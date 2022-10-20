U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,701.50
    +6.34 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,565.42
    +141.61 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,748.41
    +67.90 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,733.21
    +7.46 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.85
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,643.60
    +9.40 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.43 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9814
    +0.0036 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1720
    +0.0450 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1259
    +0.0038 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8600
    +0.0450 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,190.05
    -55.66 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.70
    +3.30 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Leavening Agents Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the leavening agents market are Kudos Blends, Puratos, Cargill Inc. , AB Mauri Food Inc. , Shandong SunKeen Biological Engineering Co. Ltd. , Kraft Foods, Lessafree, Koninklijke DSM N. V.

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Leavening Agents Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351371/?utm_source=GNW
, Associated British Foods plc, Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd., Lallemand, Kerry Group plc, Novozymes A/S, Solvay S.A. and Tata Chemicals Ltd.

The global leavening agents market is expected to grow from $5.90 billion in 2021 to $6.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The leavening agents market is expected to grow to $7.12 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%.

The leavening agents market consists of sales of leavening agent’s products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in baking to make a lighter and softer batter.Leavening agents are substances that make the dough or batter airy by releasing air or carbon dioxide.

Such agents include steam, air, yeast, baking soda, and baking powder.

The main forms of leavening agents are biological, physical, and chemical forms.Biological leavening agents refer to agents that have harmless micro-organisms that help in the process of leavening mainly by producing carbon dioxide after being added to food.

These are used in various applications such as seafood, bakery products, fried foods, wheat flour, and soy products and are sold through different sales channels such as direct sales and wholesalers, independent grocery retailers, non-store retailers, and other sales channels.

North America was the largest region in the leavening agents market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the leavening agents market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The leavening agents market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides leavening agents market statistics, including leavening agents industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a leavening agents market share, detailed leavening agents market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the leavening agent’s industry. This leavening agents market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The rising demand for bakery products is expected to propel the leavening agents market going forward.Bakery products refer to the food products made from a dough or batter that is baked, such as bread, cakes, cookies, and others.

Leavening agents help bakery products rise and make them soft and light. For instance, according to American Bakery Association, a US-based organization for wholesale bakery and baking industry entrepreneurs and suppliers, report in March 2020, U.S bakery sales increased to 62.3%. Therefore, the rising preference for bakery products is driving the leavening agents market.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the leavening agent’s market.Major companies operating in the leavening agent market are introducing new leavening agents, to enhance the flavor and texture of food products.

For instance, in February 2019, Lesaffre, a France-based global yeast producer operating in the leavening agents market, released a new slowing raising yeast called L’Hirondelle 1895, a semi-dry frozen yeast with a long fermentation process that provides a unique authentic exceptional flavor and texture while allowing minimum wastage which was specially created for the Japanese bread industry to enhance the flavor and crisp texture of the bread and which is perfect for all baking processes. This innovation was specially created to provide a unique differentiator for bakeries and brands that are looking for authentic bread.

In May 2019, B&G Foods Inc., a US-based foods holding company acquired Clabber Girl Corporation for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is consistent with the longstanding acquisition strategy of targeting well-established brands with defensible market positions and strong cash flow at reasonable purchase price multiples. Clabber Girl is a US-based manufacturer of baking powder, baking soda, and corn starch operating in the leavening agents market.

The countries covered in the leavening agents market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351371/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Danaher (DHR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Danaher (DHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 8.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

    Lower pipeline volumes of gasoline and diesel fuel hurt Kinder Morgan's (KMI) earnings in Q3.

  • Kinder Morgan Is Quietly Having a Great Year

    Last year was an outlier for Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI). The natural gas pipeline giant capitalized on opportunities to supply energy during Winter Storm Uri, enabling it to make a huge windfall profit in the first quarter. Because of that, it's easy to miss that Kinder Morgan is having a fantastic year.

  • NextEra Energy (NEE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $73.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day.

  • AT&T stock ticks up on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down AT&T third-quarter earnings.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Union Pacific stock dips despite earnings, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move in Union Pacific stock after the rail freight company reported earnings.

  • Kroger unveils store of future in Greater Cincinnati: PHOTOS

    Kroger Co. has unveiled what it’s calling its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • 11 Best Monkey-Making Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 11 best money-making stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Money-Making Stocks To Buy Now. Investors are finding it hard to park cash in equities this year, amid consistently high inflation, a hawkish Fed, […]

  • Elon Musk pumps Tesla stock with ridiculous $4 trillion target. Is a dump coming next?

    Another Tesla Inc. earnings call and another fanciful Elon Musk prediction likely encouraged yet another open file at the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Perhaps no one knows this better than famed investor Warren Buffett, whose holding company Berkshire Hathaway has returned 20% annually since he took over the company in 1965. Let's take a closer look at why General Motors (NYSE: GM) and RH (NYSE: RH) present as two top stock picks in Buffett's legendary portfolio and might just be worthy of buying and holding forever. Warren Buffett's investment strategy relies on value and a deep economic moat (a sustainable competitive advantage over rivals in a specific industry).

  • ‘Stocks and bonds are toast’: Robert Kiyosaki warns central banks can’t fix inflation and that ‘fake’ money is forcing state pensions to pivot — here are 3 real assets he likes now

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is sounding the alarm — again.

  • 3 Bargain Stocks Cathie Wood Loves

    The iconic growth stock investor isn't afraid to go for value if there are promising catalysts in the future.

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) were trading roughly 12.9% lower as of 12:56 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bank delivered disappointing results for the third quarter. M&T Bank reported diluted earnings per share of $3.53 on total revenue of roughly $2.25 billion -- both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. It completed its  large acquisition of People's United Bank earlier this year, and is still in the process of integrating it into its operations.

  • 3 Potentially Explosive Stocks You'll Want in Your Portfolio Before the Next Bull Market (and They're Dirt Cheap Now)

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has disappointed investors over the past few quarters. As for the past, Amazon has a solid track record of revenue and profit growth. The company also has grown important metrics, such as return on invested capital and free cash flow (until recently).

  • 4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

    These phenomenal companies possess the innovation and competitive edges necessary to deliver triple-digit returns for shareholders next year.