Lebanese army: Beirut violence cases referred to military prosecution

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Lebanese army said on Monday the investigation into last week’s Beirut violence was finished and those detained were referred to the General Military Prosecution, the army said in a statement on its website.

Seven followers of Lebanon's Shiite Iran-backed Hezbollah group and its ally, the Amal Movement, were killed on Oct. 14 in the worst street violence in Beirut in over a decade. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah)