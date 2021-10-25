U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,549.57
    +4.67 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,702.88
    +25.86 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,140.86
    +50.66 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,302.02
    +10.76 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.22
    +1.46 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.20
    +13.90 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    24.61
    +0.16 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0230 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6400
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,193.75
    +2,713.51 (+4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,507.84
    +1,265.16 (+521.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.10
    +26.55 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

Lebanese army: Beirut violence cases referred to military prosecution

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Lebanese army said on Monday the investigation into last week’s Beirut violence was finished and those detained were referred to the General Military Prosecution, the army said in a statement on its website.

Seven followers of Lebanon's Shiite Iran-backed Hezbollah group and its ally, the Amal Movement, were killed on Oct. 14 in the worst street violence in Beirut in over a decade. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah)

Recommended Stories