U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,084.78
    -47.15 (-1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,616.00
    -361.21 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,266.94
    -67.70 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.60
    -17.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.37
    +0.68 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.50
    -46.20 (-2.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    -0.45 (-1.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    -0.0051 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9750
    +0.0880 (+3.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2485
    -0.0086 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1100
    +0.2800 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,412.97
    +52.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.19
    -9.47 (-1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Leather Goods Market to Surpass USD 623.44 Billion by 2028 Witnessing Incremental CAGR of 5.90% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Leather Goods Market Size and Analysis by Product Type (Footwear, Home Décor, Apparel [Jackets & Coats, T Shirts & Shirts, Trousers and Others], Luggage, Accessories [Purses & Handbags, Wallets, Belts, Watches and Others] by Distribution Channel (Store-Based [Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Others] Non-Store-Based), and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2028

New York, US, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Leather Goods Market Information by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 623.44 billion by 2028. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 5.90% during the review timeframe.

Market Scope:

Leather is a flexible and durable material that is developed by tanning animal skin and rawhide, with the majority being cattle hide. Leather can be developed via the manufacturing process ranging from heavy industry to cottage industry. There are numerous products that are made of leather including home décor, footwear, luggage, apparel, and various accessories.

Evolving fashion trends, surging consumer disposable income, and improving standards of living enhance the leather goods market size.

Market Competitive Analysis:

The prominent contenders in the leather goods market include:

  • Adidas AG (Germany)

  • Nike Inc. (US)

  • Puma SE (Germany)

  • Fila, Inc. (South Korea)

  • New Balance Athletics, Inc. (US)

  • Samsonite International S.A. (Hong Kong)

  • Louis Vuitton (France)

  • Knoll Inc. (US)

  • American Leather Holdings LLC (US)

  • VIP Industries Ltd. (India)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10731

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

Leather has been experiencing rampant demand from the global footwear industry, which is touted to be a key growth rendering factor in the global market. Comprising a cloth base that is coated completely with a synthetic resin, synthetic or artificial leather is deemed to be the perfect alternative for use in footwear, fabrics, upholstery, clothing, and others that require leather-like finish.

Furthermore, rapidly expanding application scope of leather across diverse segments, including apparel, home décor, and luggage should also leave a positive impact on the global industry. Manufacturers are constantly working on boosting their sourcing their manufacturing bases to Asian countries and forming bonds with local suppliers in Vietnam and China, in view of the abundant raw materials and low-cost labor found in these countries.

Emerging markets like China, Brazil, India, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia will present highly lucrative opportunities to international firms in the years ahead. With extensive product deployment in the footwear sector across these countries, the global market is bound to see significant gains in the forthcoming years.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (90 Pages) on Leather Goods: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/leather-goods-market-10731

Opportunities

Bio-based leather goods with no harmful characteristics have emerged as the most exciting opportunity in the market. Manufacturers are focusing on commercializing leather manufacturing by using natural fibers like flax or cotton fibers blended with corn, soybean, palm, and various other plants. Considering the surge in strict environmental and government regulations pertaining to the use of toxic chemicals in North America and European Union, the demand for bio-based leather is expected to soar rapidly among top manufacturers over the ensuing years.

Market Restraints

Extensive livestock rearing results in a series of environmental impacts including water and land overuse, gas emissions, and deforestation. Tanning is a highly toxic stage that is used during leather processing, with the majority of the production making use of chromium tanning. It involves the production of slush made of gasses and chemicals.

Stringent government regulations in Europe and the US are resulting in the closure of various tanneries. These government regulations with regard to leather use will be a huge restraint for the global leather goods market in the coming years.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10731

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unfavorable for the majority of the sectors worldwide, giving rise to a number of public health measures, and disrupting the supply chains of the manufacturers. The spread of the pandemic has led to a shutdown of various operational facilities across the globe.

