Leatherback, MCB Bank partner on Pakistan Rupees remittances and payouts

Electronic Payments· shutterstock
Douglas Blakey
2 min read
0
In this article:

Leatherback is teaming up with MCB Bank to make it easier for businesses, international students, medical migrants and tourists to seamlessly send money to businesses and individuals in Pakistan where it can be instantly received in the local currency. Users need to sign in to the Leatherback app, navigate to Leatherback’s remittance solution, and follow five simple steps to send the funds.

Pakistan received approximately $150bn in remittances from 2017 to 2022. This ranks Pakistan sixth among the top remittance-receiving countries in 2022, with $29.9 billion going into the country that year. According to the most recent estimates, trade between Pakistan and Africa is worth $4.18bn. Following the recent launch of Indian Rupee remittances and payouts on the Leatherback platform, this new partnership connects Leatherback users to more opportunities across the South Asia region.

Ibrahim Toyeeb Ibitade, CEO of Leatherback, said: "Our partnership with MCB Bank is another step in our mission to make it much easier for our customers to access the opportunities they desire around the world, removing barriers that were previously in place due to limited payment options. As developing commerce models and the rise of digitisation alter how the world interacts, we are pleased to bring people from all over the world closer together by offering them effective cross-border payment solutions that allow them to trade and enjoy more experiences."

Omair Safdar, Group Head Wholesale Banking, MCB Ban added: Through our partnership with Leatherback, we're poised further to enhance the scale of our digital remittance services. It empowers customers with seamless and efficient cross-border transactions. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our customers."

"Leatherback, MCB Bank partner on Pakistan Rupees remittances and payouts" was originally created and published by Electronic Payments International, a GlobalData owned brand.


 


The information on this site has been included in good faith for general informational purposes only. It is not intended to amount to advice on which you should rely, and we give no representation, warranty or guarantee, whether express or implied as to its accuracy or completeness. You must obtain professional or specialist advice before taking, or refraining from, any action on the basis of the content on our site.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Strained Chinese cities struggle to pay home buying subsidies

    Amy Wang was counting on a 100,000 yuan ($13,800) subsidy promised by authorities in the eastern Chinese city of Weifang to fit and furnish an apartment she bought two years ago. "I feel under a lot of pressure," said Wang, who works in electronics manufacturing, and bought the bare shell of her apartment, without floors, interior walls or other fittings - which is common in China. Weifang, with a population of more than 9 million and an economy larger than Croatia's, and dozens of other Chinese cities, have promised subsidies and other incentives to homebuyers to prop up the ailing property sector.

  • Columbia Turns Up Pressure on Pro-Palestinian Student Protesters

    NEW YORK—Columbia University began suspending students in a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus who remained past a fresh deadline, as pressure mounted on the school’s president. The New York City university had asked students to voluntarily disband the encampment by 2 p.m. ET Monday or they would be suspended and not allowed to finish the semester. With many tents still in place several hours after the deadline Monday, Columbia said it would begin suspending some protesters and again asked demonstrators to leave.

  • The Best U.S. Metros For MBA Grads To Launch Their Careers

    Market analyst CoworkingCafe looked at more than 100 metros across the U.S. to determine which offered the best environment and opportunities for MBA graduates from both a professional and personal standpoint. It looked at the population with a graduate/professional degree; the number of jobs available and the unemployment rate for the population with a bachelor’s or higher; the median earnings for this segment; the share of employer-based health insurance; and more. While the top metros for pursuing a post-MBA career are spread across the nation, more than half of the top 10 are located in the South — which has a mix of large shares of the population with MBA degrees, widespread job availability, and accessibility of health insurance, making the region enticing for both professional growth and personal fulfillment.

  • Gen Z job seeker refused to do 90-minute task because it ‘looked like a lot of work’—now the CEO who complained about it is being slammed

    A job applicant refused to complete an aptitude test because it "seemed like a lot of work." It cost them the job, but now the employer who admitted he was put off has come under fire.

  • Dow Jones Up As Donald Trump Stock Surges; Cathie Wood Loads Up On This AI Stock Amid 26% Plunge

    The Dow Jones rose and the Donald Trump stock soared on the stock market today. Cathie Wood bought a diving AI stock. Elon Musk spoke out.

  • Tesla stock surges on 'watershed' full self-driving approval in China

    Tesla stock soared at the open on Monday following reports CEO Elon Musk won Chinese approval to deploy the automaker’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) autonomous software on the mainland.

  • Server & Storage to Aid Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Q3 Earnings?

    Super Micro Computer's (SMCI) fiscal third-quarter 2024 results are likely to reflect strength in its server and storage segment on the back of its robust storage systems offerings.

  • My late aunt gave her husband a life tenancy in her home — but her attorney won’t even let us see the will. Is this a bad sign?

    “When she died, we were told by her attorney that we were responsible for the taxes and property insurance during the time when the life tennant lives in the home.”

  • It's going to be a massive week for the stock market

    There are five major events to watch for this week, highlighted by a Fed meeting and the April jobs report.

  • Want To Retire Early? Dave Ramsey's Surprising Tip to Fast-Track Your Retirement

    Retiring early might sound like a fantasy, especially in today’s economic climate, but financial guru Dave Ramsey assures us it’s entirely possible with the right strategies—one of the most potent being an investment in real estate. In his recent ...