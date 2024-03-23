The Least Expensive ZIP Code in Every State
You may be familiar with some expensive ZIP codes in certain states, but do you know where the least expensive ZIP codes can be found across the United States?
To find out where the least expensive ZIP code is in each state, GOBankingRates took the average February 2024 home value and used the 30-year fixed rate average mortgage rate to calculate the average mortgage cost for each state along with the average rental cost. Both rental and mortgage costs were scored and sorted to show the least expensive ZIP codes.
In alphabetical state order, here’s where you’ll find the least expensive ZIP code in every state.
36110: Montgomery, Alabama
Home value: $49,448
Mortgage: $292
Rent: $862
99701: Fairbanks, Alaska
Home value: $257,580
Mortgage: $1,522
Rent: $1,583
85705: Tucson, Arizona
Home value: $258,100
Mortgage: $1,525
Rent: $1,198
72114: North Little Rock, Arkansas
Home value: $78,946
Mortgage: $467
Rent: $947
93701: Fresno, California
Home value: $222,385
Mortgage: $1,314
Rent: $1,060
81004: Pueblo, Colorado
Home value: $205,356
Mortgage: $1,214
Rent: $1,191
06114: Hartford, Connecticut
Home value: $237,359
Mortgage: $1,403
Rent: $1,334
19801: Wilmington, Delaware
Home value: $140,712
Mortgage: $832
Rent: $1,665
32209: Jacksonville, Florida
Home value: $109,779
Mortgage: $649
Rent: $1,081
31903: Columbus, Georgia
Home value: $60,377
Mortgage: $357
Rent: $971
96792: Waianae, Hawaii
Home value: $627,937
Mortgage: $3,711
Rent: $2,001
83204: Pocatello, Idaho
Home value: $314,462
Mortgage: $1,858
Rent: $900
61832: Danville, Illinois
Home value: $53,040
Mortgage: $313
Rent: $649
47305: Muncie, Indiana
Home value: $53,452
Mortgage: $316
Rent: $763
52802: Davenport, Iowa
Home value: $89,089
Mortgage: $526
Rent: $863
67501: Hutchinson, Kansas
Home value: $80,365
Mortgage: $475
Rent: $643
40212: Louisville, Kentucky
Home value: $72,682
Mortgage: $430
Rent: $1,116
71109: Shreveport, Louisiana
Home value: $33,204
Mortgage: $196
Rent: $769
04468: Old Town, Maine
Home value: $216,979
Mortgage: $1,282
Rent: $1,238
21223: Baltimore, Maryland
Home value: $54,348
Mortgage: $321
Rent: $1,377
01201: Pittsfield, Massachusetts
Home value: $278,010
Mortgage: $1,643
Rent: $1,452
48601: Saginaw, Michigan
Home value: $50,480.02
Mortgage: $298.30
Rent: $855.33
55912: Austin, Minnesota
Home value: $165,174.23
Mortgage: $976.07
Rent: $812.50
39209: Jackson, Mississippi
Home value: $31,226
Mortgage: $185
Rent: $985
68113: St. Louis, Missouri
Home value: $48,423
Mortgage: $286
Rent: $950
59401: Great Falls, Montana
Home value: $259,025
Mortgage: $1,531
Rent: $976
68111: Omaha, Nebraska
Home value: $117,049
Mortgage: $692
Rent: $1,225
89029: Laughlin, Nevada
Home value: $308,841
Mortgage: $1,825
Rent: $1,083
03743: Claremont, New Hampshire
Home value: $237,059
Mortgage: $1,401
Rent: $1,638
08103: Camden, New Jersey
Home value: $116,717
Mortgage: $690
Rent: $1,800
88130: Portales, New Mexico
Home value: $134,686
Mortgage: $796
Rent: $875
14605: Rochester, New York
Home value: $68,115
Mortgage: $403
Rent: $850
27260: High Point, North Carolina
Home value: $116,366
Mortgage: $688
Rent: $1,070
58075: Wahpeton, North Dakota
Home value: $196,572
Mortgage: $1,162
Rent: $710
43608: Toledo, Ohio
Home value: $38,041
Mortgage: $225
Rent: $892
73701: Enid, Oklahoma
Home value: $65,576
Mortgage: $388
Rent: $700
97601: Klamath Falls, Oregon
Home value: $250,567
Mortgage: $1,481
Rent: $1,196
16507: Erie, Pennsylvania
Home value: $73,452
Mortgage: $434
Rent: $965
02863: Central Falls, Rhode Island
Home value: $331,221
Mortgage: $1,957
Rent: $1,563
29115: Orangeburg, South Carolina
Home value: $109,435
Mortgage: $647
Rent: $1,025
57104: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Home value: $203,800
Mortgage: $1,204
Rent: $1,173
38106: Memphis, Tennessee
Home value: $54,831
Mortgage: $324
Rent: $879
77701: Beaumont, Texas
Home value: $73,487
Mortgage: $434
Rent: $988
84078: Vernal, Utah
Home value: $320,072
Mortgage: $1,891
Rent: $1,253
05404: Winooski, Vermont
Home value: $408,348
Mortgage: $2,413
Rent: $2,173
24016: Roanoke, Virginia
Home value: $146,407
Mortgage: $865
Rent: $971
98902: Yakima, Washington
Home value: $272,439
Mortgage: $1,610
Rent: $1,213
25302: Charleston, West Virginia
Home value: $97,639
Mortgage: $577
Rent: $780
53206: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Home value: $67,323
Mortgage: $398
Rent: $984
82901: Rock Springs, Wyoming
Home value: $266,267
Mortgage: $1,573
Rent: $1,020
Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed ZIP codes across the United States to find the least expensive in every state. First GOBankingRates found the average home value from February 2024 as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, and using the 30-year fixed rate national average mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research, the average mortgage cost was calculated for each state. The average rental cost was found using the Zillow Observed Rental Index. The rental cost and the mortgage cost were both scored and sorted to show the least expensive ZIP codes in the country. GOBankingRates was then able to use the scores to calculate the least expensive in each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 21, 2024.
