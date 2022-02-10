Leaving Spotify, Apple Music or other streaming services? How to bring your playlists with you

Multiple services give music lovers the option to transfer their playlists if they plan to switch.

Leaving a music service isn't exactly a harmonious process.

Deciding to depart streaming service for one that's more in tune with your lifestyle isn't the hard part. Typically, neither is cancelling your subscription.

The pain of switching to a new music hub stems from what happens to those playlists you've so carefully curated.

It's not like albums where you hop between services and those also exist there. Playlists are personal, and often include beloved tracks in a particular order to bring us satisfaction.

With any service like Spotify, Apple Music or Tidal, there's no native solution for transferring your playlists over to another service. Fortunately, there are some third-party options available that can soothe your worries.

SongShift

Available on iOS devices, SongShift lets you transfer playlists from services including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal and others. You sign in to the appropriate services, then ask SongShift to transfer any songs, playlists and albums from one service to the other. You'll then review matches, remove any mismatched songs, the complete your transfer.

There's also a pro version of the app for $4.99 a month that lets users share playlists with friends on any music service, faster song matching, and notifications when transfers are done.

TuneMyMusic

TuneMyMusic works similarly, allowing you to transfer and sync music and playlists between services. You can also keep up to two playlists always synchronized across two music services. The free plan will allow you to convert up to 500 tracks and export playlists to text files. A premium paid subscription offers unlimited conversions and automatic syncing.

Soundiiz

While offering many of the features of other services, Soundiiz has some limitations on how much you can move over for free. It works with most of the top streaming services, but only allows you to move over one playlist at a time, and each playlist can only hold a maximum of 200 tracks. You also only get one sync of music between services. A paid subscription offers more chances to sync your tunes and move over more songs in one transfer.