However, the companies active in the market are trying to safeguard the wellbeing and health of their employees while backing government goals with respect to the maintenance of vital business activities in food production, healthcare, and power generation. Reduction in cash flow has been another major concern, with most of the customers falling behind on payments or unable to make purchases, while inventory is canceled owing to disrupted supply chains. On the bright side, many of the leather good brands are working on strategizing operations to remain resilient during the pandemic with minimum economic losses.

Segment Overview

Major product types considered in the MRFR study are apparel, home décor, footwear, luggage along with accessories. The footwear segment with the highest share, is in the lead in the leather goods market.

Depending on the distribution channel, the leather goods industry caters to store-based coupled with non-store-based. The store-based segment forms the biggest share in the market, while the non-store-based distribution channels will achieve the highest growth rate in the near future.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10731

Regional Analysis

North America is the market leader and will capture a higher share in the coming years, thanks to the mounting popularity of a variety of leather goods, especially as online shopping becomes more prevalent. The huge population of athletes as well as fitness conscious individuals in the US, the demand for leather goods will continue to mount. Heightened sales of leather shoes as well as leather purses will further boost the market size in the region.

MRFR identifies Asia Pacific as the fastest developing market, as the region houses some of the rapidly developing countries like India and China, two countries witnessing significant advances in their industrial bases. The leather goods market in the region should, therefore, offer attractive opportunities to international manufacturers over the following years. The APAC market for synthetic leather is headed by China, given the surging disposable incomes along with increasing living standards. The booming population in the region and the advances in products, as well as technologies, also make the region a prime hub for leather goods manufacturers. The stunning expansion rate of automotive and footwear sectors in the region adds significantly to the market strength.

Related Reports:

Air Condition (AC) Market Research Report by Application (Commercial, Residential, Institutional, Industrial others) By Product Type (Split, Rooftop, Indoor packaged, Chillers air conditioner, others) by Ducts (Ductless, Ducted) - Forecast to 2027

North America Cannabis Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis Information, by Derivatives (Marijuana/Flowers, Industrial Hemp, Other Concentrates/Products), by application type (Applications of Marijuana, Applications of Hemp) - Forecast from 2021 to 2027

Baby Toys Market: Information by Product Type (Board Games, Soft Toys & Dolls, Action Toys, Arts & Craft Toys, Construction Toys, Vehicles, Musical Toys & Rattles, and Others), by End User (Infants and Toddlers), by Distribution Channel (Store-Based {Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Others} and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2028

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration announces $3.1 billion for America’s battery shortage

    On Monday, the White House announced $3.1 billion is on the way to help with the battery shortage in America.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 pill fails as preventive therapy in trial

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Pfizer saying its COVID-19 treatment pill has failed as a preventive therapy in a clinical trial.

  • U.S. Manufacturing Gauge Unexpectedly Falls to Lowest Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly dropped in April to the lowest level since 2020 as growth in orders, production and employment softened.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Near Danger Zone as 10-Year Yield Hits 3%: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76The

  • Is another stimulus check coming soon? Here's how Americans could get relief from rising gas prices

    Gas prices are increasing and are set to go even higher in the summer. But lawmakers are considering sending stimulus checks

  • U.S. manufacturing activity slowest in more than 1-1/2 years as workers quit

    U.S. factory activity grew at its slowest pace in more than 1-1/2 years in April amid a rise in workers quitting their jobs, and manufacturers are becoming more anxious about supply over the summer because of China's zero tolerance COVID-19 policy. The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee Chair Timothy Fiore said on Monday that coronavirus outbreaks overseas were "creating a near-term headwind for the U.S. manufacturing community," noting that some manufacturers worried "about their Asian partners' ability to deliver reliably in the summer months." The ISM's index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 55.4 last month, the lowest since a matching reading in September 2020, from 57.1 in March.

