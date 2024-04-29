Leatherback, MCB Bank partner on Pakistan Rupees remittances and payouts

Leatherback is teaming up with MCB Bank to make it easier for businesses, international students, medical migrants and tourists to seamlessly send money to businesses and individuals in Pakistan where it can be instantly received in the local currency. Users need to sign in to the Leatherback app, navigate to Leatherback’s remittance solution, and follow five simple steps to send the funds.

Pakistan received approximately $150bn in remittances from 2017 to 2022. This ranks Pakistan sixth among the top remittance-receiving countries in 2022, with $29.9 billion going into the country that year. According to the most recent estimates, trade between Pakistan and Africa is worth $4.18bn. Following the recent launch of Indian Rupee remittances and payouts on the Leatherback platform, this new partnership connects Leatherback users to more opportunities across the South Asia region.

Ibrahim Toyeeb Ibitade, CEO of Leatherback, said: "Our partnership with MCB Bank is another step in our mission to make it much easier for our customers to access the opportunities they desire around the world, removing barriers that were previously in place due to limited payment options. As developing commerce models and the rise of digitisation alter how the world interacts, we are pleased to bring people from all over the world closer together by offering them effective cross-border payment solutions that allow them to trade and enjoy more experiences."

Omair Safdar, Group Head Wholesale Banking, MCB Ban added: Through our partnership with Leatherback, we're poised further to enhance the scale of our digital remittance services. It empowers customers with seamless and efficient cross-border transactions. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our customers."

