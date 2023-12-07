Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,586.57
    +37.23 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,151.65
    +97.22 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,334.27
    +187.56 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.55
    +11.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.66
    +0.28 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    2,048.40
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0807
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1150
    -0.0060 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2600
    +0.0038 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4650
    -3.7340 (-2.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,302.06
    -642.80 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.03
    +0.31 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.72
    -1.66 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,858.31
    -587.59 (-1.76%)
     

Lebanon buys about 30,000 metric tons wheat from Ukraine- traders

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Wheat harvest near Luhansk

HAMBURG (Reuters) - The Lebanese government is believed to have purchased about 30,000 metric tons of milling wheat in a tender this week expected to be sourced from Ukraine, European traders said on Thursday.

The purchase of 11.5% protein content wheat was said to have been made at about $253 a tonne c&f for spot shipment, traders said.

Finance is being provided by the World Bank as part of its continuing programme of wheat purchases to assist Lebanon, they said. The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender was Dec. 5.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

Advertisement