You may be familiar with some expensive ZIP codes in certain states, but do you know where the least expensive ZIP codes can be found across the United States?

To find out where the least expensive ZIP code is in each state, GOBankingRates took the average February 2024 home value and used the 30-year fixed rate average mortgage rate to calculate the average mortgage cost for each state along with the average rental cost. Both rental and mortgage costs were scored and sorted to show the least expensive ZIP codes.

In alphabetical state order, here’s where you’ll find the least expensive ZIP code in every state.

36110: Montgomery, Alabama

Home value: $49,448

Mortgage: $292

Rent: $862

99701: Fairbanks, Alaska

Home value: $257,580

Mortgage: $1,522

Rent: $1,583

85705: Tucson, Arizona

Home value: $258,100

Mortgage: $1,525

Rent: $1,198

72114: North Little Rock, Arkansas

Home value: $78,946

Mortgage: $467

Rent: $947

93701: Fresno, California

Home value: $222,385

Mortgage: $1,314

Rent: $1,060

81004: Pueblo, Colorado

Home value: $205,356

Mortgage: $1,214

Rent: $1,191

06114: Hartford, Connecticut

Home value: $237,359

Mortgage: $1,403

Rent: $1,334

19801: Wilmington, Delaware

Home value: $140,712

Mortgage: $832

Rent: $1,665

32209: Jacksonville, Florida

Home value: $109,779

Mortgage: $649

Rent: $1,081

31903: Columbus, Georgia

Home value: $60,377

Mortgage: $357

Rent: $971

96792: Waianae, Hawaii

Home value: $627,937

Mortgage: $3,711

Rent: $2,001

83204: Pocatello, Idaho

Home value: $314,462

Mortgage: $1,858

Rent: $900

61832: Danville, Illinois

Home value: $53,040

Mortgage: $313

Rent: $649

47305: Muncie, Indiana

Home value: $53,452

Mortgage: $316

Rent: $763

52802: Davenport, Iowa

Home value: $89,089

Mortgage: $526

Rent: $863

67501: Hutchinson, Kansas

Home value: $80,365

Mortgage: $475

Rent: $643

40212: Louisville, Kentucky

Home value: $72,682

Mortgage: $430

Rent: $1,116

71109: Shreveport, Louisiana

Home value: $33,204

Mortgage: $196

Rent: $769

04468: Old Town, Maine

Home value: $216,979

Mortgage: $1,282

Rent: $1,238

21223: Baltimore, Maryland

Home value: $54,348

Mortgage: $321

Rent: $1,377

01201: Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Home value: $278,010

Mortgage: $1,643

Rent: $1,452

48601: Saginaw, Michigan

Home value: $50,480.02

Mortgage: $298.30

Rent: $855.33

55912: Austin, Minnesota

Home value: $165,174.23

Mortgage: $976.07

Rent: $812.50

39209: Jackson, Mississippi

Home value: $31,226

Mortgage: $185

Rent: $985

68113: St. Louis, Missouri

Home value: $48,423

Mortgage: $286

Rent: $950

59401: Great Falls, Montana

Home value: $259,025

Mortgage: $1,531

Rent: $976

68111: Omaha, Nebraska

Home value: $117,049

Mortgage: $692

Rent: $1,225

89029: Laughlin, Nevada

Home value: $308,841

Mortgage: $1,825

Rent: $1,083

03743: Claremont, New Hampshire

Home value: $237,059

Mortgage: $1,401

Rent: $1,638

08103: Camden, New Jersey

Home value: $116,717

Mortgage: $690

Rent: $1,800

88130: Portales, New Mexico

Home value: $134,686

Mortgage: $796

Rent: $875

14605: Rochester, New York

Home value: $68,115

Mortgage: $403

Rent: $850

27260: High Point, North Carolina

Home value: $116,366

Mortgage: $688

Rent: $1,070

58075: Wahpeton, North Dakota

Home value: $196,572

Mortgage: $1,162

Rent: $710

43608: Toledo, Ohio

Home value: $38,041

Mortgage: $225

Rent: $892

73701: Enid, Oklahoma

Home value: $65,576

Mortgage: $388

Rent: $700

97601: Klamath Falls, Oregon

Home value: $250,567

Mortgage: $1,481

Rent: $1,196

16507: Erie, Pennsylvania

Home value: $73,452

Mortgage: $434

Rent: $965

02863: Central Falls, Rhode Island

Home value: $331,221

Mortgage: $1,957

Rent: $1,563

29115: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Home value: $109,435

Mortgage: $647

Rent: $1,025

57104: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Home value: $203,800

Mortgage: $1,204

Rent: $1,173

38106: Memphis, Tennessee

Home value: $54,831

Mortgage: $324

Rent: $879

77701: Beaumont, Texas

Home value: $73,487

Mortgage: $434

Rent: $988

84078: Vernal, Utah

Home value: $320,072

Mortgage: $1,891

Rent: $1,253

05404: Winooski, Vermont

Home value: $408,348

Mortgage: $2,413

Rent: $2,173

24016: Roanoke, Virginia

Home value: $146,407

Mortgage: $865

Rent: $971

98902: Yakima, Washington

Home value: $272,439

Mortgage: $1,610

Rent: $1,213

25302: Charleston, West Virginia

Home value: $97,639

Mortgage: $577

Rent: $780

53206: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Home value: $67,323

Mortgage: $398

Rent: $984

82901: Rock Springs, Wyoming

Home value: $266,267

Mortgage: $1,573

Rent: $1,020

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed ZIP codes across the United States to find the least expensive in every state. First GOBankingRates found the average home value from February 2024 as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, and using the 30-year fixed rate national average mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research, the average mortgage cost was calculated for each state. The average rental cost was found using the Zillow Observed Rental Index. The rental cost and the mortgage cost were both scored and sorted to show the least expensive ZIP codes in the country. GOBankingRates was then able to use the scores to calculate the least expensive in each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 21, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Least Expensive ZIP Code in Every State