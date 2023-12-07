Lebanon buys about 30,000 metric tons wheat from Ukraine- traders

HAMBURG (Reuters) - The Lebanese government is believed to have purchased about 30,000 metric tons of milling wheat in a tender this week expected to be sourced from Ukraine, European traders said on Thursday.

The purchase of 11.5% protein content wheat was said to have been made at about $253 a tonne c&f for spot shipment, traders said.

Finance is being provided by the World Bank as part of its continuing programme of wheat purchases to assist Lebanon, they said. The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender was Dec. 5.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)