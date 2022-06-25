Leather Handbags Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leather Handbags Market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. One of the key factors driving the leather handbags market growth is the influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions. The fashion industry has been experiencing rapid changes and advancements over the last two decades, mainly owing to the growing fashion-conscious population, particularly in developing regions. In addition, endorsements and the use of fashion products by celebrities influence the customer purchase decision. Celebrity endorsement is a popular marketing tool used by vendors to build their brand image as well as create product awareness and promote products. A group of professionals or celebrities recommending a product can considerably impact customer perception about the product. Vendors often sign multi-year endorsement agreements with high-profile celebrities to enhance their brand value. Selena Gomez, an American singer and actress, and Michael B. Jordan, an American actor, are brand ambassadors for Coach (a brand by Tapestry Inc.). Customer engagement programs are introduced through offline and online channels to increase awareness. With growing internet penetration globally and the success of social media campaigns, vendors promote their products at a minimal cost.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Leather Handbags Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The Leather Handbags Market value is set to grow by USD 8.28 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Leather Handbags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 8.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.01 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., Guess? Inc., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hermès International, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, PRADA Group, PVH Corp., and Tapestry Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Market Dynamics:

Major Challenge:

Some of the Major Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Burberry Group Plc

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Guess? Inc.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Hermès International

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

PRADA Group

PVH Corp.

Tapestry Inc.

The leather handbags market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and the increasing investment in marketing strategies to compete in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Burberry Group Plc

10.4 Capri Holdings Ltd.

10.5 Guess? Inc.

10.6 H

10.7 Hermès International

10.8 Kering SA

10.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

10.10 PRADA Group

10.11 PVH Corp.

10.12 Tapestry Inc.

M Hennes & Mauritz AB

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