  • The Inevitable Decline Of Russia’s Oil Industry

    While higher oil prices mean that Russia will see its tax revenue increase significantly this year, the decline of its oil industry appears inevitable

  • Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. business

    Alphabet Inc's Google will provide any U.S. business over $100,000 worth of online courses in data analytics, design and other tech skills for their workers free of charge, the search company said on Monday. The offer marks a big expansion of Google's Career Certificates, a program the company launched in 2018 to help people globally boost their resumes by learning new tools at their own pace. Over 70,000 people in the United States and 205,000 globally have earned at least one certificate, and 75% receive a benefit such as a new job or higher pay within six months, according to Google.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Spent Billions on Chevron. This Might Be Why.

    Judging by his investments in Chevron and Occidental Petroleum, Buffett seems to be focusing on 'shareholder yield.' Investors should pay attention.

  • Durham woman settles with Frontier Airlines in $55M 'vomit' lawsuit

    The lawsuit was linked to a dispute on a flight from Las Vegas to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in 2019.

  • Gulf of Mexico Oil Drilling Makes Too-Little, Too-Late Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- A new wave of oil platforms is sweeping into the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as crude prices are riding historic levels and demand for barrels is higher than ever.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Near Danger Zone as 10-Year Yield Hits 3%: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76But don

  • What Warren Buffett gets right and wrong about bitcoin

    The Oracle of Omaha was asked about bitcoin at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting and claimed he wouldn't buy the cryptocurrency at any price.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • 3M to create jobs in Nebraska as it expands operations

    3M Co. said Monday that it will create around 50 new jobs at its Valley, Neb. facility, as it invests $58 million to fun an 80,000 square-foot expansion. The expansion will include new production lines, equipment and a warehouse, and will help increase capacity and reduce manufacturing cycle times. As part of the expansion, 3M plans to invest in additional production capacity for re-usable elastomeric respirators and PELTOR hearing protection products. The Valley facility, which 3M acquired in 1

  • ApeCoin Drops, Ether Trades Flat Despite Record $200M Gas Burn

    Over 71,000 ether were burned on Sunday amid demand for a new NFT project. But that did little to affect ether prices as the broader market traded flat.

  • Cummins Announces Patent Record as It Celebrates World IP Day

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. received a record 564 global patents in 2021, as the company’s engineers, technologists and global Intellectual property (IP) team worked together to nearly double ...

  • What a Mining Moratorium Could Really Mean for New York’s Crypto Industry

    The New York Senate is considering a bill that would ban new proof-of-work mining operations using non-renewable energy sources. The crypto industry fears it might harm the sector irreparably.

  • Can the World Feed Itself? Historic Fertilizer Crunch Threatens Food Security

    (Bloomberg) -- For the first time ever, farmers the world over — all at the same time — are testing the limits of how little chemical fertilizer they can apply without devastating their yields come harvest time. Early predictions are bleak.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Decline as Treasury Yields Push Higher: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes Eth

  • Energy prices are going up, but so are the service providers' costs to the shale industry

    Inflation is starting to hit the natural gas fields. Appalachia's natural gas producers have been on a roll lately, at least in terms of revenue, as commodity prices have more than quadrupled from their lowest point two years ago at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The region's big natural gas producers — EQT Corp., Range Resources, and Southwestern Energy - all talked about inflation and how it was hitting their expenses now and into the future during their first-quarter conference calls recently.

  • Lockdowns and supply chain disruption to accelerate Apple's move away from China, with India a likely beneficiary, analysts say

    Apple's value chain in China, an emblem of the country's global role as a source of labour and assembly, has been hit hard by strict lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring provinces, raising the risk that the US tech giant may accelerate a shift of its operations away from China, say analysts. While it is hard to put an exact figure on the losses resulting from the disruption to transport and production along Apple's extensive value chain in China, chief financial officer Luca Maestri told a con

  • Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway built to last with designated successor at annual meeting

    Greg Abel was making his first appearance on the annual meeting stage as the executive who will take over when CEO Buffet retires or dies.