61832: Danville, Illinois

  • Home value: $53,040

  • Mortgage: $313

  • Rent: $649

Nyttend / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
Nyttend / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

47305: Muncie, Indiana

  • Home value: $53,452

  • Mortgage: $316

  • Rent: $763

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

52802: Davenport, Iowa

  • Home value: $89,089

  • Mortgage: $526

  • Rent: $863

Robert D Brozek / Shutterstock.com
Robert D Brozek / Shutterstock.com

67501: Hutchinson, Kansas

  • Home value: $80,365

  • Mortgage: $475

  • Rent: $643

Roberto Galan / Getty Images
Roberto Galan / Getty Images

40212: Louisville, Kentucky

  • Home value: $72,682

  • Mortgage: $430

  • Rent: $1,116

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

71109: Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Home value: $33,204

  • Mortgage: $196

  • Rent: $769

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

04468: Old Town, Maine

  • Home value: $216,979

  • Mortgage: $1,282

  • Rent: $1,238

Alexphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alexphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21223: Baltimore, Maryland

  • Home value: $54,348

  • Mortgage: $321

  • Rent: $1,377

Protophobic / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4
Protophobic / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4

01201: Pittsfield, Massachusetts

  • Home value: $278,010

  • Mortgage: $1,643

  • Rent: $1,452

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48601: Saginaw, Michigan

  • Home value: $50,480.02

  • Mortgage: $298.30

  • Rent: $855.33

Steve Cukrov / Shutterstock.com
Steve Cukrov / Shutterstock.com

55912: Austin, Minnesota

  • Home value: $165,174.23

  • Mortgage: $976.07

  • Rent: $812.50

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39209: Jackson, Mississippi

  • Home value: $31,226

  • Mortgage: $185

  • Rent: $985

amolson7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
amolson7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

68113: St. Louis, Missouri

  • Home value: $48,423

  • Mortgage: $286

  • Rent: $950

leezsnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto
leezsnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

59401: Great Falls, Montana

  • Home value: $259,025

  • Mortgage: $1,531

  • Rent: $976

steveodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
steveodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

68111: Omaha, Nebraska

  • Home value: $117,049

  • Mortgage: $692

  • Rent: $1,225

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

89029: Laughlin, Nevada

  • Home value: $308,841

  • Mortgage: $1,825

  • Rent: $1,083

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com
Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

03743: Claremont, New Hampshire

  • Home value: $237,059

  • Mortgage: $1,401

  • Rent: $1,638

Jerrye and Roy Klotz / Wikimedia Commons
Jerrye and Roy Klotz / Wikimedia Commons

08103: Camden, New Jersey

  • Home value: $116,717

  • Mortgage: $690

  • Rent: $1,800

EKH-Pictures / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EKH-Pictures / Getty Images/iStockphoto

88130: Portales, New Mexico

  • Home value: $134,686

  • Mortgage: $796

  • Rent: $875

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14605: Rochester, New York

  • Home value: $68,115

  • Mortgage: $403

  • Rent: $850

Wirestock / iStock.com
Wirestock / iStock.com

27260: High Point, North Carolina

  • Home value: $116,366

  • Mortgage: $688

  • Rent: $1,070

YinYang / Getty Images
YinYang / Getty Images

58075: Wahpeton, North Dakota

  • Home value: $196,572

  • Mortgage: $1,162

  • Rent: $710

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43608: Toledo, Ohio

  • Home value: $38,041

  • Mortgage: $225

  • Rent: $892

BOB WESTON / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BOB WESTON / Getty Images/iStockphoto

73701: Enid, Oklahoma

  • Home value: $65,576

  • Mortgage: $388

  • Rent: $700

Strekoza2 / Getty Images
Strekoza2 / Getty Images

97601: Klamath Falls, Oregon

  • Home value: $250,567

  • Mortgage: $1,481

  • Rent: $1,196

martinhosmart / Getty Images/iStockphoto
martinhosmart / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16507: Erie, Pennsylvania

  • Home value: $73,452

  • Mortgage: $434

  • Rent: $965

John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons
John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons

02863: Central Falls, Rhode Island

  • Home value: $331,221

  • Mortgage: $1,957

  • Rent: $1,563

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29115: Orangeburg, South Carolina

  • Home value: $109,435

  • Mortgage: $647

  • Rent: $1,025

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

57104: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  • Home value: $203,800

  • Mortgage: $1,204

  • Rent: $1,173

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

38106: Memphis, Tennessee

  • Home value: $54,831

  • Mortgage: $324

  • Rent: $879

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com
Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

77701: Beaumont, Texas

  • Home value: $73,487

  • Mortgage: $434

  • Rent: $988

Javin Weaver / Wikimedia Commons
Javin Weaver / Wikimedia Commons

84078: Vernal, Utah

  • Home value: $320,072

  • Mortgage: $1,891

  • Rent: $1,253

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

05404: Winooski, Vermont

  • Home value: $408,348

  • Mortgage: $2,413

  • Rent: $2,173

WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24016: Roanoke, Virginia

  • Home value: $146,407

  • Mortgage: $865

  • Rent: $971

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

98902: Yakima, Washington

  • Home value: $272,439

  • Mortgage: $1,610

  • Rent: $1,213

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25302: Charleston, West Virginia

  • Home value: $97,639

  • Mortgage: $577

  • Rent: $780

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

53206: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Home value: $67,323

  • Mortgage: $398

  • Rent: $984

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

82901: Rock Springs, Wyoming

  • Home value: $266,267

  • Mortgage: $1,573

  • Rent: $1,020

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed ZIP codes across the United States to find the least expensive in every state. First GOBankingRates found the average home value from February 2024 as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, and using the 30-year fixed rate national average mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research, the average mortgage cost was calculated for each state. The average rental cost was found using the Zillow Observed Rental Index. The rental cost and the mortgage cost were both scored and sorted to show the least expensive ZIP codes in the country. GOBankingRates was then able to use the scores to calculate the least expensive in each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 21, 2024.

